Current revision

Chen Laboratory

Center for Cardiovascular Regeneration
Houston Methodist Hospital
Weill Cornell Medical College, Cornell University

We are a computational biology laboratory interested in the following area:

  • Develop bioinformatics technologies to gain novel biomedical insight into high throughput sequencing data, including the genome, epigenome, and transcriptome data.
  • Study (1) normal cell differentiation and (2) cancer development based on cutting-edge bioinformatics technologies in combination with molecular, cellular, and animal experiments.





Recent news:

December, 2016:

  • A manuscript is accepted by the Science journal, Kaifu helps supervising the MNase-Seq and ChIP-Seq analysis and is a co-author. Cheers!

November, 2016:

  • Alin will start his tenure-track faculty position (assistant professor of statistics) at the Manhattan College. Congratulations!
  • Bo has joined the lab. Welcome onboard!

September, 2016

  • A manuscript is accepted to the Journal of the American Heart Association, Jie and Kaifu are co-authors, cheers!
  • A manuscript is accepted to the Nucleic Acids Research, Kaifu is a co-author, cheers!
  • Dr. Qingshu Meng will be visiting us for 1 year. Dr. Meng has outstanding background in Genomics research, and is a group leader at Beijing Institute of Genomics. Welcome!

August, 2016

  • Kaifu will be an adjunt assistant professor of Texas A&M.
  • Dr. Bo Xia from Georgia Tech will join us as a fresh postdoc soon. Dr. Xia is a PhD of biology and Master of computer science. Welcome!

April, 2016

  • Jie's paper was accepted by Molecular Cell, congratulations!

April, 2016

  • New postdoc position opening.
  • Jie's co-first authorship manuscript is under revision at Molecular Cell (IF 14), fingers crossed!

December, 2015

  • Kaifu's new manuscript was accepted to the Nucleic Acids Research, thank Alin for his help with the revision work!
  • A manuscript was accepted to the Molecular and Cellular Biology, thank Dongyu for his help with the revision work!

November, 2015

  • Dr. Jie Lu has joined us as postdoctoral Fellow, welcome onboard!

October, 2015

  • Dr. Dongyu Zhao has joined us as postdoctoral Fellow, welcome onboard!

September, 2015

August, 2015

  • Kaifu's data-revisiting paper is accepted to Nature Genetics, we find that conserved broad H3K4me3 uniquely marks tumor suppressor in normal cell types.
  • Kaifu's new manuscript is under the 3rd round review at Nature Genetics now.
  • Kaifu's MeCP2 mCH-binding paper (with Dr. Zoghbi lab) has been accepted to PNAS.





