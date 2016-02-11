CAMRI:JournalClub
1/4/17 '''Andreas Keil, University of Florida. Threat and safety in human visual cortex: how affective experience impacts perception.''' <br />
1/11/17 '''Elia Formisano, University of Maastricht'''<br />
1/18/17 '''Jonathan Winawer, New York University''' <br />
1/25/17 '''Christopher Baker, National Institute of Mental Health Intramural Research Program''' <br />
Wednesdays from 11 am - noon in the CAMRI Conference Room, Smith 104G (unless noted otherwise below)
CAMRI has a weekly CAMRI Neuroscience Seminar Series and Journal Club (CNJC). The Seminar Series features leaders in the field of human neuroscience discussing their latest research. The series is a mixture of physical and virtual seminars given over Skype. On weeks with no seminar series, there will be a journal club whose purpose is to discuss high impact, insightful articles from all areas of human neuroscience, especially functional and anatomical MRI. The format is an interactive, open forum with a primary presenter and the full participation of the audience. This journal club will provide a learning environment for the critical analysis of journal articles, presentation skills, and experimental design. It is affiliated with the Neuroscience Graduate Program of the Neuroscience Department and has a home page here: https://www.bcm.edu/departments/neuroscience/education/journalclubs/cnjc
Date/Name/Affiliation
Summer Break
9/6/17 Tom Liu, University of California, San Diego