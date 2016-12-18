Qin:Publications

(Difference between revisions)

14. Kang, P., Chen., Z, Nielsen, S.O., Hoyt, K., D’Arcy, S., Gassensmith, J. and Qin Z. in submission

Journal Articles

14. Kang, P., Chen., Z, Nielsen, S.O., Hoyt, K., D’Arcy, S., Gassensmith, J. and Qin Z. in submission

12. Kanav, K., Hagedorn, M., Qin, Z. & Bischof, J.C. submitted

11. Li, X., Che, Z., Price, T. and Qin Z. Ultrafast Near-Infrared Light-triggered Intracellular Uncaging to Probe Cell Signaling. Advanced Functional Materials, accepted (2016)

10. Wang, Y., Qin, Z., Boulware, D.R., González, I.J., Bell, D., Chan, W.C.W., Chiodini, P., Rees-Channer, R. & Bischof, J.C. A Thermal Contrast Amplification Reader Yielding 8-fold Analytical Improvement for Disease Detection with Lateral Flow Assays. Analytical Chemistry. Article ASAP, (2016)

9. Qin, Z., Wang, Y., Randrianalisoa, J., Raeesi, V., Chan, W.C.W., Lipiński, W. & Bischof, J.C. Quantitative Comparison of Photothermal Conversion between Gold Nanospheres and Nanorods. Scientific Reports, 6, 29836; doi: 10.1038/srep29836 (2016)

8. Qin, Z., Balasubramanian, S. K., Wolkers, W. F., Pearce, J. A. & Bischof, J. C. Correlated Parameter Fit of Arrhenius Model for Thermal Denaturation of Proteins and Cells. Annals of Biomedical Engineering, (2014).

7. Boulware, D. R., Rolfes, M. A., Rajasingham, R., von Hohenberg, M., Qin, Z., Taseera, K., Schutz, C., Kwizera, R., Butler, E. K., Meintjes, G., Muzoora, C., Bischof, J. C. & Meya, D. B. Multisite Validation of Point-of-Care Cryptococcal Antigen Lateral Flow Assay and Quantification by Laser Thermal Contrast Measurement, Emerging Infectious Diseases, 20(1), 45-53 (2014).

6. Jiang, C., Qin, Z. & Bischof, J. C. Membrane-Targeting Approaches for Enhanced Cancer Cell Destruction with Irreversible Electroporation, Annals of Biomedical Engineering, 42(1), 193-204 (2014).

5. Qin, Z., Jiang, J., Long, G. & Bischof, J. C. Irreversible Electroporation: An in vivo Study With Dorsal Skin Fold Chamber, Annals of Biomedical Engineering, 41(3), 619-29 (2013).

4. Qin, Z., Chan, W. C. W., Boulware, D. R., Akkin, T., Butler, E. K. & Bischof, J. C. Significantly Improved Analytical Sensitivity of Lateral Flow Immunoassays by Using Thermal Contrast. Angewandte Chemie International Edition, 51, 4358–61 (2012).

3. Qin, Z. & Bischof, J. C. Thermophysical and Biological Responses of Gold Nanoparticle Laser Heating, Chemical Society Review, 41, 1191-217 (2012).

2. Qin, Z., Zhe, J. & Wang, G. X. Effects of Particle’s Off-Axis Position, Shape, Orientation and Entry Position on Resistance Changes of Micro Coulter Counting Devices, Measurement Science and Technology 22, 045804 (2011).

1. Wang, Y. S., Qin, Z. & Wang, G. X. Instability Analysis of Gas-Liquid Interface Associate with Annular Flow in Horizontal Micro Tubes. Journal of Engineering Thermophysics (in Chinese) 29(4), 625-7 (2008).

Book Chapters

Z. Qin & Bischof, J. C. Application of Gold Nanoparticle in Laser Thermal Therapy, Physics of Thermal Therapy, CRC Press (New York, NY), 319-337 (2012).

Patents