OpenSourceMalaria:Other GSK Series Under Consideration
From OpenWetWare
|
Anthony Sama (Talk | contribs)
(I tried)
|
Current revision (17:16, 18 December 2016) (view source)
Anthony Sama (Talk | contribs)
|Line 30:
|Line 30:
|-
Some possible modifications of this
|+
Some possible modifications of this are shown below:
|-
http://i.imgur.com/zPtKzO7.png
|+
http://i.imgur.com/zPtKzO7.png
== Other Compounds ==
== Other Compounds ==
If you would like to complete a similar 'factsheet' on any compounds from the [http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v465/n7296/full/nature09107.html TCAMS data set] , and in particular from the [http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/ml200135p 'most promising compounds'], please feel free to add to this page.
If you would like to complete a similar 'factsheet' on any compounds from the [http://www.nature.com/nature/journal/v465/n7296/full/nature09107.html TCAMS data set] , and in particular from the [http://pubs.acs.org/doi/abs/10.1021/ml200135p 'most promising compounds'], please feel free to add to this page.
Current revision
Other GSK Series Under Consideration
The team have focused on the synthesis and evaluation of two series (the aryl pyrroles and aminothienopyrimidines) to date. The focus of the project could change quite rapidly following the receipt of new biological data (for highly active or inactive compounds). This page highlights other GSK compounds from the TCAMS data that look attractive.
TCMDC 137332
This compound looked attractive as analogues could be readily assembled from commercial starting materials in 2-3 steps. Therefore, a number of compounds could be evaluated relatively quickly. It also looks to be an attractive target for undergraduate classes.
InChI=1S/C17H18ClNO2/c1-17(2,3)16(20)19-14-6-4-5-7-15(14)21-13-10-8-12(18)9-11-13/h4-11H,1-3H3,(H,19,20)
ClC(C=C1)=CC=C1OC2=CC=CC=C2NC(C(C)(C)C)=O
Citations for exact structure search:
1. DOI:10.1021/ml200135p – GSK Paper on Open Innovation
2. WO 1994-GB1409 – Preparation of anti-atherosclerotic diaryl compound, The Wellcome Foundation
Atherosclerosis – The clogging or hardening of arteries or blood vessels caused by plaques (accumulations of fatty deposits, usually cholesterol
InChi Search:
No hits on Google
Citations for sub-structure search:
1. WO 2000-EP1224 – Preparation of phenyl and pyridinyl derivatives as NK-1 receptor antagonists, F. Hoffmann La Roche
Neurokinin 1 (NK), Antagonists – Novel class of medication possessing antidepressant, anxiolytic and antiemetic action
2. ComGenex Compound (Scheme 2)
InChI=1S/C17H17Cl2NO2/c1-17(2,3)16(21)20-13-6-4-5-7-15(13)22-14-9-8-11(18)10-12(14)19/h4-10H,1-3H3,(H,20,21)
ClC(C=C1)=CC(Cl)=C1OC2=CC=CC=C2NC(C(C)(C)C)=O
Some possible modifications of this hit are shown below:
Other Compounds
If you would like to complete a similar 'factsheet' on any compounds from the TCAMS data set , and in particular from the 'most promising compounds', please feel free to add to this page.