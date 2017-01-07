Dr.HeidiM.Mansour

From OpenWetWare

Shalom Aleichem. Numen Lumen. Sursum. Lux libertas. Carpe Diem. When they go low, you go high.









"The Leading Research University in the American Southwest" "Sursum"

Dr. Heidi Michaela Mansour, Ph.D.

The University of Arizona

College of Pharmacy, Dept. of Pharmacy Practice & Science

College of Medicine, Div. of Translational & Regenerative Medicine

The BIO5 Research Institute

1703 E. Mabel St., Office 434/Lab 435 Skaggs, Tucson, AZ 85721-0207.



Email: mansour@pharmacy.arizona.edu

Email: hmmansour@email.arizona.edu

Websites

Clinton Foundation Ambassador [1]

Smile Train Premier Circle [2]

Research & Education: [3]

Graduate College Faculty Member:[4]

Faculty Member, The BIO5 Research Institute: [5]

Affiliated Faculty Member, Institute of the Environment: [6]

Associate Member [7], NCI Comprehensive Cancer Center: [8]

Google Scholar Publications: [9] PubMed Publications: [10] LinkedIn Profile: [11] Research Gate Profile: [12]

College of Pharmacy: http://www.pharmacy.arizona.edu/visitors/college-of-pharmacy-facts

World Rankings in Pharmacy & Pharmacology (Global): http://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/university-subject-rankings/2014/pharmacy#sorting=rank+region=+country=+faculty=+stars=false+search=

World Rankings in Pharmacy & Pharmacology (USA):http://www.topuniversities.com/university-rankings/university-subject-rankings/2014/pharmacy#sorting=rank+region=+country=257+faculty=+stars=false+search=

The University of Arizona: http://www.arizona.edu/about/highlights-rankings

The University of Arizona Medical Center: http://uanews.org/story/university-of-arizona-medical-center-again-a-u-s-news-best-hospital

Education

Postdoctorate, University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill[31], School of Pharmacy[32], 1/2006-6/2008.



Postdoctorate, University of Wisconsin-Madison[33], School of Pharmacy[34][35], 2004.



Ph.D. Major-Pharmaceutical Sciences (Pharmaceutics & Drug Delivery), University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Pharmacy, 12/2003.

Ph.D. Minor-Advanced Physical & Biophysical Interfacial Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Chemistry, 12/1999.



B.S.-Pharmacy (Distinction & Honors), University of Wisconsin-Madison, 5/1996.



Health Professional Licensure

Registered Pharmacist 8/1996-Present.



Research Program

Research in the Mansour lab focuses on the fundamental and applied aspects of surface and interfacial chemistry, nanotechnology, and particle engineering technologies in the design and optimization of advanced drug delivery systems. Multifunctional polymeric phospholipid (lipopolymeric) self-assemblies are optimized for targeted drug delivery, nanomedicine, and multifunctional microparticles and nanoparticles in the solid-state as dry powder inhalation aerosols in the targeted treatment and prevention of several pulmonary diseases. These microparticulate/nanoparticulate dry powders which are targeted directly to the lung as dry powder inhalers are biocompatible, biodegradable, mucopenetrating, and provide sustained drug release. We utilize various types of inhaler devices for both in vitro and in vivo rodent animal models. A systematic Quality-by-Design (QbD) approach in the solid-state is used and includes comprehensive physicochemical characterization, design of experiments (DOEs), performance modeling, and prediction. Pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs that we investigate in vitro and in vivo include lung transplantation, lung cancer, infectious diseases, lung inflammatory fibrotic diseases, and autoimmune diseases. Our research program includes translational medicine, as exemplified by several successful collaborations with physician-scientists.

Editorial Advisory Board Member (EAB)& Scientific Advisor

1. Pharmaceutical Technology [36]

2. Current Nanomedicine [37]

3. Journal of Pharmaceutical Technology & Drug Research (United Kingdom) [38]

4. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences-EAB Member 1/2017-present; Scientific Advisor to the Editors 2013-12/2016 [39] [40]

5. Austin Journal of Pulmonary and Respiratory Medicine [41]

National Expert Committees & Study Sections

1. NIH/NICHD U.S. Pediatric Formulations Initiative (PFI) New Drug Delivery Systems (NDDS) Working Group



2. NIH/NIAID



3. NIH/NCI



4.NIH/NIBIB



5. American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS)



6. National Science Foundation



7. NIH, Center for Scientific Review (CSR), Oncology 2 - Translational Clinical ZRG1



8. NIH, CSR, Pediatric Formulations & Drug Delivery Systems Study Section ZRG1 ETTN-B 50 R



9. NIH, CSR, NIAID Study Section ZAI1 RRS-M (C3)



10. NIH, CSR, NIAID Study Section ZAI1 BP-A (C1)



11. NIH, CSR, Bioengineering Sciences & Technologies Integrated Review Group, NANO Study Section



12.NIH, CSR, NCI Innovative Cancer Research in Nanotechnology (ICRN) Study Section 2015/10 ZCA1 TCRB-9 (O1) R



13. The Rutgers Brain Health Institute,Rutgers University [42]



14. AZ Area Health Education Centers (AHEC) Faculty Development Research Grants Program

15.NIH, CSR, NCI Study Section



16.NSF Nano-Bio Phenomena and Processes in the Environment Program Study Panel



17.NIH, CSR, Respiratory Sciences



18.Awarded NIH Continuous Submission Privileges for substantial NIH study section service



International Expert Peer Reviewer

1. Indo-US Science & Technology

2. Austrian Science Fund

3. German-Israeli Foundation (GIF) for Scientific Research and Development

4. Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst Dienst (DAAD)German International Academic Exchange Service

5. Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute

6. Cochrane Airways Group, NHS National Institute for Health Research, Great Britain [43]

7. Engineering Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), Great Britain

8. Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC), Research Councils, United Kingdon

9. PRESTIGE Marie Curie Post-doc Fellowships Programme,The European Commission & Campus France, Paris, France

10.Biomedical Innovation Program, French National Research Agency, Paris, France

11.European Union Transnational Program in Materials Research & Innovation, Lisboa, Portugal

12.Medical Research Council (MRC), Research Councils, United Kingdom

Honors/Awards/Fellowships

2016, Awarded NIH Continuous Submission Privileges for substantial NIH study section service

2016, Pediatrics Assembly Planning Committee, American Thoracic Society (ATS)

2015, Fellow, The Royal Society of Medicine (London, GBR)

2015, Elected Co-Chair, Drug Delivery: New Devices & Emerging Therapies Group,International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM)

2010, Mercer School of Pharmacy Dept of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmabeat 2010 Researcher of the Issue, Mercer University

2007-2008, Post Doctoral Fellow Award in Pharmaceutics, PhRMA Foundation

2007-2008, Post Doctoral Scholars Award for Research Excellence, Office of the Vice Chancellor, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

2007, Post Doctoral Fellow Award in Research Excellence, American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS)

2001, Walter F. Enz Award in Research Excellence in the Pharmaceutical Sciences, Pharmacia Upjohn Global Pharmaceutical Sciences

2000-2002, PhRMA Advanced Predoctoral Fellow Award in Pharmaceutics, Pharmaceutical Researchers & Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) Foundation

1999-2001, AFPE Predoctoral Fellow Award, American Foundation for Pharmaceutical Education (AFPE)

1996, Merck Award in Excellence in Pharmacy, Merck

1996, Distinction and Honors in Pharmacy, School of Pharmacy, University of Wisconsin-Madison

1994, Academic Excellence Award, Rho Chi Pharmaceutical Honor Society

1993, Sophomore Honors Award, College of Letters and Science, University of Wisconsin-Madison

1992, Chemistry Enrichment Award, Department of Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Madison

1991-1995, Wisconsin Academic Excellence Award Scholar, Wisconsin Governor & Wisconsin State Legislature

1991, US Presidential Academic Fitness Award Scholar, President of the United States & the United States of America Congress

1991, Elected Member, Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society

1991, Elected Member, Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society

1991, Elected Member, Golden Key International Honor Society

Research Support





































Invited Speaker & Faculty Instructor (2005-Present)

National and International Invited Speaker Presentations

1.Yale University, Department of Biomedical Engineering, New Haven, CT. 2005.

2.Harvard University, Division of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Cambridge, MA. 2005.

3.UNC-Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC. 2005.

4.10th Annual Liposome Research Days & 1st UNC Drug Conference, Chapel Hill, NC. 2006.

5.American Oil Chemist's Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting & Exhibition, Phoenix, AZ. Symposium on Phospholipids:"Lipids in Nanotechnology II". Invited Speaker. Presentation Title: “Designed Phospholipid Self-Assemblies in Drug Delivery and Nanomedicine”. 2010. [44]

6.American Oil Chemist's Society (AOCS) Annual Meeting & Exhibition, Cincinnati, OH. Symposium on “Phospholipids in Pharma and Cosmetics Applications”. Invited Speaker. Presentation Title: "Phospholipid Nanopharmaceuticals in Advanced Drug Delivery". 2011. [45]

7.International Workshop on Physical Characterization of Pharmaceutical Solids (IWPCPS-13). Indianapolis, IN. Symposium on “Solid-State Transformation During Formulations and Processing”. Invited Speaker. Presentation Title: "Water Vapor-Solid Interactions and Effects on Solid-State Phase Transitions in Engineered Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Pharmaceutical Powders". 2011.

8. International Workshop on Physical Characterization of Pharmaceutical Solids (IWPCPS-13). Indianapolis, IN. Symposium on “Imaging of Drugs and Dosage Forms to Better Understand Dissolution”. Invited Speaker. Presentation Title: "Imaging Techniques for Designed Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Pharmaceutical Powders". 2011.

9. American Chemical Society (ACS) 242nd Annual Meeting & Exhibition, Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry-Symposium on “Nanomedicine: Colloids & Surface Science”. Denver, CO.

Symposium Session Chair Presider [46]

Invited Symposium SpeakerPresentation Title: "Rational Design, Development, and Optimization of Nanopharmaceuticals for Targeted Drug Delivery in Nanomedicine: An Interfacial and Colloidal Science Approach”. 2011.[47]

10. 4th Annual AAPS Nanotechnology & Nanomedicine Symposium, Louisville, KY. Invited Speaker. Presentation Title: "Advanced Spray-Dried Vancomycin Hydrochloride and Clarithromycin Lipospheres for Targeted Pulmonary Inhalation Aerosol Delivery." 2011.

11. Pfizer, Inc., Worldwide Research & Development, Global Headquarters, Groton, CT. Invited Speaker. Presentation Title: "Engineering Particles by Advanced Spray Drying for Drug Delivery." 2011.

12. Center for Pulmonary Research, Children's Hospital Research Institute, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH. Invited Speaker in the Translational Pulmonary Research Seminar Series. Presentation Title: "Advances in Targeted Lung Nanomedicine as Inhalable Multifunctional Microparticles & Nanoparticles for Pulmonary Disease Treatment and Prevention." 2012.

13. International Conference & Exhibition on Nanotechnology & Nanomedicine. Omaha, NE. Invited Speaker. Presentation Title: "Advances in Targeted Lung Nanomedicine as Inhalable Multifunctional Microparticles & Nanoparticles for Pulmonary Disease Treatment and Prevention." 2012.

14.Transcept Pharmaceuticals. Invited Webinar Speaker. Presentation Title: "Fundamental and Applied Aspects of Sustained Release Injectible Depot Delivery". 2012.

15. Buchi Hands-On Spray Drying Course, Buchi U.S. Headquarters. New Castle, DE. Invited Speaker. Presentation Title: "Engineering Particles by Advanced Organic Solution Spray Drying for Nanopharmaceuticals and Targeted Pulmonary Inhalation Aerosol Delivery." 2012. [48]

16. Lovelace Respiratory Research Institute (LRRI). Albuquerque, NM. Invited Speaker in the LRRI and CNTC Seminar Series. Presentation Title:"Advances in Targeted Lung Nanomedicine as Aerosolized Multifunctional Microparticles and Nanoparticles for Pulmonary Disease Treatment and Prevention." 2012. [49]

17. Controlled Release Society (CRS) 39th Annual Meeting & Exhibition. Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Invited Speaker. CRS Workshop: "Mucosal Drug and Gene Delivery: Barriers and Opportunities." Presentation Title: "Pulmonary Drug Delivery". 2012.[50]

18. 1st International Symposium on Nanomedicine in Drug Delivery and Cancer Diagnosis. University of Delaware, College of Health Sciences, Newark, DE. Organizing Committee Member [51]. Nano Drug Delivery Session Chair Presider [52]. Invited Symposium Speaker in the Nanomedicine Session. Presentation Title: "Advances in Targeted Lung Nanomedicine as Multifunctional Microparticles & Nanoparticles for Targeted Pulmonary Delivery." 2012. [53]

19. Wayne State University Applebaum College of Pharmacy, Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences Seminar Series. Detroit, MI. Invited Speaker. 2012.[54]

20. North American Cystic Fibrosis Conference (NACFC), Orlando, FL. Invited Symposium Speaker. NACFC Aerosol Symposium: "Aerosol Treatments in CF: Clearing the Fog." Presentation Title: "Aerosol Formulation Issues." 2012.[55]

21. 19th World Congress of the International Society of Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM), Chapel Hill, NC. Invited Speaker. ISAM Workshop: "Nanomedicine & Nanotoxicology: Inhaling nanoparticles by accident and on purpose-challenges and opportunities for toxicology and therapeutics." Presentation Title: "Nanotechnology in Dry Powder Inhalation Aerosol Formulations." 2013.[56]

22. AAPS/USP/FDA/IPAC Workshop on Inhaled Drug Products, United States Pharmacopeia (USP), Rockville, MD. Invited Speaker. "Inhaled Drug Products: Current Practices and the Future of In Vitro Testing Technologies and Regulation." Presentation Title: "Solid-State Characterization and Nanotechnology in Inhalation Aerosol Formulation Development." 2013. [57]

23. Association of Inhalation Toxicologists (AIT) Annual Conference, Hannover, Germany. Invited Speaker. Session: "Nanomaterials." Presentation Title: "Nanomaterials as an Aerosol Formulation Carrier in Inhalation Aerosol Nanomedicine." 2013. [58]

24. Eastern Analytical Symposium & Exhibition (EAS), Somerset, NJ. Invited Speaker. Coblentz EAS Session: "Spectroscopic Applications in Biologics." Presentation Title:"Characterization and Spectroscopic Applications in Pulmonary Delivery and Advanced Dry Powder Inhalers." 2013. [59] [60]

25.Buchi Hands-On Spray Drying Course, Newark, DE. Invited Speaker Presentation: "Designing High Performing Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Dry Powder Inhalers by Organic Solution Advanced Spray Drying." 2014. [61]

26.American Chemical Society (ACS) 249th Annual Meeting & Exhibition, Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry Symposium, Denver, CO. Invited Symposium Presentation: "Advances in Targeted Multifunctional Inhalation Aerosols with Nanotechnology and Solid-State Particle Engineering Design." 2015.

27. American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference joint with ISAM, Denver, CO. ATS/ISAM Presentation: "Multifunctional Nanotechnology in Lung Surfactant-Mimic Inhalation Aerosols as High-Performing Dry Powder Inhalers for Targeted Pulmonary Medicine." 2015.

28. Inhalation Magazine Annual Webinar joint with CSC Publishing and MSP Corporation. Invited Presentation: "Inhalation Pharmaceuticals: Device Design and Formulations." 2015. [62]

29. Gordon Research Conference on Lung Biology, Injury, and Repair: Translating Lung Biology to Respiratory Medicine. 2015. Invited Presentation: "Translating Lung Surfactant Biophysics, Nanotechnology, and Nrf2/KEAP-1Genetic Pathway to Advanced Dry Powder Inhalation Aerosol Medicine."

30. Aerogen Webinar "Mechanisms & Pharmacology of Inhaled Drug Delivery" joint with Harvard University School of Public Health (Dr. Joseph Brain), National Jewish/Univ. of Colorado (Dr. Ronina Covar), and Aerogen (Dr. Richard Rose and Dr. Jim Fink). Invited Faculty Instructor Presentation: "Pharmacology of Inhaled Therapeutics." 2016. [63][64]

31. American Chemical Society (ACS) 90th Colloid & Surface Science Symposium at Harvard Univ. Cambridge, MA. Session: "Nanomaterials for Biomedicine."Invited Symposium Speaker Presentation: "Advances in Biomimetic Nanomaterials for Multifunctional Inhalation Aerosols in Pulmonary Biomedicine."2016.

32. Controlled Release Society (CRS) Annual Meeting, Seattle, WA. Co-Chair, Scientific Symposium: "New Processes, New Materials, and New Products." 2016.

33. International Society of Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM) Aerosol School, Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health/St. Joseph's/McMaster University, Hamilton,Ontario,Canada.Invited International Faculty Instructor. 2016.[65]\

34. The UA College of Engineering, Chemical and Environmental Engineering Dept, Invited Seminar Series Faculty Speaker. Invited Presentation: "Particle Design, Nanotechnology, and Advanced Drug Delivery for Translational Medicine." 2016.

35. 10th International Conference Neonatal & Childhood Pulmonary Vascular Disease, UCSF School of Medicine. Invited Faculty Instructor. 2017.[66]

Invited Faculty Instructor Webinar Presentations

1. Inhalation Magazine Annual Webinar joint with CSC Publishing and MSP Corporation. Invited Faculty Instructor Presentation: "Inhalation Pharmaceuticals: Device Design and Formulations." July 14, 2015. 300 attendees. [67]

2. Aerogen Webinar "Mechanisms & Pharmacology of Inhaled Drug Delivery" joint with Harvard University School of Public Health (Dr. Joseph Brain), National Jewish/Univ. of Colorado (Dr. Ronina Covar), and Aerogen (Dr. Richard Rose and Dr. Jim Fink). Invited Faculty Instructor Presentation: "Pharmacology of Inhaled Therapeutics." January 19, 2016. 960 attendees.[68][69]

International/National Spotlight Research Media Coverage

International

1.Insight & Interview: Drug Delivery & Formulation-Controlled Release. World Pharmaceutical Frontiers (2011) 2 (September): 61-64.[70]

2.Insight & Interview: Meeting Manufacturing Challenges Tied to Extended-Release Injectables. Pharmaceutical Technology (2012) 36 (5): 40-47.[71]

3.Named in “Top Reviewers in 2012. Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology, and Medicine (2012) [Impact Factor: 6.155] [72]

4.Named in “Top Reviewers in 2013. Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology, and Medicine (2013) [Impact Factor: 6.155] [73]

5.High-Precision Pulmonary Medicine. International Innovation (2015) 185 (Health & Nanomedicine):99-101. [74][75]

6.Aerosol Medicine. Pan European Networks: Science & Technology (2015) 16 (September):198-199. [76]

7.Pulmonary Disease Research. Adjacent Government (2015)August: 80-81.[77] [78]

8.Acknowledgement to Reviewers of Pharmaceutics in 2014. Pharmaceutics (2015) 7: 1-2.

9.Named in “Top Reviewers in 2014”. Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology, and Medicine (2015) [Impact Factor: 6.155][79]

10.Medical Xpress February 2016 [80]

11.Medical News Today February 2016 [81]

12.The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) EurekAlert, February 2016 [82]

13.News-Medical.net February 2016 [83]

14.Science Newsline February 2016 [84]

15.Science Codex February 2016 [85]

16.Twitter Royal Society of Chemistry, Molecular Systems Design & Engineering March 2016 [86]



National

1.In the Spotlight: May 21, 2014College News: UA College of Pharmacy (2014)[87]

2.Nov. 19, 2014Bulletin: UA College of Pharmacy(2014)[88]

3.Grants: Nov. 19, 2014 College News: UA College of Pharmacy (2014)[89]

4. Grants: Jan. 26, 2015 | College of Pharmacy - University of Arizona UA College of Pharmacy[90]

5.March 2015 - AHSC New Awards (2015) [91]

6. In the Pharmacy Spotlight AHSC (2015)[92]

7. College of Pharmacy Faculty Earn Leadership Roles, Professional Honors UA@Work (2015)[93]

8. Three Earn Recognition at College of Pharmacy UA College of Medicine: AHSC News Includes Many Activities for Fall DOM Calendars(2015)[94]

9.College of Pharmacy faculty earn leadership roles, professional honorsCOP in the News: Oct. 27, 2015(2015)[95]

10.In the Pharmacy Spotlight COP in the News: Sept. 21, 2015 (2015) [96]

11.In the Pharmacy SpotlightAHSC Announcements - Sep 18, 2015(2015)[97]

12.In the Spotlight: Aug. 31, 2015 College News: UA College of Pharmacy(2015)[98]

13. "KEYS Research Internship" (2015)[99]

14. "UROC Research Consortium" UROC Prep (2015) [100]

15."Winter Series Lung Conference: Lung Research" UA College of Medicine & Arizona Respiratory Center (2015)[101]

16. Univ of Arizona College of Pharmacy Homepage Rotating Research Group Profile (2015) [102]

17. COP faculty member develops treatments for lung diseases (2015)[103]

18.UA Research Lab Video [104]

19.UA College of Medicine, Dept of Medicine, faculty research news plus video [105]

20.UA Health Sciences Office of Public Affairs faculty research news plus video [106]

21.AZBigMedia, February 2016 [107]

22.Inhalation 1-2-3: July 2016, [108]

23.OINDP (Orally Inhaled Nasal Drug Products) News: July 2016 [109]

Short-Course Faculty Instructor

1.Aerosol School 2-Day Workshop Creator & Instructor: "Aerosol Science Fundamentals and Inhalation Aerosol Delivery", NIH-NCI Cancer Nanotechnology Training Center (CNTC), April 17-18 2012.

2.Buchi Hands-On Spray Drying Course, Buchi U.S. Headquarters. New Castle, DE. Faculty Instructor. Invited Presentation Title: "Engineering Particles by Advanced Organic Solution Spray Drying for Nanopharmaceuticals and Targeted Pulmonary Inhalation Aerosol Delivery." 2012. [110]

3.Buchi Hands-On Spray Drying Course, Newark, DE. Faculty Instructor. Invited Presentation Title: "Designing High Performing Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Dry Powder Inhalers by Organic Solution Advanced Spray Drying." 2014. [111]

4.ISAM Aerosol School, Firestone Institute for Respiratory Health & McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. Invited International Faculty Instructor. 2016. [112]

Journal Publications

== 2001-2009 ==

1. Mansour H., Wang D.-S., Chen C.-S., and Zografi G. Comparison of Bilayer and Monolayer Properties of Phospholipid Systems Containing Dipalmitoylphosphatidylglycerol and Dipalmitoylphosphatidylinositol. Langmuir (2001) 17 (21) October 16: 6622-6632. (Impact Factor: 4.457)[113]

2. Mansour, H.M. and Zografi G. The Relationship Between Water Vapor Absorption and Desorption by Phospholipids and Bilayer Phase Transitions. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2007) 96 (2) February: 377-396. (Impact Factor: 2.590)[114]

3. Mansour, H.M. and Zografi G. Relationships Between Equilibrium Spreading Pressure and Phase Equilibria of Phospholipid Bilayers and Monolayers at the Air-Water Interface. Langmuir (2007) 23 (7) March 27: 3809-3819. (Impact Factor: 4.457)[115]

4. Hickey, A.J., Mansour, H.M., et al. Physical Characterization of Component Particles Included in Dry Powder Inhalers: I. Strategy Review and Static Characteristics. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences: Special Issue David Grant Dedicated Issue (2007) 96 (5) May: 1282-1301. (Impact Factor: 2.590)[116]

5. Hickey, A.J., Mansour, H.M., et al. Physical Characterization of Component Particles Included in Dry Powder Inhalers: II. Dynamic Characteristics. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences: Special Issue David Grant Dedicated Issue (2007) 96 (5) May: 1302-1319. (Impact Factor: 2.590)[117]

6. Mansour, H.M. and Hickey, A.J. Raman Characterization and Chemical Imaging of Biocolloidal Self-Assemblies, Drug Delivery Systems, and Pulmonary Inhalation Aerosols. A Review. AAPS PharmSciTech (2007) 8 (4) November 30: Article 99:E1-E16. (Impact Factor: 1.641)[118]

7. Xu, Z., Mansour, H.M., Mulder, T., McLean, R., Langridge, J., and Hickey, A.J. Comparative Dispersion Study of Dry Powder Aerosols of Albuterol Sulfate/Lactose Monohydrate and Cromolyn Sodium/Lactose Monohydrate Delivered by Standardized Entrainment Tubes. Respiratory Drug Delivery (2008) 3: 897-900. [119]

8. Mansour H.M., Damodaran S., and Zografi G. Characterization of the In Situ Structural and Interfacial Properties of the Cationic Hydrophobic Heteropolypeptide, KL4, in Lung Surfactant Bilayer and Monolayer Models at the Air-Water Interface: Implications for Pulmonary Surfactant Delivery. Molecular Pharmaceutics (2008) 5 (5) October 6: 681-695. (Impact Factor: 4.384)[120]

9. Mansour, H.M., Rhee, Y.S., and Wu, X. Nanomedicine in Pulmonary Delivery. International Journal of Nanomedicine (2009) 4 December: 299-319.(Impact Factor: 4.383)[121]



== 2010 ==

10. Xu, Z., Mansour, H.M., Mulder, T., McLean, R., Langridge, J., and Hickey, A.J. Dry Powder Aerosols Generated by Standardized Entrainment Tubes from Drug Blends with Lactose Monohydrate: 1. Albuterol Sulfate and Disodium Cromoglycate. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2010) 99 (8) March 2: 3398-3414.(Impact Factor: 2.590)[122]

11. Xu, Z., Mansour, H.M., Mulder, T., McLean, R., Langridge, J., and Hickey, A.J. Dry Powder Aerosols Generated by Standardized Entrainment Tubes from Drug Blends with Lactose Monohydrate: 2. Ipratropium Bromide Monohydrate and Fluticasone Propionate. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2010) 99 (8) March 10: 3415-3429. (Impact Factor: 2.590)[123]

12. Mansour, H.M., Xu, Z., and Hickey, A.J. Dry Powder Aerosols Generated by Standardized Entrainment Tubes from Alternative Sugar Blends: 3. Trehalose Dihydrate and D-Mannitol Carriers. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2010) 99 (8) March12; 3430-3441.(Impact Factor: 2.590)[124]

13. Xu, Z., Mansour, H.M., Mulder, T., McLean, R., Langridge, J., and Hickey, A.J. Heterogenous Particle Deaggregation and Its Implications for Therapeutic Aerosol Performance. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2010) 99 (8) March 15: 3442-3461.(Impact Factor: 2.590)[125]

14. Mansour, H.M., Sohn, M., Al-Ghananeem, A., and DeLuca P.P. Materials for Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms: Molecular Pharmaceutics and Controlled Release Drug Delivery Aspects. Invited Paper. International Journal of Molecular Sciences: Special Issue-Material Sciences and Nanotechnology Section - Biodegradability of Materials in Biomedical Applications. (2010) 11: 3298-3322. (Impact Factor: 2.862)[126]

15. Rhee, Y.S., Park, C.W., DeLuca, P.P., and Mansour, H.M. Sustained-Release Injectable Drug Delivery Systems. An Invited Paper. Pharmaceutical Technology: Special Issue-Drug Delivery (2010) November: 6-13. [127]

16. Hayes, D. Jr., Zwischenberger, J.B., and Mansour, H.M. Aerosolized Tacrolimus: A Case Report in a Lung Transplant Recipient. Transplantation Proceedings (2010) 42 (9) November: 3876-3879.(Impact Factor: 1.061) [128]

17. Wu, X., Li, X., and Mansour, H.M. Surface Analytical Techniques in Solid-State Particle Characterization: Implications for Predicting Performance in Dry Powder Inhalers. Invited Paper. KONA Powder and Particle Journal (2010) 28: 3-19/ (Impact Factor: 1.227) full text[129] [130]



== 2011 ==

18. Xu, Z., Mansour, H.M., and Hickey, A.J. Particle Interactions in Dry Powder Inhaler Unit Processes. Journal of Adhesion Science and Technology: Special Issue on Adhesion Aspects in Pharmaceutical Sciences (2011): 25 (4/5) 451-482. (Impact Factor: 1.175)[131]

19. Rhee, Y.S. and Mansour, H.M. Nanopharmaceuticals I: Nanocarrier Systems in Drug Delivery. International Journal of Nanotechnology: Special Issue-Nanopharmaceuticals. (2011) 8 (1/2): 84-114.(Impact Factor: 1.144)[132]

20. Wu, X. and Mansour, H.M. Nanopharmaceuticals II: Application of Nanoparticles and Nanocarrier Systems in Pharmaceutics and Nanomedicine. International Journal of Nanotechnology: Special Issue-Nanopharmaceuticals. (2011) 8 (1/2): 115-145. (Impact Factor: 1.144)[133]

21. Wu, X.,and Mansour, H.M. Pulmonary and Nasal Anti-Inflammatory and Anti-Allergy Inhalation Aerosol Delivery Systems. Invited Paper. Anti-Inflammatory & Anti-Allergy Agents in Medicinal Chemistry: Special Issue-Optimizing a Therapeutic with Anti-Inflammatory Agents: Novel Drug Delivery Systems. (2011)10 (3): 215-229. [134]

22. Park, C.W., Hayes, D. Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Pulmonary Inhalation Aerosols for Targeted Antibiotics Drug Delivery. European Pharmaceutical Review. (2011) 16 (1): 32-36.[135]

23. Mansour, H.M. Molecular Forces and Self Assembly in Colloid, Nano Sciences and Biology. Invited Paper. Journal of the American Chemical Society. (2011) 133 (13): 5162. (Impact Factor: 9.907) [136]

24. Hayes, D. Jr and Mansour, H.M. Improved Outcomes of Patients with End-Stage Cystic Fibrosis Requiring Invasive Mechanical Ventilation for Acute Respiratory Failure. Lung. (2011) 189 (5): 409-415. (Impact Factor: 2.271)[137] [138]

25. Hayes, D. Jr., Ball, A.M., Mansour, H.M., Martin, C.A.,and Flynn, J.D. Fungal Infection in Heart-Lung Transplant Recipients Receiving Single-agent Prophylaxis With Itraconazole. Experimental and Clinical Transplantation (2011)9 (6): 399-404. [139].

26. Rhee, Y.S., Sohn, M., Woo, B.H., Thanoo, B.C., DeLuca, P.P., and Mansour, H.M. Sustained-Release Delivery of Octreotide from Biodegradable Polymeric Microspheres. AAPS PharmSciTech: Special Theme Issue-Sterile Products: Advances and Challenges in Formulation, Manufacturing, Devices and Regulatory Aspects.(2011)12 (4):1293-1301. (Impact Factor: 1.641)[140] [141]

27. Li, X. and Mansour, H.M. Physicochemical Characterization and Water Vapor Absorption of Organic Solution Advanced Spray Dried Trehalose Microparticles and Nanoparticles for Targeted Dry Powder Pulmonary Inhalation Delivery. AAPS PharmSciTech: Special Theme Issue: Advances in Pharmaceutical Excipients Research and Use: Novel Materials, Functionalities and Testing (2011)12(4):1420-1430. (Impact Factor: 1.641)[142] [143]



== 2012 ==

28. Hayes, D. Jr., Winkler, M.A., Kirkby, S., Capasso, P., Mansour, H.M. and Attili, A.K. Preprocedural Planning with Prospectively Triggered Multi-Detector Row CT Angiography prior to Bronchial Artery Embolization in Cystic Fibrosis Patients with Massive Hemoptysis. Lung (2012)190 (2)April:221-225.(Impact Factor: 2.271)[144]

29. Hayes, D. Jr. and Mansour, H.M. Vanishing Bronchus Intermedius Syndrome in a Pediatric Patient with Cystic Fibrosis After Lung Transplantation. Pediatric Transplantation: The Official Journal of the International Pediatric Transplant Association (2012)16(8):333-337. [Impact Factor: 1.441][145]

30. Hayes, D. Jr., Mansour, H.M., Kirkby, S., and Phillips, A.B. Rapid Acute Onset of Bronchiolitis Obliterans Syndrome in a Lung Transplant Recipient After Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection." Transplant Infectious Diseases (2012)14 (5): 548-550. [Impact Factor: 2.064][146]

31. Duan, J.H., Mansour, H.M., Zhang, Y.D., Deng, X.M., Zhao, J.F. Reversion of Multi-Drug Resistance by Co-Encapsulation of Doxorubicin and Curcumin in Chitosan/poly(butylcyanoacrylate) Nanoparticles. International Journal of Pharmaceutics (2012) 426 (1-2): 193-201. (Impact Factor: 3.650)[147]

32. Park, C.W., Mansour, H.M., Oh, T.O., Kim, J.Y., Ha, J.M., Lee, B.J., Chi, S.C., Rhee, Y.S., Park, E,S. "Phase behavior of itraconazole-phenol mixtures and its pharmaceutical applications." International Journal of Pharmaceutics (2012) 436 (1-2):652-658.(Impact Factor: 3.650) [148]

33. Park, C.W., Rhee, Y.S., Vogt, F.G., Hayes, D Jr., Zwischenberger, J.B., DeLuca, P.P., and Mansour, H.M. Advances in Microscopy and Complementary Imaging Techniques to Assess the Fate of Drugs Ex-Vivo in Respiratory Drug Delivery. Invited Paper. Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews: Special Theme Issue-Computational and Visualization Approaches in Respiratory Delivery. (2012) 64 (4) March 30: 344-356. (Impact Factor: 15.038)[149]

34. Willis, M.L., Hayes, D Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Therapeutic Liposomal Dry Powder Inhalation Aerosols for Targeted Lung Delivery. Lung (2012) 190 (3): 251-262.(Impact Factor: 2.271)[150] [151]

35.Mansour, H.M. "Aerosol Formulation Issues." Pediatric Pulmonology (2012) 47 (35):149-151. (Impact Factor: 2.297) [152]



== 2013 ==

36. Meenach, S.A. Vogt,F.G., Anderson, K.W., Hilt, J.Z., McGarry,R.C., and Mansour, H.M.. Design, Physicochemical Characterization, and Optimization of Organic Solution Advanced Spray-Dried Inhalable Dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine (DPPC) and Dipalmitoylphosphatidylethanolamine Poly(Ethylene Glycol) (DPPE-PEG) Microparticles and Nanoparticles for Targeted Respiratory Nanomedicine Delivery as Dry Powder Inhalation Aerosols. International Journal of Nanomedicine (2013) 8:275-293.(Impact Factor: 4.383)[153]

37. Meenach, S.A., Anderson, K.W., Hilt, J.Z., McGarry, R.C., and Mansour, H.M. Characterization and Aerosol Dispersion Performance of Advanced Spray-Dried Chemotherapeutic PEGylated Phospholipid Particles for Dry Powder Inhalation Delivery in Lung Cancer. European Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2013) 49 (4): 699-711.(Impact Factor: 3.350)[154]

38. Wu,X., Hayes, D Jr., Zwischenberger, J.B., Kuhn, R.J., and Mansour, H.M. Design and Physicochemical Characterization of Advanced Spray-Dried Tacrolimus Multifunctional Particles for Inhalation. Drug Design, Development, and Therapy (2013) 7:59-72. (Impact Factor: 3.028) [155]

39. Wu,X., Zhang, W., Hayes, D Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Physicochemical Characterization and Aerosol Dispersion Performance of Organic Solution Advanced Spray-Dried Cyclosporine A Multifunctional Particles for Dry Powder Inhalation Aerosol Delivery. International Journal of Nanomedicine (2013) 8 :1269-1283.(Impact Factor: 4.383)[156]

40. Park, C.W., Li X., Vogt, F.G., Hayes, D. Jr., Zwischenberger, J.B., Park, E.S. and Mansour, H.M. Advanced Spray Dried Design, Physicochemical Characterization and Aerosol Dispersion Performance of Vancomycin and Clarithromycin Multifunctional Controlled Release Particles for Targeted Respiratory Delivery as Dry Powder Inhalation Aerosols.. International Journal of Pharmaceutics (2013) 455 (1–2): 374–392.(Impact Factor: 3.785)[157]

41. Zheng Z, Zhang W, Sun W, Li X, Duan J, Cui J, Feng Z, and Mansour, H.M. Influence of the Carboxymethyl Chitosan Anti-Adhesion Solution on the TGF-β1 in a Postoperative Peritoneal Adhesion Rat. Journal of Materials Science: Materials in Medicine (2013) 24 (11): 2549-2559. (Impact Factor: 2.587) [158]

42. Duan J.H., Vogt, F.G., Li X., Hayes, D. Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Design, Physicochemical Characterization and Aerosolization of Organic Solution Advanced Spray Dried and Co-Spray Dried Moxifloxacin and Ofloxacin Dipalmitoylphosphatidylcholine (DPPC) Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Powders for Pulmonary Inhalation Aerosol Delivery. International Journal of Nanomedicine (2013) 8: 3489-3505. [159](Impact Factor: 4.383)

43. Hayes, D. Jr., Galantowicz, M., Yates, A.R., Preston, T.J., Mansour, H.M., and McConnell, P.I. Venovenous ECMO as a Bridge to Lung Transplant and Protective Strategy for Subsequent Primary Graft Dysfunction. Journal of Artificial Organs (2013) 16 (3): 382-385. (Impact Factor: 1.441)[160]

44. Hayes, D. Jr., Baker, P.B., Mansour, H.M., Peeples, M.E., and Nicol, K.K. Interstitial Lung Disease in a Child with Antisynthetase Syndrome. Lung (2013) 191 (4): 441-443. (Impact Factor: 2.271)[161]

45.Hayes, D. Jr., Daniels, C.J., Mansour, H.M., Kopp, B.T., Yates, A.R., McCoy, K.S., Patel, A.V., and Kirby, S. Right Heart Catherization Measuring Central Hemodynamics in Cystic Fibrosis During Exercise. Respiratory Medicine (2013): 107 (9): 1365–1369. [Impact Factor: 3.086][162]

46. Hayes, D. Jr., Daniels, C.J., Mansour, H.M., Kopp, B.T., Yates, A.R., Preston, T., and Kirby, S. Identification of the Nodose Ganglia and TRPV1 in Swine. Lung (2013): 191(5):445-447(Impact Factor: 2.271)[163]

47.Hayes, D Jr., Kirkby, S., McCoy, K.S., Mansour, H.M., Khosravi, M., Strawbridge, H., and Tobias, J.D. Reduction of Lipid-Laden Macrophage Index After Laproscopic Nissen Fundoplication in Cystic Fibrosis Patients After Lung Transplantation. Clinical Transplantation (2013) 27 (1): 121-125.(Impact Factor: 1.522) [164]



== 2014 ==

48. Hayes, D. Jr., Yates, A.R., Duffy, V., Tobias, J., Mansour, H.M., Olshove, V., and Preston, T.J. Rapid placement of bicaval dual-lumen catheter in a swine model of venovenous ECMO. Journal of Investigative Surgery (2014): 27(1):27-31. [Impact Factor: 1.158] [165]

49. Hayes, D. Jr., Adler, B., Turner, T.L., and Mansour, H.M.. Alternative Tacrolimus and Sirolimus Regimen Associated with Rapid Resolution of Posterior Reversible Encephalopathy Syndrome After Lung Transplantation. Pediatric Neurology (2014) 50: 272-275.(Impact Factor: 1.695)[166]

50. Li X., Vogt, F.G., Hayes, D. Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Physicochemical Characterization and Aerosol Dispersion Performance of Organic Solution Advanced Spray Dried Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Antibiotic Dry Powders of Tobramycin and Azithromycin for Pulmonary Inhalation Aerosol Delivery. European Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2014) 15: 191-205. (Impact Factor: 3.350) [167]

51.Li X., Vogt, F.G., Hayes, D. Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Design, Characterization, and Aerosol Dispersion Performance Modeling of Advanced Spray-Dried Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Mannitol Powders for Targeted Pulmonary Delivery as Dry Powder Inhalers. Journal of Aerosol Medicine & Pulmonary Drug Delivery (2014): 27 (2):81-93. (Impact Factor: 2.798)[168]

52. Li X., Vogt, F.G., Hayes, D. Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Design, Characterization, and Aerosol Dispersion Performance Modeling of Advanced Co-Spray Dried Antibiotics with Mannitol as Respirable Microparticles/Nanoparticles for Targeted Pulmonary Delivery as Dry Powder Inhalers. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences (2014)103(9): 2937-2949. [Impact Factor: 2.590][169]

53. Muralidharan, P., Mallory, E., Malapit, M., Hayes, D. Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Inhalable PEGylated Phospholipid Nanocarriers and PEGylated Therapeutics for Respiratory Delivery as Aerosolized Colloidal Dispersions and Dry Powder Inhalers. Pharmaceutics: Special Issue: Liposomal Technologies (Guest Editor: Prof. Timothy D. Heath, UW-Madison) (2014) 6 (2): 333-353. [170] [171]

54. Meenach, S.A., Anderson, K.W., Hilt, J.Z., McGarry, R.C., and Mansour, H.M. High-Performing Dry Powder Inhalers of Paclitaxel DPPC/DPPG Lung Surfactant-Mimic Multifunctional Particles in Lung Cancer: Physicochemical Characterization, In Vitro Aerosol Dispersion, and Cellular Studies. AAPS PharmSciTech (2014)15(6) December:1574-1587. [Impact Factor: 1.641] [172] [173]

55. Hayes, D. Jr., Tobias, J.D., Mansour, H.M., Kirkby, S., McCoy, K.S., Daniels, C.J., and Whitson, B.A. Pulmonary Hypertension in Cystic Fibrosis with Advanced Lung Disease. American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine (2014) 190 (8):898-905. [Impact Factor: 12.996] [174]

“F1000Prime Recommended by F1000Respiratory Disorders Faculty” [175]



== 2015 ==

56. Stocke, N., Meenach, S.A.,Arnold, S.M., Mansour, H.M.*,and Hilt, J.Z. Formulation and Characterization of Inhalable Magnetic Nanocomposite Microparticles (MnMs) for Targeted Pulmonary Delivery via Spray Drying. International Journal of Pharmaceutics (2015) 479 (2): 320–328. *Corresponding Authors [Impact Factor: 3.650] [176]

57. Hayes, D. Jr., McCoy, K.S., Whitson, B.A., Mansour, H.M. , and Tobias, J.D. High-Risk Age Window for Mortality in Children with Cystic Fibrosis after Lung Transplantation. Pediatric Transplantation (2015)19(2):206-210.(Impact Factor: 1.441)[177]

58. Hayes, D. Jr., Black, S.M., Tobias, J.D., Mansour, H.M., and Whitson, B.A. Influence of pulmonary hypertension on survival in advanced lung disease. Lung (2015)193(2):213-21. [Impact Factor: 2.271][178]

59. Muralidharan, P., Hayes, D. Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Dry Powder Inhalers in COPD, Lung Inflammation, and Pulmonary Infections. Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery (2015) 12 (6): 947-962. (Impact Factor: 4.840)[179][180]

60. Muralidharan, P., Malapit, M., Mallory, E., Hayes, D. Jr., and Mansour, H.M. Inhalable Nanoparticulate Powders for Respiratory Delivery. Nanomedicine: Nanotechnology, Biology, and Medicine (2015)11:1189-1199. [Impact Factor: 6.155][181][182]

61.Hayes, D. Jr., Kirkby, S., Whitson, B.A., Black, S.M., Sheikh, S.I., Tobias, J.D., Mansour, H.M., and Kopp, B.T. Mortality Risk and Pulmonary Function in Adults with Cystic Fibrosis at Time of Wait Listing for Lung Transplantation. The Annals of Thoracic Surgery (2015) 100(2): pp. 474-479. [Impact Factor: 3.849][183]

62.Hayes, D. Jr., Whitson, B.A., Ghadiali, S.N., Lloyd, E.A., Tobias, J.D., Mansour, H.M., and Black, S.M. Survival in Adult Lung Transplant Recipients Receiving Pediatric vs. Adult Donor Allografts. The Annals of Thoracic Surgery (2015)100(4):1211-6.[Impact Factor: 3.849][184]

63.Hayes, D. Jr., Patel, A.V., Black, S.M., McCoy, K.S., Kirkby, S.,Tobias, J.D., Mansour, H.M., and Whitson, B.A. Influence of diabetes on survival in cystic fibrosis before and after lung transplantation. The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (2015)150(3):707-713. [Impact Factor: 4.168][185]

“F1000Prime Recommended by F1000Respiratory Disorders Faculty” [186]

64. Lu, Q., Harris, V.A., Kumar, S., Mansour, H.M., and Black, S.M. Autophagy in Neonatal Hypoxia Ischemic Brain is Associated with Oxidative Stress. Redox Biology (2015)6:516-523.[187][188]

65. Hayes, D. Jr., Whitson, B.A., Ghadiali, S.N., Tobias, J.D., Mansour, H.M., and Black, S.M. Influence of HLA Mismatching on Survival in Lung Transplantation.Lung (2015)193 (5):789-797.[Impact Factor: 2.271] [189]

66. Hayes, D. Jr., Kopp, B.T.,Tobias, J.D., Woodley, F.W., Mansour, H.M., Tumin D., and Kirkby, S.E. Survival in Patients with Advanced Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Versus Cystic Fibrosis on the Waitlist for Lung Transplantation.Lung (2015)193(6):933-8.[Impact Factor: 2.271] [190]



== 2016 ==

67.Hayes, D. Jr., Black, S.M., Tobias, J.D., Kirkby, S., Mansour, H.M., and Whitson, B.A. Influence of Pulmonary Hypertension on Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Awaiting Lung Transplantation. The Annals of Thoracic Surgery (2016) 101(1):246-52. [Impact Factor: 3.849][191]

68. Hayes, D. Jr., Black, S.M., Tobias, J.D., Mansour, H.M., and Whitson, B.A. Prevalence of pulmonary hypertension and its influence on survival in patients with advanced chronic obstructive pulmonary disease prior to lung transplantation. COPD: Journal Of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease(2016) 13(1):50-6. [Impact Factor: 2.673] [192]

69. Hayes, D. Jr., Younger, B.R., Mansour H.M., and Strawbridge, H. Precordial Catch Syndrome in Elite Swimmers with Asthma. Pediatric Emergency Care (2016) 32 (2):104-106.

70. Hayes D Jr, Black SM, Tobias JD, Kopp BT, Kirkby SE, Mansour HM, and Whitson BA. Influence of human leukocyte antigen mismatching on bronchiolitis obliterans syndrome in lung transplantation. The Journal of Heart and Lung Transplantation(2016) (IN PRESS) [Impact Factor: 6.650][193]

71. Hayes, D. Jr., Auletta, J.J., Whitson B.A., Black, S.M., Kirkby, S., Tobias, J.D., and Mansour H.M. Human leukocyte antigen mismatching and survival after lung transplantation in adult and pediatric patients with cystic fibrosis. The Journal of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery (2016)151(2):549-557.[Impact Factor: 4.168] [194]

72. Hayes, D. Jr., Tumin D., Daniels, C.J., McCoy, K.S., Mansour H.M., Tobias, J.D., and Kirkby, S. Pulmonary Artery Pressure and Benefit of Lung Transplantation in Adult Cystic Fibrosis Patients. The Annals Thoracic Surgery(2016): 101(3):1104-1109. [Impact Factor: 3.849]

73. Acosta, M., Muralidharan, P, Meenach, S.A., Hayes, D. Jr., Black, S.M., and Mansour, H.M. In Vitro Pulmonary Cell Culture in Pharmaceutical Inhalation Aerosol Delivery: 2-D, 3-D, and In Situ Bioimpactor Models. Current Pharmaceutical Design(2016)22: 17): 2522-31. [Impact Factor: 3.452][195]

74. Muralidharan, P, Hayes, D. Jr., Black, S.M., and Mansour, H.M. Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Powders of a Novel Nrf2 Activator and an Aerosol Performance Enhancer for Pulmonary Delivery Targeting the Lung Nrf2/Keap-1 Pathway. The Royal Society of Chemistry(RSC): Molecular Systems Design & Engineering(2016)1: 48-65. DOI: 10.1039/C5ME00004A. [196]

75. Muralidharan, P, Acosta, M., Hayes, D. Jr., Black, S.M., and Mansour, H.M. Solid State Physicochemical Characterization & Microscopy of Particles in Dry Powder Inhalers. Inhalation (2016): 10 (2): 20-26.

76. Vega, M.R., Dodson, M., Gross, C.,Mansour, H.M., Lantz, R.C., Chapman, E., Wang, T., Black, S.M., Garcia, J.G.N., and Zhang, D. Role of Nrf2 and Autophagy in Acute Lung Injury. Current Pharmacology Reports: Free Radicals Medicine (2016) 2 (2): 91-101. [197][198][199]

77. Meenach, S.A., Tsoras, A.N., McGarry, R.C., Mansour, H.M., Hilt, J.Z., and Anderson, K.W. Development of Three-Dimensional Lung Multicellular Spheroids in Air- and Liquid-Interface Culture for the Evaluation of Anticancer Therapeutics. International Journal of Oncology (2016)48(4): 1701-1709. [Impact Factor: 3.025][200]

78.Front Cover Image design: Muralidharan, P, Hayes, D. Jr., Black, S.M., and Mansour, H.M. Microparticulate/Nanoparticulate Powders of a Novel Nrf2 Activator and an Aerosol Performance Enhancer for Pulmonary Delivery Targeting the Lung Nrf2/Keap-1 Pathway. The Royal Society of Chemistry Molecular Systems Design & Engineering (2016) 1: 2-2.DOI: 10.1039/C6ME90003H [201]

79. Hayes D Jr, Kopp BT, Kirkby SE, Reynolds SD, Mansour HM, Tobias JD, Tumin D. Impact of Donor Arterial Partial Pressure of Oxygen on Outcomes After Lung Transplantation in Adult Cystic Fibrosis Recipients. Lung (2016) 194(4):547-53.[202]

Edited Book (co-Editor)

1. Nanomedicine in Drug Delivery, Kumar, A., Mansour, H.M., Friedman, A., and Blough, E. (Editors), CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, London, United Kingdom. (2013) 469 pages. ISBN: 9781466506169 [203][204][205]

2.Lung Biology in Health and Diseases Series, Executive Editor, Dr. Claude Lenfant, NIH Director of NHLBI [206] Inhalation Aerosols: Physical and Biological Basis for Therapy, Hickey, A. J. and Mansour, H.M.(Editors), CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, London, United Kingdom. [207]

Book Chapters

1. Hickey, A.J. and Mansour, H.M. Book Volume 2, Book Chapter 43: Formulation Challenges of Powders for the Delivery of Small Molecular Weight Molecules as Aerosols. Modified-Release Drug Delivery Technology, Drugs and the Pharmaceutical Sciences Series.728 pages. Rathbone, M. J., Hadgraft, J., Roberts, M.S., Lane, M.E, (Editors), Second Edition, Informa Healthcare, New York, (2008): pp. 573-602. ISBN: 9781420053555 [208]

2. Hickey, A.J. and Mansour, H.M. Book Volume 2, Book Chapter 5: Delivery of Drugs by the Pulmonary Route. Modern Pharmaceutics Volume 2: Applications and Advances, Drugs and the Pharmaceutical Sciences Series,.500 pages. Florence, A.T., Siepmann, J. (Editors), Fifth Edition, Informa Healthcare, New York, (2009): 191-219. ISBN: 9781420065664 [209]

3. Mansour, H.M., Rhee, Y.S., Park, C.W., and DeLuca, P.P. Book Chapter 9: Lipid Nanoparticulate Drug Delivery and Nanomedicine. Lipids in Nanotechnology. 306 pages. Moghis, A. (Editor), American Oil Chemists Society (AOCS) Press, Urbana, Illinois (2012): pp.221-268.ISBN: 9780981893679 [210]

4. Mansour, H.M., Park, C.W., and Hayes, D. Jr. Book Chapter 3: Nanoparticle Lung Delivery and Inhalation Aerosols for Targeted Pulmonary Nanomedicine. Nanomedicine in Drug Delivery. 469 pages. Kumar, A., Mansour, H.M., Friedman, A., Blough, E. (Editors), CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, Inc., London, United Kingdom. (2013): pp.43-74. ISBN: 9781466506169 [211] [212][213]

5. Mansour, H.M. and Park, C.W. Book Chapter 7: Therapeutic Applications and Targeted Delivery of Nanomedicines and Nanopharmaceutical Products. The Clinical Nanomedicine Handbook. 365 pages. Brenner, S.A. (Editor), CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, Inc., London, United Kingdom. (2013): pp.321-338. ISBN: 9781439834787 [214]

6. Mansour, H.M., Xu, Z., Meenach, S.A., Park, C.W., Rhee, Y.S., and DeLuca, P.P. Book Chapter 5: Novel Drug Delivery Systems. Drug Delivery. 550 pages. Mitra, A.K. (Editor), Jones & Bartlett, Burlington, MA. (2015): pp.71-107. ISBN-13: 9781284025682 [215]

7. Mansour, H.M., Muralidharan, P., and Hayes, D. Jr. Book Chapter 8b: Inhaled Nanoparticulate Systems: Composition, Manufacture, and Aerosol Delivery. The ISAM Textbook of Aerosol Medicine. Dhand, R. (Editor-in-Chief), Rothen-Rutishauser, B., and Hickey A.J. (Associate Editors), International Society of Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM)/Mary Ann Libert Publishing, Inc. Rochelle, NY. (2015): 353-394. [216]

8. Mansour, H.M., Park, C.W., and Bawa, R. Book Chapter 9: Design and Development of Approved Nanopharmaceutical Products. Handbook of Clinical Nanomedicine: From Bench to Bedside. 3000 pages. Bawa,R., Audette, G., and Rubinstein, I. (Editors), Pan Stanford Publishing/CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, Inc., Boca Raton, FL. (2016): 233-272. ISBN: 9789814316170 [217]

9. Mansour, H.M., Myrdal, P.B., Younis, U., Muralidharan, P., Hillery, A. M., and Hayes, D. Jr. Book Chapter 11: Pulmonary Drug Delivery. Drug Delivery: Fundamentals and Applications. 630 pages. Hillery, A.M. and Park, K. (Editors), Second Edition, CRC Press/Taylor & Francis, Inc., London, United Kingdom. (2016): 249-277. ISBN 9781482217711[218]

Professional Memberships

1.Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences of Great Britain (APSGB)

2.American Thoracic Society (ATS), Pediatrics Assembly Planning Committee & Terrorism Inhalation Disaster Section

3.American Pharmacists Association (APhA)[219]

4.American Chemical Society (ACS)

5.American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS)

6.American Association of the Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP)

7.American Society for Nanomedicine (ASNM)

8.Controlled Release Society (CRS)

9.European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences (EUFPS)

10.International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) Board of Pharmaceutical Specialties

11.European Respiratory Society (ERS)

12.International Society for Aerosols in Medicine (ISAM),Co-Chair, Drug Delivery:New Devices & Emerging Therapies Group

13.The Aerosol Society (Great Britain)

14.International Association of Colloid and Interface Scientists (IACIS)

15..British Society for Nanomedicine

16. British Thoracic Society (BTS)

17. The Royal Society of Medicine (Respiratory Medicine)

18. The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC)

19. American Association of Respiratory Care (AARC)

Honor Societies (Elected Member)

1. Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society

2. Phi Kappa Phi National Honor Society

3. Golden Key International Honor Society

4. Rho Chi Pharmaceutical Honor Society

5. Sigma Xi Scientific Research Honor Society