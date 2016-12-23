Lee:Publications

Contents 1 2017

2 2016

3 2015

4 2014

5 2013

6 2012

7 2011

8 < 2010 2017 2016 Oh SJ, Han S, Lee W, Lockhart AC Emerging immunotherapy for the treatment of esophageal cancer, Expert Opin Investig Drugs 25(6):667-77 (2016) (PMID: 26950826). Michel L, Ley J, Wildes TM, Schaffer A, Robinson A, Chun S-E, Lee W, Lewis Jr. J, Trinkaus K, Adkins D Phase I Trial of Palbociclib, a Selective Cyclin Dependent Kinase 4/6 Inhibitor, in Combination with Cetuximab in Patients with Recurrent/Metastatic Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Oral Oncol 58:41-8. doi: 10.1016/j.oraloncology.2016.05.011 (2016) (PMID: 27311401) Oh SJ, Lee W, Lockhart AC A Promising Road in Colorectal Cancer Treatment: Personalized Immunotherapy Based on Molecular and Immune Classification System, Transl Cancer Res 2016;5(3):327-329. doi: 10.21037/tcr.2016.06.30 Reichel D, Lee MJ, Lee W, Kim KB, Bae Y Tethered polymer nanoassemblies for sustained carfilzomib release and prolonged suppression of proteasome activity, Ther Deliv (2016, in press). Carmony K, Lee W, Kim KB High-Resolution Snapshots of Proteasome Inhibitors In Action Revise Inhibition Paradigms and Inspire Next-Generation Inhibitor Design ChemBioChem (2016, in press) Min HY, Lee SC, Woo JK, Jung HJ, Park KH, Jeong HM, Hyun SY, Cho J, Lee W, Park JE, Kwon SJ, Lee HJ, Ni X, Shin YK, Johnson FM, Duvic M, Lee HY. Essential role of DNA methyltransferase 1-mediated transcription of insulin-like Growth Factor 2 in Resistance to Histone Deacetylase Inhibitors. Clin Cancer Res. (2016) 2015 Carmony KC, Sharma LK, Lee DM, Park JE, Lee W, Kim, KB., Elucidating the catalytic subunit composition of distinct proteasome subtypes: A crosslinkling approach employing bifunctional activity-based probes, ChemBioChem, 16(2):284-92 (2015) (doi: 10.1002/cbic.201402491; PMID: 25477005) Miller Z, Kim KS, Lee DM, Kasam V, Baek SE, Lee KH, Zhang YY, Ao L, Carmony K, Lee NR, Zhou S, Zhao Q, Jang Y, Jeong HY, Zhan CG, Lee W, Kim DE, Kim KB Proteasome inhibitors with pyrazole scaffolds from structure-based virtual screening. J Med Chem 58(4):2036-41 (2015) (PMID: 25658656) Wu H, Infante JR, Keedy VL, Jones SF, Chan E, Bendell JC, Lee W, Caron WP, Zamboni BA, Ikeda S, Kodaira H, Rothenberg ML, Burris III HA, Zamboni WC Factors affecting the pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of PEGylated liposomal irinotecan (IHL-305) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Int J Nanomed 10;10:1201-9 (2015) (PMID: 25709442). Thakkar N, Lockhart AC, Lee W. Role of Organic Anion Transporting Polypeptides (OATPs) in Cancer Therapy, AAPS J. 17(3):535-45 (2015) (PMID: 25735612) Lee JH, Noh CK, Yim CS, Jeong YS, Ahn SH, Lee W, Kim DD, Chung SJ. Kinetics of the absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion of lobeglitazone, a novel activator of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor gamma in rats. J Pharm Sci 104(9):3049-59. (2015) (doi: 10.1002/jps.24378; PMID: 25648999). Lee JH, Son JH, Chae YJ, Ahn SH, Lee W, Kim DD, Chung SJ. Gender differences in the hepatic elimination and pharmacokinetics of lobeglitazone in rats. Biopharm Drug Dispos 36(6):410-415 (2015) (doi: 10.1002/bdd.1954; PMID: 25899769). Lee JH, Ahn SH, Maeng HJ, Lee W, Kim DD, Chung SJ. The identification of lobeglitazone metabolites in rat liver microsomes and the kinetics of the in vivo formation of the major metabolite M1 in rats. J Pharm Biomed Anal 10;115:375-82 (2015) (doi: 10.1016/j.jpba.2015.07.040; PMID: 26275726). Ao L, Reichel D, Hu D, Jeong H-Y, Kim KB, Bae Y, Lee W. Polymer micelle formulations of proteasome inhibitor carfilzomib for improved metabolic stability and anti-cancer efficacy in human multiple myeloma and lung cancer cell lines. J Pharm Exp Ther 355(2):168-73. (doi: 10.1124/jpet.115.226993; PMID: 26311812). 2014 Nagathihalli NS, Beesetty Y, Lee W, Washington MK, Chen X, Lockhart AC, Merchant NB. Novel Mechanistic Insights into Ectodomain Shedding of EGFR Ligands Amphiregulin and TGF-α: Impact on Gastrointestinal Cancers Driven by Secondary Bile Acids. Cancer Res 74(7):2062-72 (2014) (PMID: 24520077, PMCID: PMC3975694) Park JE, Wu Y, Carmony KC, Miller Z, Sharma LK, Lee D, Kim D, Lee W, Kim K. A FRET-based approach for identification of proteasome catalytic subunit composition. Mol BioSyst 10(2):196-200 (2014) (PMID: 24301521) Wang-Gillam A, Thakkar N, Lockhart AC, Williams K, Baggstrom M, Naughton M, Suresh R, Ma C, Tan B, Lee W, Jiang X, Mwandoro T, Trull L, Belanger S, Creekmore AN, Gao F, Fracasso PM, Picus J. A phase I study of pegylated liposomal doxorubicin and temsirolimus in patients with refractory solid malignancies. Cancer Chemother Pharmacol 74(2):419-26 (2014) (PMID: 24916546). Miller Z, Lee W, Kim KB. The Immunoproteasome as a Therapeutic Target for Hematological Malignancies, Current Cancer Drug Targets, 14(6):537-48 (2014). (PMID: 25059201) Goff LW, Thakkar N, Du L, Chan E, Tan BR, Cardin DB, McLeod HL, Berlin JD, Zehnbauer B, Fournier C, Picus J, Wang-Gillam A, Lee W, Lockhart AC. Thymidylate Synthase Genotype-Directed Chemotherapy for Patients with Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancers, PLOS ONE, 18;9(9):e107424 (2014). (PMID: 25232828) 2013 Thakkar N, Kim K, Jang ER, Han S, Kim K, Kim D, Merchant N, Lockhart AC, Lee W. A cancer-specific variant of the SLCO1B3 gene encodes a novel human organic anion transporting polypeptide 1B3 (OATP1B3) localized mainly in the cytoplasm of colon and pancreatic cancer cells. Mol Pharm. 2013;10(1):406-416. (PMID:23215050) Miller Z, Ao L, Kim KB, Lee W. Inhibitors of the Immunoproteasome: Current Status and Future Directions. Curr Pharm Des 2013;19(2):4140-4151. (PMID: 23181576) Park JE, Ao L, Miller Z, Kim K, Wu Y, Jang ER, Lee EY, Kim KB, Lee W. PSMB9 codon 60 polymorphisms have no impact on the activity of the immunoproteasome catalytic subunit β1i expressed in multiple types of solid cancer. PLoS One 8(9):e73732 (2013) (PMID: 24040045) Han S*, Kim K*, Thakkar N*, Kim D, Lee W. Role of Hypoxia Inducible Factor-1α in the Regulation of the Cancer-Specific Variant of Organic Anion Transporting Polypeptide 1B3 (OATP1B3) in Colon and Pancreatic Cancer. Biochem Pharmacol 2013;86:816-823 (*, equally contributed) (PMID: 23924606) Wu H, Infante JR, Keedy VL, Jones SF, Chan E, Bendell JC, Lee W, Zamboni BA, Ikeda S, Kodaira H, Rothenberg ML, Burris III HA, Zamboni WC. Population pharmacokinetics of PEGylated liposomal CPT-11 (IHL-305) in patients with advanced solid tumors. J Clin Pharmacol 69(12):2073-81(2013) (PMID: 23989300). 2012 Jang ER, Lee N, Han S, Wu Y, Kumar Sharma L, Carmony KC, Marks J, Lee D, Ban J, Wehenkel M, Hong JT, Kim KB, Lee W. Revisiting the role of the immunoproteasome in the activation of the canonical NF-κB pathway. Mol Biosyst. 2012 Sep 31;8(9):2295-2302. (PMID:22722901) Kumar Sharma L, Lee N, Jang ER, Lei B, Zhan C-G, Lee W, Kim KB. Activity-based near-infrared fluorescent probe for LMP7: a chemical proteomics tool for the immunoproteasome in living cells. Chembiochem. 2012;13(13):1899-903. (PMID:22807337) Ao L, Wu Y, Kim D, Jang ER, Kim K, Lee D, Kim KB, Lee W. Development of peptide-based reversing agents for P-glycoprotein-mediated resistance to carfilzomib. Mol. Pharmaceutics 2012;9:2197−2205 (PMID: 22734651) Infante J, Keedy V, Jones S, Zamboni W, Chan E, Bendell J, Lee W, Wu H, Ikeda S, Kodaira H, Rothenberg M, Burris III H. Phase I and pharmacokinetic study of IHL-305 (PEGylated liposomal irinotecan) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Cancer Chemo Pharmacol 2012 Nov;70(5):699-705 (PMID: 22941375). 2011 LaFleur B, Lee W, Billhiemer D, Lockhart A, Liu J, Merchant M, Statistical methods for assays with limits of detection: Serum bile acid as a differentiator between patients with normal colons, adenomas, and colorectal cancer. J Carcinog 10:12 (2011). (PMID:21712958) Puzanov I, Lee W, Berlin JD, Calcutt MW, Hachey DL, Vermeulen WL, Spanswick VJ, Liao C-Y, Hartley JA, Chen AP, Rothenberg ML, Phase I, Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Study of SJG-136, a Novel DNA Sequence Selective Minor Groove Cross-Linking Agent, in advanced solid tumors. Clin Cancer Res 17(11):3794-802 (2011). (PMID:21346148) Lee W, Kim KB. The immunoproteasome: An emerging therapeutic target. Curr Top Med Chem 11(23):2923-30 (2011). (PMID:21824107) < 2010 Janjigian YY, Lee W, Kris MG, Miller VA, Krug LM, Azzoli CG, Senturk E, Calcutt MW, Rizvi NA. A phase I trial of SJG-136 (NSC#694501) in advanced solid tumors. Cancer Chemother Pharmacol. 2010 Apr;65(5):833-8. (pmid=19672598) Jang ER, Lee W, Kim KB. Targeted Degradation of Proteins by PROTAC. (PROteolysis TArgeting Chimeric molecules). Curr Proto Chem Bio 2: 71-87 (2010) Lee W, Patel JH, Lockhart AC. Novel targets in esophageal and gastric cancer: beyond antiangiogenesis. Expert Opin Investig Drugs. 2009 Sep;18(9):1351-64. (pmid=19642951) Lee W, Belkhiri A, Lockhart AC, Merchant N, Glaeser H, Harris EI, Washington MK, Brunt EM, Zaika A, Kim RB, El-Rifai W. Overexpression of OATP1B3 confers apoptotic resistance in colon cancer. Cancer Res. 2008 Dec 15;68(24):10315-23. (pmid=19074900) Lockhart AC, Harris E, LaFleur BJ, Merchant NB, Washington MK, Resnick MB, Yeatman TJ, Lee W. Organic anion transporting polypeptide 1B3 (OATP1B3) is overexpressed in colorectal tumors and is a predictor of clinical outcome. Clin Exp Gastroenterol:1-7(2008) (pmid=21677819) Wade Calcutt M, Lee W, Puzanov I, Rothenberg ML, Hachey DL. Determination of chemically reduced pyrrolobenzodiazepine SJG-136 in human plasma by HPLC-MS/MS: application to an anticancer phase I dose escalation study. J Mass Spectrom. 2008 Jan;43(1):42-52. (pmid=17683023) Glaeser H, Bailey DG, Dresser GK, Gregor JC, Schwarz UI, McGrath JS, Jolicoeur E, Lee W, Leake BF, Tirona RG, Kim RB. Intestinal drug transporter expression and the impact of grapefruit juice in humans. Clin Pharmacol Ther. 2007 Mar;81(3):362-70. (pmid=17215845) Marzolini C, Tirona RG, Gervasini G, Poonkuzhali B, Assem M, Lee W, Leake BF, Schuetz JD, Schuetz EG, Kim RB. A common polymorphism in the bile acid receptor farnesoid X receptor is associated with decreased hepatic target gene expression. Mol Endocrinol. 2007 Aug;21(8):1769-80. (pmid=17519356) Ho RH, Choi L, Lee W, Mayo G, Schwarz UI, Tirona RG, Bailey DG, Michael Stein C, Kim RB. Effect of drug transporter genotypes on pravastatin disposition in European- and African-American participants. Pharmacogenet Genomics. 2007 Aug;17(8):647-56. (pmid=17622941) Ho RH, Tirona RG, Leake BF, Glaeser H, Lee W, Lemke CJ, Wang Y, Kim RB. Drug and bile acid transporters in rosuvastatin hepatic uptake: function, expression, and pharmacogenetics. Gastroenterology. 2006 May;130(6):1793-806. (pmid=16697742) Lee W, Glaeser H, Smith LH, Roberts RL, Moeckel GW, Gervasini G, Leake BF, Kim RB. Polymorphisms in human organic anion-transporting polypeptide 1A2 (OATP1A2): implications for altered drug disposition and central nervous system drug entry. J Biol Chem. 2005 Mar 11;280(10):9610-7. (pmid=15632119) Lee W, Lockhart AC, Kim RB, Rothenberg ML. Cancer pharmacogenomics: powerful tools in cancer chemotherapy and drug development. Oncologist. 2005 Feb;10(2):104-11. (pmid=15709212) Sandhu P, Lee W, Xu X, Leake BF, Yamazaki M, Stone JA, Lin JH, Pearson PG, Kim RB. Hepatic uptake of the novel antifungal agent caspofungin. Drug Metab Dispos. 2005 May;33(5):676-82. (pmid=15716364) Lee W, Kim RB. Transporters and renal drug elimination. Annu Rev Pharmacol Toxicol. 2004;44:137-66. (pmid=14744242) Ho RH, Leake BF, Roberts RL, Lee W, Kim RB. Ethnicity-dependent polymorphism in Na+-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (SLC10A1) reveals a domain critical for bile acid substrate recognition. J Biol Chem. 2004 Feb 20;279(8):7213-22. (pmid=14660639) Tirona RG, Lee W, Leake BF, Lan LB, Cline CB, Lamba V, Parviz F, Duncan SA, Inoue Y, Gonzalez FJ, Schuetz EG, Kim RB. The orphan nuclear receptor HNF4alpha determines PXR- and CAR-mediated xenobiotic induction of CYP3A4. Nat Med. 2003 Feb;9(2):220-4. (pmid=12514743) Lee WI, Fung HL. Mechanism-based partial inactivation of glutathione S-transferases by nitroglycerin: tyrosine nitration vs sulfhydryl oxidation. Nitric Oxide. 2003 Mar;8(2):103-10. (pmid=12620373) Lee WI, Xu Y, Fung SM, Fung HL. eNOS-dependent vascular interaction between nitric oxide and calcitonin gene-related peptide in mice: gender selectivity and effects on blood aggregation. Regul Pept. 2003 Jan 31;110(2):115-22. (pmid=12527144) Wang EQ, Lee WI, Brazeau D, Fung HL. cDNA microarray analysis of vascular gene expression after nitric oxide donor infusions in rats: implications for nitrate tolerance mechanisms. AAPS PharmSci. 2002;4(2):E10. (pmid=12102619) Wang EQ, Lee WI, Fung HL. Lack of critical involvement of endothelial nitric oxide synthase in vascular nitrate tolerance in mice. Br J Pharmacol. 2002 Jan;135(2):299-302. (pmid=11815364) Tabrizi-Fard MA, Lee WI, Fung HL. Differential interactions of nitric oxide donors with rat oxyhemoglobin. Biochem Pharmacol. 1999 Aug 15;58(4):671-4. (pmid=10413305) Park JH, Lee WI, Yoon WH, Park YD, Lee JS, Lee MG. Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic changes of furosemide after intravenous and oral administration to rats with alloxan-induced diabetes mellitus. Biopharm Drug Dispos. 1998 Sep;19(6):357-64. (pmid=9737816) Kwak MK, Lee WI, Kim ND, Lee MG. Metabolic changes of acetaminophen after intravenous administration to rats pretreated with 2-(allylthio)pyrazine. Biopharm Drug Dispos. 1998 May;19(4):273-7. (pmid=9604128) Lee WI, Yoon WH, Shin WG, Song IS, Lee MG. Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of furosemide after direct administration into the stomach or duodenum. Biopharm Drug Dispos. 1997 Dec;18(9):753-67. (pmid=9429740) Yoon EJ, Lee WI, Shim HJ, Lee SD, Kim WB, Yang J, Lee MG. Comparison of pharmacokinetics of M1, M2, M3, and M4 after intravenous administration of DA-125 or ME2303 to mice and rats. New adriamycin analogues containing fluorine. Biopharm Drug Dispos. 1996 Jul;17(5):373-420. (pmid=8830976) Lee WI, Yoon WH, Park JH, Lee JW, Shim CK, Lee MG. Factors influencing the protein binding of YH-439 using an equilibrium dialysis technique. A new hepatoprotective agent. Biopharm Drug Dispos. 1995 Dec;16(9):775-89. (pmid=8580401) Hwang SJ, Park JM, Lee WI, Kim ON, Lee MG. The effect of water deprivation on the pharmacokinetics of methotrexate in rats. Biopharm Drug Dispos. 1995 Apr;16(3):245-50. (pmid=7787136) Kim EJ, Yoon WH, Lee WI, Kim ON, Lee MG. The effect of dehydration on the disposition kinetics of propranolol in rats. Biopharm Drug Dispos. 1995 Apr;16(3):251-7. (pmid=7787137)