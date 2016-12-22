Chenlab
Current revision
Chen Laboratory
Center for Cardiovascular Regeneration
Houston Methodist Hospital
Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University
We are a computational biology laboratory interested in the following area:
- Develop bioinformatics technologies to gain novel biomedical insight into high throughput sequencing data, including the genome, epigenome, and transcriptome data.
- Study (1) normal cell differentiation and (2) cancer development based on cutting-edge bioinformatics technologies in combination with molecular, cellular, and animal experiments.
Recent news:
December, 2016:
- A manuscript is accepted by the Science journal, Kaifu helps supervising the MNase-Seq and ChIP-Seq analysis and is a co-author. Cheers!
November, 2016:
- Alin will start his tenure-track faculty position (assistant professor of statistics) at the Manhattan College. Congratulations!
- Bo has joined the lab. Welcome onboard!
September, 2016
- A manuscript is accepted to the Journal of the American Heart Association, Jie and Kaifu are co-authors, cheers!
- A manuscript is accepted to the Nucleic Acids Research, Kaifu is a co-author, cheers!
- Dr. Qingshu Meng will be visiting us for 1 year. Dr. Meng has outstanding background in Genomics research, and is a group leader at Beijing Institute of Genomics. Welcome!
August, 2016
- Kaifu will be an adjunt assistant professor of Texas A&M.
- Dr. Bo Xia from Georgia Tech will join us as a fresh postdoc soon. Dr. Xia is a PhD of biology and Master of computer science. Welcome!
April, 2016
- Jie's paper was accepted by Molecular Cell, congratulations!
April, 2016
- New postdoc position opening.
- Jie's co-first authorship manuscript is under revision at Molecular Cell (IF 14), fingers crossed!
December, 2015
- Kaifu's new manuscript was accepted to the Nucleic Acids Research, thank Alin for his help with the revision work!
- A manuscript was accepted to the Molecular and Cellular Biology, thank Dongyu for his help with the revision work!
November, 2015
- Dr. Jie Lu has joined us as postdoctoral Fellow, welcome onboard!
October, 2015
- Dr. Dongyu Zhao has joined us as postdoctoral Fellow, welcome onboard!
September, 2015
- Our Broad H3K4me3 research work is highlighted by the Cancer Discovery journal (IF 20.26)
- Dr. Alin Tomonaga has joined us as postdoctoral Fellow, welcome onboard!
August, 2015
- Kaifu's data-revisiting paper is accepted to Nature Genetics, we find that conserved broad H3K4me3 uniquely marks tumor suppressor in normal cell types.
- Kaifu's new manuscript is under the 3rd round review at Nature Genetics now.
- Kaifu's MeCP2 mCH-binding paper (with Dr. Zoghbi lab) has been accepted to PNAS.