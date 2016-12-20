Sangdunchoi:Papers
From OpenWetWare
==2016==
==2016==
*Yesudhas D, Anwar MA, Panneerselvam S, Durai P, Shah M, et al. (2016) Structural Mechanism behind Distinct Efficiency of Oct4/Sox2 Proteins in Differentially Spaced DNA Complexes. PloS one 11: e0147240. [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26790000 PMID: 26790000]. [http://journals.plos.org/plosone/article/asset?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0147240.PDF PDF].
Sangdun Choi Lab
Contents
2016
- Shah M, Anwar MA, Yesudhas D, Krishnan J, Choi S (2016) A structural insight into the negative effects of opioids in analgesia by modulating the TLR4 signaling: An in silico approach. Sci Rep 6: 39271.PDF.
- G SB, Choi S, Krishnan J, K R (2016) Cigarette smoke and related risk factors in neurological disorders: An update. Biomedicine & pharmacotherapy 85: 79-86. PDF.
- Yesudhas D, Anwar MA, Panneerselvam S, Durai P, Shah M, et al. (2016) Structural Mechanism behind Distinct Efficiency of Oct4/Sox2 Proteins in Differentially Spaced DNA Complexes. PloS one 11: e0147240. PMID: 26790000. PDF.
- Shin HJ, Kwon HK, Lee JH, Anwar MA, Choi S (2016) Etoposide induced cytotoxicity mediated by ROS and ERK in human kidney proximal tubule cells. Sci Rep 6: 34064. PMID: 27666530. PDF.
- Shah M, Anwar MA, Kim JH, Choi S (2016) Advances in Antiviral Therapies Targeting Toll-like Receptors. Expert opinion on investigational drugs 25: 437-453. PMID: 26878224. PDF.
- Phukan G, Shin TH, Shim JS, Paik MJ, Lee JK, et al. (2016) Silica-coated magnetic nanoparticles impair proteasome activity and increase the formation of cytoplasmic inclusion bodies in vitro. Sci Rep 6: 29095. PMID: 27378605. PDF.
- Patra MC, Choi S (2016) Recent Progress in the Molecular Recognition and Therapeutic Importance of Interleukin-1 Receptor-Associated Kinase 4. Molecules 2016: 1529. PDF.
- Patra MC, Choi S (2016) Recent progress in the development of Toll-like receptor (TLR) antagonists. Expert opinion on therapeutic patents 26: 719-730. PMID: 27136061. PDF.
- Panneerselvam S, Durai P, Yesudhas D, Achek A, Kwon H-K, et al. (2016) Cysteine redox state plays a key role in the inter-domain movements of HMGB1: A molecular dynamics simulation study. RSC Advances 6: 100804-100819. PDF.
- Morris O, Liu X, Domingues C, Runchel C, Chai A, et al. (2016) Signal Integration by the IkappaB Protein Pickle Shapes Drosophila Innate Host Defense. Cell host & microbe 20: 283-295. PMID: 27631699 PDF.
- Batool M, Anwar MA, Choi S (2016) Toll-Like Receptors Targeting Technology for the Treatment of Lymphoma. Expert opinion on drug discovery.PMID: 27602749. PDF.
- Anwar MA, Yesudhas D, Shah M, Choi S (2016) Structural and conformational insights into SOX2/OCT4-bound enhancer DNA: a computational perspective. RSC Advances 6: 90138-90153. PDF.
- Anwar MA, Kim S, Choi S (2016) The triumph of chemically enhanced cellular reprogramming: a patent review. Expert opinion on therapeutic patents 26: 265-280. PDF.
- Achek A, Yesudhas D, Choi S (2016) Toll-like receptors: promising therapeutic targets for inflammatory diseases. Archives of pharmacal research 39: 1032-1049. PMID: 27515048 PDF.
2015
- Shin HJ, Kwon HK, Lee JH, Gui X, Achek A, et al. (2015) Doxorubicin-induced necrosis is mediated by poly-(ADP-ribose) polymerase 1 (PARP1) but is independent of p53. Sci Rep 5: 15798. PMID:26522181.PDF.
- Shah M, Anwar MA, Park S, Jafri SS, Choi S (2015) In silico mechanistic analysis of IRF3 inactivation and high-risk HPV E6 species-dependent drug response. Sci Rep 5: 13446. PMID:26289783.PDF.
- Kwon HK, Lee JH, Shin HJ, Kim JH, Choi S (2015) Structural and functional analysis of cell adhesion and nuclear envelope nano-topography in cell death. Sci Rep 5: 15623. PMID:26490051. PDF.
- Kwon JW, Kwon HK, Shin HJ, Choi YM, Anwar MA, et al. (2015) Activating transcription factor 3 represses inflammatory responses by binding to the p65 subunit of NF-kappaB. Sci Rep 5: 14470.PMID:26412238.PDF.
- Anwar MA, Panneerselvam S, Shah M, Choi S (2015) Insights into the species-specific TLR4 signaling mechanism in response to Rhodobacter sphaeroides lipid A detection. Sci Rep 5: 7657. PMID:25563849. PDF.
- Choi YM, Kim HK, Shim W, Anwar MA, Kwon JW, et al. (2015) Mechanism of Cisplatin-Induced Cytotoxicity Is Correlated to Impaired Metabolism Due to Mitochondrial ROS Generation. PLoS One 10: e0135083. PMID:26247588. PDF.
- Panneerselvam S, Yesudhas D, Durai P, Anwar MA, Gosu V, et al. (2015) A Combined Molecular Docking/Dynamics Approach to Probe the Binding Mode of Cancer Drugs with Cytochrome P450 3A4. Molecules 20: 14915-14935.PMID:26287147.PDF.
- Luong TT, Kim EH, Bak JP, Nguyen CT, Choi S, et al. (2015) Ethanol-Induced Alcohol Dehydrogenase E (AdhE) Potentiates Pneumolysin in Streptococcus pneumoniae. Infect Immun 83: 108-119. PMID:25312953.PDF.
- Lee BS, Shin S, Jeon JY, Jang KS, Lee BY, et al. (2015) Incorporation of Unnatural Amino Acids in Response to the AGG Codon. ACS Chem Biol 10: 1648-1653.PMID:25946114.PDF.
- Kwon HK, Shin HJ, Lee JH, Park SH, Kwon MC, et al. (2015) Etoposide Induces Necrosis Through p53-Mediated Antiapoptosis in Human Kidney Proximal Tubule Cells. Toxicol Sci 148: 204-219.PMID:26259609.PDF.
- Krishnan J, Aalaei-Andabili SH, Basith S, Choi S, Rezaei N (2015) Toll-Like Receptor Pathway and its Targeting in Treatment of Cancers. In: Rezaei N, editor. Cancer Immunology. 1 ed. New York: Springer. pp. 329-339.PDF.
- Durai P, Batool M, Shah M, Choi S (2015) Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus: transmission, virology and therapeutic targeting to aid in outbreak control. Exp Mol Med 47: e181.PMID:25810418.PDF.
- Durai P, Batool M, Choi S (2015) Structure and Effects of Cyanobacterial Lipopolysaccharides. Mar Drugs 13: 4217-4230.PMID:26198237. PDF.
2014
- Gosu V, Choi S (2014) Structural dynamic analysis of apo and ATP-bound IRAK4 kinase. Sci Rep 4:5748. PMID 25034608. PDF.
- Anwar MA, Choi S (2014) Gram-negative marine bacteria: structural features of lipopolysaccharides and their relevance for economically important diseases. Mar Drugs 12: 2485-2514. PMID 24796306. PDF.
- Panneerselvam S, Choi S (2014) Nanoinformatics: emerging databases and available tools. Int J Mol Sci 15:7158-7182. PMID 24776761. PDF.
- Lee CG, Kim JG, Kim HJ, Kwon HK, Cho IJ, et al. (2014) Discovery of an intergrative network of microRNAs and transcriptomics changes for acute kidney injury. Kidney Int 86:943-953.PMID 24759152.PDF.
- Choi YM, Cho HY, Anwar MA, Choi S (2014) ATF3 attenuates cyclosporin A-induced nephrotoxicity by downregulating CHOP in HK-2 cells. Biochem Biophys Res Commun 448:182-188. PMID 24768635. PDF.
- Yesudas D, Gosu, Anwar MA, Choi S (2014) Mutliple roles of toll-like receptor 4 in colorectal cancer. Front Immunol 5:334. PMID 25076949. PDF.
2013
- Durai P, Govindaraj RG, Choi S (2013) Structure and dynamic behavior of Toll-like receptor 2 subfamily triggered by malarial glycosylphosphatidylinositols of Plasmodium falciparum. FEBS J 280: 6196-6212. PMID: 24090058. PDF.
- Basith S, Manavalan B, Gosu V, Choi S (2013) Evolutionary, Structural and Functional Interplay of the IkappaB Family Members. PLoS One 8: e54178. PMID: 23372681. PDF.
- Anwar MA, Basith S, Choi S (2013) Negative regulatory approaches to the attenuation of Toll-like receptor signaling. Exp Mol Med 45: e11. PMID: 23429360. PDF.
- Kim EH, Kim IH, Lee MJ, Thach Nguyen C, Ha JA, et al. (2013) Anti-oxidative stress effect of red ginseng in the brain is mediated by peptidyl arginine deiminase type IV (PADI4) repression via estrogen receptor (ER) beta up-regulation. J Ethnopharmacol: 474-485. PMID: 23665163. PDF.
- Kwon H-K, Shin H-J, Choi S (2013) The Mechanisms of Cell Death: Apoptosis, Necrosis and Necroptosis. The National Academy of Sciences 52: 165-182. PDF.
- Selvarajoo K (2013) Immuno Systems Biology. In: S. Choi, series editor. New York: Springer. pp. 150.
- Govindaraj RG, Durai P, Choi S (2013) In Silico Approaches to Study Drug-induced Renal Toxicity. In: S.G. Kim, editor. KIDNEY:Toxicological Assessment. Boca Raton: CRC Press. pp. 103-120.
2012
- Gosu V, Basith S, Durai P, Choi S. 2012. Molecular Evolution and Structural Features of IRAK Family Members. PLoS One 7: e49771. PMID: 23166766. PDF.
- Gosu V, Basith S, Kwon OP, Choi S. 2012. Therapeutic Applications of Nucleic Acids and Their Analogues in Toll-like Receptor Signaling. Molecules 17: 13503-29. PMID: 23151919. PDF.
- Krishnan J, Basith S, Choi S. 2012. Advances in Toll-like Receptor Signaling. Advances in Systems Biology 1: 5-15. PDF.
- Shim W, Paik MJ, Nguyen DT, Lee JK, Lee Y, Kim JH, Shin EH, Kang JS, Jung HS, Choi S, Park S, Shim JS, Lee G. 2012. Analysis of changes in gene expression and metabolic profiles induced by silica-coated magnetic nanoparticles. ACS Nano 6: 7665-80. PMID: 22830605. PDF
- Park EJ, Kwon H-K, Y-M. C, Shin H-J, Choi S. 2012. Doxorubicin Induces Cytotoxicity through Upregulation of pERK–Dependent ATF3. PLoS One 7: e44990. PMID: 23028726. PDF.
- ManavalanB, Basith S, Choi S. 2012. IkB-ζ. In Encyclopedia of Signaling Molecules, ed. SChoi, pp. 892-9. New York: Springer.
- Krishnan J, Choi S. 2012. Systems Biological Approaches Reveal Non-additive Responses and Multiple Crosstalk Mechanisms between TLR and GPCR Signaling. Genomics & Informatics 10: 153-66. PMID: 23166526. PDF.
- Krishnan J, Choi S. 2012. TLR4, Toll-Like Receptor 4. In Encyclopedia of Signaling Molecules, ed. S Choi , pp. 1866-75. New York: Springer.
- Kim B, Yang MS, Choi D, Kim JH, Kim HS, Seol W, Choi S, Jou I, Kim EY, Joe EH. 2012. Impaired inflammatory responses in murine Lrrk2-knockdown brain microglia. PLoS One 7: e34693. PMID: 22496842. PDF.
- Choi S. 2012. As the director of the stage starring TLR, IκB-ζ and ATF3. Molecular and Cellular Biology News 2012: 1-8.
- Choi S, ed. 2012. Encyclopedia of Signaling Molecules, Vols. 1-3. New York: Springer. 2150 pp.
- Basith S, Manavalan B, Yoo TH, Kim SG, Choi S. 2012. Roles of toll-like receptors in Cancer: A double-edged sword for defense and offense. Arch Pharm Res 35: 1297-316. PMID: 22941474.PDF.
- Basith S, Manavalan B, Choi S. 2012. MyD88, Myeloid Differentiation Primary Response Gene 88. In Encyclopedia of Signaling Molecules, ed. S Choi, pp. 1149-59. New York: Springer.
2011
- Park JH, Choi S. (2011) Gene Expression Analysis of Gα13-/- Knockout Mouse Embryos Reveals Perturbations in Gα13 Signaling Relatedto Angiogenesis and Hypoxia. Genomics&Informatics. 9: 161-172. PDF.
- Park EJ, Roh J, Kim SN, Kang MS, Lee BS, et al. (2011) Biological toxicity and inflammatory response of semi-single-walled carbon nanotubes. PLoS ONE 6: e25892.PMID: 22016783. PDF.
- Park EJ, Roh J, Kang MS, Kim SN, Kim Y, et al. (2011) Biological Responses to Diesel Exhaust Particles (DEPs) Depend on the Physicochemical Properties of the DEPs. PLoS ONE 6: e26749. PMID: 22039547. PDF.
- Park EJ, Kim SA, Choi Y-M, Kwon H-K, Shim W, et al. (2011) Capric Acid Inhibits NO Production and STAT3 Activation during LPS-Induced Osteoclastogenesis. PLoS ONE 6: e27739. PMID: 22110749. PDF.
- Kim SN, Kang MS, Han YA, Kim JH, Roh J, et al. (2011) Toxicity Analysis of Carbon Nanotubes Based on Their Physicochemical Properties. Clean Technology 17: 273-279.PDF.
- Kim I-H, Kim S-K, Kim E-H, Kim S-W, Sohn S-H, et al. (2011) Korean Red Ginseng Up-regulates C21-Steroid Hormone Metabolism via Cyp11a1 Gene in Senescent Rat Testes. J Ginseng Res 35: 272-282. PMID: 23717070. PDF.
- Govindaraj RG, Manavalan B, Basith S, Choi S (2011) Comparative analysis of species-specific ligand recognition in Toll-like receptor 8 signaling: a hypothesis. PLoS ONE 6: e25118.PMID:21949866. PDF.
- Basith S, Manavalan B, Govindaraj RG, Choi S(2011) In silico approach to inhibition of signaling pathways of Toll-likereceptors 2 and 4 by ST2L. PLoS ONE 6: e23989. PMID: 21897866. PDF.
- Siewe BT, Kalis SL, Le PT, Witte PL, Choi S, et al. (2011) In vitro requirement for periostin in B lymphopoiesis. Blood 117: 3770-3779. PMID: 21285437. PDF.
- Basith S, Manavalan B, Lee G, Kim SG, Choi S (2011) Toll-like receptor modulators: a patent review (2006 - 2010). Expert Opin Ther Pat 21: 927-944. PMID: 21406035. PDF.
- Choi S, Yoon H, Oh KS, Oh YT, Kim YI, et al. (2011) Widespread effects of nicotinic acid on gene expression in insulin-sensitive tissues: implications for unwanted effects of nicotinic acid treatment. Metabolism 60: 134-144.PMID: 20303128. PDF.
- Oh YT, Oh KS, Choi YM, Jokiaho A, Donovan C, et al. (2011) Continuous 24-h nicotinic acid infusion in rats causes FFA rebound and insulin resistance by altering gene expression and basal lipolysis in adipose tissue. Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab 300: E1012-1021. PMID: 21386057.PDF.
- Manavalan B, Govindaraj R, Lee G, Choi S (2011) Molecular modeling-based evaluation of dual function of IkappaBzeta ankyrin repeat domain in toll-like receptor signaling. J Mol Recognit 24: 597-607. PMID: 21472811.PDF.
- Manavalan B, Basith S, Choi S (2011) Similar structures but different roles - Anupdated perspective on TLR structures. Frontiers in Systems Physiology.PMID: 21845181. PDF.
- Paik M-J, Shim W, Moon SM, Kim YM, Kim DW, et al. (2011) Altered Amino Acid Metabolic Patterns in the Plasma of Rat Models with Adenovirus Infection. Bull Korean Chem Soc 32: 1569-1574.PDF.
- Paik M-J, Nguyen D-T, Youn J, Cho I-S, Shim W, et al. (2011) Selective 3,4-Dihydroxyphenylalanine Analysis in Human Urine as Ethoxycarbonyltert-butyldimethylsilyl Derivatives by Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry. Bull Korean Chem Soc 32: 977-980. PDF.
- Booß-Bavnbek B, Klösgen B, Larsen J, Pociot F, Renström E, editors (2011) Systems Biology of Regulated Exocytosis in Pancreatic ß-Cells. 1 ed. New York: Springer. 440 p.
2010
- Shaherin Basith and Sangdun Choi (2010) This Month in APR: Overview of human cytochrome P450 networks in chemical space. Archives of Pharmacal Research. 33: 9.PDF.
- Paik MJ, Nguyen DT, Cho IS, Shim W, kim KR, et al. (2010) Seletive dopa analysis in human urine as ethoxycarbony/tert-butyldimethysily derivatives by Gas chromatography-Mass spectrometry. Analytical Letters. PDF.
- Oh YT, Oh KS, Choi YM, Jokiaho A, Donovan C, et al. (2010) Continuous Nictinic Acid Infusion in Rats Causes FFA Rebound by Altering Gene Expression in Adipose Tissue. Journal of Lipid Research 5(12):e14181.PMID:21386057 PDF.
- Manavalan B, Murugapiran SK, Lee G, Choi S. (2010) Molecular modeling of the reductase domain to elucidate the reaction mechanism of reduction of peptidyl thioester into its corresponding alcohol in non-ribosomal peptide synthetases. BMC Struct Biol 10: 1.PMID:20067617.PDF.
- Manavalan B, Govindaraj RG, Lee G, Choi S. (2010) Molecular Modeling-based Evaluation of Dual Function of IκBζ Ankyrin Repeat Domain in Toll-like Receptor Signaling. Journal of Molecular Recognition DOI:10.1002.PMID:21472811.PDF.
- Manavalan B, Basith S, Choi YM, Lee G, Choi S. (2010) Structure-Function Relationship of Cytoplasmic and Nuclear IκB Proteins: An in silico analysis. PLoS ONE 5(12): e15782. PMID:21203422.PDF.
- Kim EY, Shin HY, Kim JY, Kim DG, Choi YM, et al.. (2010) ATF3 Plays a Key Role in Kdo2-Lipid A-induced TLR4-dependent Gene Expression via NF-kB Activation. PLoS ONE 5: e14181.PMID:21152039.PDF.
- Govindaraj RG, Manavalan B, Lee G, Choi S. (2010) Molecular modeling-based evaluation of hTLR10 and identification of potential ligands in Toll-like receptor signaling. PLoS ONE 5: e12713. PMID:20877634. PDF.
- Choi S, Yoon H, Oh KS, Oh YT, Kim YI, et al. (2010) Widespread effects of nicotinic acid on gene expression in insulin-sensitive tissues: implications for unwanted effects of nicotinic acid treatment. Metabolism Clinical and Experimental.PMID:20303128.PDF.
- Paik MJ, Ahn YH, Lee PH, Kang H, Park CB, et al. (2010) Polyamine patterns in the cerebrospinal fluid of patients with Parkinson's disease and multiple system atrophy. Clin Chim Acta.411: 1532-1535.PMID:20515677.PDF.
- Choi S, ed. (2010) Systems Biology Approaches: Solving New Puzzles in a Symphonic Manner. Systems Biology for Signaling Networks. Springer Inc., NewYork.
- Choi S, ed. (2010) Systems Biology for Signaling Networks. Springer Inc., NewYork.
2009
- Krishnan J, Lee G, Choi S. (2009) Drugs Targeting Toll-like Receptors. Arch Pharm Res. 11: 1485-1502.PMID:20091261. PDF.
- Lee KA, Shim W, Paik MJ, Lee SC, Shin JY, Park K, Kim JH, Choi S, Lee G. (2009) Analysis of changes in the viability and gene expression profiles of human mesenchymal stromal cells over time. Cytotherapy 11: 688-967.PMID:19878055.PDF.
- You MH, Kim WJ, Shim W, Lee SR, Lee G, Choi S, Kim DY, Kim YM, Kim H, Han SU. (2009) Cytosine deaminase-producing human mesenchymal stem cells mediate an antitumor effect in a mouse xenograft model. J Gastroenterol Hepatol 24: 1393-1400.PMID:19486256.PDF.
- Lee G, Lee SS, Kay KY, Kim DW, Choi S, Jun HK. (2009) Isolation and characterization of a novel adenosine deaminase inhibitor, IADA-7, from Bacillus sp. J-89. J Enzyme Inhib Med Chem 24: 59-64.PMID:18608782.PDF.
- Hwang DY, Hong S, Jeong JW, Choi S, Kim H, Kim J, Kim KS. (2009) VMAT2 and DAT are molecular targets of Pitx3 in the ventral midbrain dopamine neurons. J Neurochem 111: 1202-1212. PDF.
- Lee G, Santat LA, Chang MS, Choi S. (2009) RNAi methodologies for the functional study of signaling molecules. PLoS ONE 4: e4559.PMID:19238203.PDF.
- Tsuchiya M, Piras V, Choi S, Akira S, Tomita M, Giuliani A, Selvarajoo K. (2009) Emergent genome-wide control in wildtype and genetically mutated lipopolysaccarides-stimulated macrophages. PLoS ONE 4: e4905.PMID:19300509.PDF.
- Paik MJ, Li WY, Ahn YH, Lee PH, Choi S, Kim KR, Kim YM, Bang OY, Lee G. (2009) The free fatty acid metabolome in cerebral ischemia following human mesenchymal stem cell transplantation in rats. Clin Chim Acta 402: 25-30.PMID:19161994. PDF.
2008
- Krishnan J, Chen J, Shin KJ, Hwang JI, Han SU, Lee G, Choi S. (2008) Gene expression profiling of light-induced retinal degeneration in phototransduction gene knockout mice. Exp Mol Med 40: 495-504. PDF.
- Paik MJ, Yu J, Hu MB, Kim SJ, Kim KR, Ahn YH, Choi S, Lee G. (2008) Gas chromatographic-mass spectrometric analyses of cholesterol and its precursors in rat plasma as tert-butyldimethylsilyl derivatives. Clin Chim Acta 396: 62-5. PDF.
- Paik MJ, Moon SM, Kim KR, Choi S, Ahn YH, Lee G. (2008) Target metabolic profiling analysis of free amino acids in plasma as EOC/TBDMS derivatives by GC-SIM-MS. Biomed Chromatogr 22: 339-42. PDF.
- Paik MJ, Cho EY, Kim H, Kim KR, Choi S, Ahn YH, Lee G. (2008) Simultaneous clinical monitoring of lactic acid, pyruvic acid and ketone bodies in plasma as methoxime/tert-butyldimethylsilyl derivatives by gas chromatography-mass spectrometry in selected ion monitoring mode. Biomed Chromatogr 22: 450-3. PDF.
- Krishnan J, Lee G, Han SU, Choi S. (2008) Characterization of phototransduction gene knockouts revealed important signaling networks in the light-induced retinal degeneration. J Biomed Biotechnol 2008: 327468. PDF.
2007
- Krishnan J, Selvarajoo K, Tsuchiya M, Lee G, Choi S. (2007) Toll-like receptor signal transduction. Experimental and Molecular Medicine 39: 421-38. PDF.
- Cho MK, Kim WD, Ki SH, Hwang JI, Choi S, Lee CH, Kim SG. (2007) Role of Galpha12 and Galpha13 as novel switches for the activity of Nrf2, a key antioxidative transcription factor. Mol Cell Biol 27: 6195-208. PDF.
- Choi S, ed. (2007) Introduction to Systems Biology. Humana Press Inc., Totowa, NJ.
- Piras V, Selvarajoo K, Fujikawa N, Choi S, Tomita M, Giuliani A, Tsuchiya M. (2007) Statistical Analysis of Gene Expression in Innate Immune Responses: Dynamic Interactions between MicroRNA and Signaling Molecules. Genomics & Informatics 5: 95-100.
- Krishnan J, Lee G, Han S-U, Choi S. (2007) Signaling Networks Involved in Retinal Degeneration in Mice. IEEE 2007: 3-6
- Jeon H, Choi S. (2007) Fluorescence Quenching Causes Systematic Dye Bias in Microarray Experiments Using Cyanine Dye. Genomics & Informatics 5: 113-8
2006
- Zhu X, Chang MS, Hsueh RC, Taussig R, Smith KD, Simon MI, Choi S. (2006) Dual ligand stimulation of RAW 264.7 cells uncovers feedback mechanisms that regulate TLR-mediated gene expression. J Immunol 177: 4299-310.PDF.
- Kim DH, Behlke MA, Rose SD, Chang MS, Choi S, Rossi JJ. (2006) Enhancing RNAi with Synthetic RNA Duplexes. Non-viral Gene Therapy: 465-75.
- Yu Y, Santat LA, Choi S. (2006) Bioinformatics packages for sequence analysis. In Genes, Genomics & Bioinformatics, ed. D Arora, R Berka, G Singh, The Netherlands: Elsevier Science, pp. 143-60. PDF.
- Nam JS, Turcotte TJ, Smith PF, Choi S, Yoon JK. (2006) Mouse cristin/R-spondin family proteins are novel ligands for the Frizzled 8 and LRP6 receptors and activate beta-catenin-dependent gene expression. J Biol Chem 281: 13247-57. PDF.
- Lee JA, Sinkovits RS, Mock D, Rab EL, Cai J, Yang P, Saunders B, Hsueh RC, Choi S, Subramaniam S, Scheuermann RH. (2006) Components of the antigen processing and presentation pathway revealed by gene expression microarray analysis following B cell antigen receptor (BCR) stimulation. BMC Bioinformatics 7: 237. PDF.
- Kuo WP, Liu F, Trimarchi J, Punzo C, Lombardi M, Sarang J, Whipple ME, Maysuria M, Serikawa K, Lee SY, McCrann D, Kang J, Shearstone JR, Burke J, Park DJ, Wang X, Rector TL, Ricciardi-Castagnoli P, Perrin S, Choi S, Bumgarner R, Kim JH, Short GF, 3rd, Freeman MW, Seed B, Jensen R, Church GM, Hovig E, Cepko CL, Park P, Ohno-Machado L, Jenssen TK. (2006) A sequence-oriented comparison of gene expression measurements across different hybridization-based technologies. Nat Biotechnol 24: 832-40. PDF.
- Choi S, Seo J-S. (2006) Single and dual ligand effects on gene expression changes in mouse macrophage cells. Genomics and Informatics 4: 57-74.
- Choi S. (2006) Construction of chromosome-specific BAC libraries from the filamentous ascomycete Ashbya gossypii. Genomics and Informatics 4: 80-6
2005
- Kim DH, Behlke MA, Rose SD, Chang MS, Choi S, Rossi JJ. (2005) Synthetic dsRNA Dicer substrates enhance RNAi potency and efficacy. Nat Biotechnol 23: 222-6.PMID:15619617. PDF.
- Hwang JI, Choi S, Fraser ID, Chang MS, Simon MI. (2005) Silencing the expression of multiple Gbeta-subunits eliminates signaling mediated by all four families of G proteins. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 102: 9493-8. PDF.
- Choi S, Liu X, Li P, Akimoto T, Lee SY, Zhang M, Yan Z. (2005) Transcriptional profiling in mouse skeletal muscle following a single bout of voluntary running: evidence of increased cell proliferation. J Appl Physiol 99: 2406-15. PDF.
- Xiaocui Zhu and Sangdun Choi (2005) Understanding cellular signaling networks in mouse macrophage cells. In Introduction to Systems Biology. Humana Press Inc., Totowa, NJ.
- Sangdun Choi, ed. (2005) Introduction to Systems Biology. Humana Press Inc., Totowa, NJ.
- Winston P. Kuo, Peter J. Park, and Sangdun Choi (2005) DNA microarrays and statistical genomic techniques (D. Allison, G. Page, M. Beasley, J. Edwards, Eds). Marcel Dekker Inc., New York
2004
- Zhu X, Hart R, Chang MS, Kim JW, Lee SY, Cao YA, Mock D, Ke E, Saunders B, Alexander A, Grossoehme J, Lin KM, Yan Z, Hsueh R, Lee J, Scheuermann RH, Fruman DA, Seaman W, Subramaniam S, Sternweis P, Simon MI, Choi S. (2004) Analysis of the major patterns of B cell gene expression changes in response to short-term stimulation with 33 single ligands. J Immunol 173: 7141-9. PMID:15585835.PDF.
- Jonathan M. Levenson, Sangdun Choi, Sun-Young Lee, Yun Anna Cao, Kim Worley, Hui Zheng, and David Sweatt (2004) A bioinformatics analysis of memory consolidation reveals involvement of the transcription factor c-Rel. The Journal of Neuroscience. 24, p3933-3943. PMID:15102909.PDF.
- Hwang JI, Fraser ID, Choi S, Qin XF, Simon MI. (2004) Analysis of C5a-mediated chemotaxis by lentiviral delivery of small interfering RNA. Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A 101: 488-93.PMID:14699051.PDF.
- Park PJ, Cao YA, Lee SY, Kim JW, Chang MS, Hart R, Choi S. (2004) Current issues for DNA microarrays: platform comparison, double linear amplification, and universal RNA reference. J Biotechnol 112: 225-45.PMID:15313001.
- Dietrich FS, Voegeli S, Brachat S, Lerch A, Gates K,Steiner S, Mohr C, Pohlmann R, Luedi P, Choi S, Wing RA, Flavier A, Gaffney TD, Philippsen P. (2004) The Ashbya gossypii genome as a tool for mapping the ancient Saccharomyces cerevisiae genome. Science 304: 304-7.PMID:15001715.PDF.
- Kim JH, Ha IS, Hwang CI, Lee YJ, Kim J, Yang SH, Kim YS, Cao YA, Choi S, Park WY. (2004) Gene expression profiling of anti-GBM glomerulonephritis model: the role of NF-kappaB in immune complex kidney disease. Kidney Int 66: 1826-37.PMID:15496153.PDF.
- Choi S. (2004) DNA Chips and Microarray Analysis: An Overview. In Handbook of fungal biotechnology, ed. D Arora, pp. 173-9. New York, NY: Marcel Dekker, Inc.Book weblink.
- Choi S. (2004) Large DNA Transformation. In Bacterial Artificial Chromosomes: Functional Studies, ed. S Zhao, J Walker, pp. 57-68. Totowa, NJ: Humana Press Inc.Goolge book link
- Roach T, Choi S, Han H, Zhu H. (2004) Cultured transgenic human Bcl-2 B cells as an alternative signaling model for primary B cells. In Nature - The Signaling Gateway: AfCS Research Reports, pp. 13BC.
- Deane JA, Trifilo MJ, Yballe CM, Choi S, Lane TE, Fruman DA. (2004) Enhanced T cell proliferation in mice lacking the p85beta subunit of phosphoinositide 3-kinase. J Immunol 172: 6615-25. [PMID: http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/15153476 PMID:15153476 ].PDF.
2003
- Yan Z, Choi S, Liu X, Zhang M, Schageman JJ, Lee SY, Hart R, Lin L, Thurmond FA, Williams RS. (2003) Highly coordinated gene regulation in mouse skeletal muscle regeneration. J Biol Chem 278: 8826-36. PMID:12477723.PDF.
- Cao YA, Lee SY, Kim JW, Chang MS, Choi S. (2003) Cross comparison of DNA microarray platforms. In Nature - The Signaling Gateway: AfCS Research Reports, pp. DA0010.PDF.
- Sangdun Choi (2003). Systems Biology. Korea Genome Organization (KOGO) News 3(4), p7-9.
- Mi Sook Chang, Yun Anna Cao, and Sangdun Choi (2003) Microarray Protocol for Agilent Inkjet-Deposited Presynthesized Oligo Arrays? Aminoallyl Method. Nature-The Signaling Gateway. PDF.
- Sangdun Choi (2003) G-Protein Coupled Receptor from Molecular Tinkering to Drug Target. KOGO News 3(3), 8-10.
- Sangdun Choi (2003) Biodiversity. KOGO News 3(2), 8-10.
- J.M. Levenson, S. Choi, K.C. Worley, H. Zheng, M. Simon, J.D. Sweatt (2003) Regulation of histone acetylation and gene expression during consolidation of long-term memory in the hippocampus (Neuroscience).
- Sangdun Choi (2003) The DNA structure made Watson and Crick. KOGO News. 3(1), 9-11.
- Yun Anna Cao and Sangdun Choi (2003) Affimetrix Microarray Analysis. Nature-The Signaling Gateway.
- Yun Anna Cao and Sangdun Choi (2003) Microarray Protocol for Agilent Inkjet-Deposited Presynthesized Oligo Arrays. Nature-The Signaling Gateway.
- Jonathan M. Levenson, Sangdun Choi, Sun-Young Lee, Melvin I. Simon, J. David Sweatt (2003) RNA expression profiling of long-term memory consolidation in normal and Alzheimer's hippocampus. Learning & Memory. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.
2002
- Sambrano GR, Chandy G, Choi S, Decamp D, Hsueh R, Lin KM, Mock D, O'Rourke N, Roach T, Shu H, Sinkovits B, Verghese M, Bourne H. (2002) Unravelling the signal-transduction network in B lymphocytes. Nature 420: 708-10.
- Gilman AG, Simon MI, Bourne HR, Harris BA, Long R, Ross EM, Stull JT, Taussig R, Bourne HR, Arkin AP, Cobb MH, Cyster JG, Devreotes PN, Ferrell JE, Fruman D, Gold M, Weiss A, Stull JT, Berridge MJ, Cantley LC, Catterall WA, Coughlin SR, Olson EN, Smith TF, Brugge JS, Botstein D, Dixon JE, Hunter T, Lefkowitz RJ, Pawson AJ, Sternberg PW, Varmus H, Subramaniam S, Sinkovits RS, Li J, Mock D, Ning Y, Saunders B, Sternweis PC, Hilgemann D, Scheuermann RH, DeCamp D, Hsueh R, Lin KM, Ni Y, Seaman WE, Simpson PC, O'Connell TD, Roach T, Simon MI, Choi S, Eversole-Cire P, Fraser I, Mumby MC, Zhao Y, Brekken D, Shu H, Meyer T, Chandy G, Heo WD, Liou J, O'Rourke N, Verghese M, Mumby SM, Han H, Brown HA, Forrester JS, Ivanova P,Milne SB, Casey PJ, Harden TK, Arkin AP, Doyle J, Gray ML, Meyer T, Michnick S, Schmidt MA, Toner M, Tsien RY, Natarajan M, Ranganathan R, Sambrano GR. (2002) Overview of the Alliance for Cellular Signaling. Nature 420: 703-6
- Sangdun Choi (2002) Transcript Profiling by Microarray Analysis. Nature-The Signaling Gateway.
- Sangdun Choi (2002) Size matters = afcs.org. Korea Genome Organization News. 2(2): p3-5.
- Sangdun Choi (2002) Eternal Life. Korea Genome Organization News. 2(3): p9-11.
- Sangdun Choi (2002) Current issues and technologies of DNA microarrays. Korea Genome Organization News. 2(1): p2-4.
- Jonathan M. Levenson, Sangdun Choi, Melvin I. Simon, J. David Sweatt (2002) Genomic blueprint for formation of contextual fear memory. Neuroscience, Nov. 2-7, 2002. Orlando, FL. 84.14.
2001
- Sangdun Choi, Wenshan Hao, Ching-Kang Chen, and Melvin I. Simon (2001). Gene expression profiling: transcription analysis of light-induced visual degeneration using mouse oligonucleotide microarrays. Proc. Natl. Arcd. Sci. USA 98:13096-13101.
- Eric Lander .. Sangdun Choi, et al. (2001) Initial sequencing and analysis of the human genome. Nature (2001) 409:860-921. PMID: 11237011.
- Hiroaki Shizuya, Sangdun Choi, and Yu-Juin Chen (2001) Supplementary Information. Initial sequencing and analysis of the human genome.
- Sangdun Choi and Ung-Jin Kim (2001) Construction of a bacterial artificial chromosome library. In Genomics Protocol. Methods Mol Biol. The Humana Press Inc., U.K. (R. Elaswarapu and M. Starkey, Eds.) 175: p57-68.
- Yang, Z. N., Ye, X. R., Choi, S., Molina, J., Moonan, F., Wing, R. A., Roose, M. L., and Mirkov. (2001) T. E. Construction of a 1.2 MB contig in the Citrus Tristeza virus resistance gene locus using a bacterial artificial chromosome library of Poncirus trifoliate (L.) RAF. Genome 44:382-393.
- Sangdun Choi (2001) Gene Stories. Korea Genome Organization News. 1(5): p10-11.
- Sangdun Choi (2001) Array of Arrays. Korea Genome Organization News. 1(4): p4-6.
- Sangdun Choi (2001) Genome Era. Korea Genome Organization News. 1(2): p3-5.
- Sangdun Choi et al. (2001) Light-induced apoptosis. The Scientist.
2000
- Sangdun Choi, Dilara Begum, Heather Koshinsky, David Ow, D. and Rod A. Wing (2000) (S. Choi: corresponding author) A new approach for the identification and cloning of genes: pBACwich system using Cre-lox site specific recombination. Nucleic Acid Research 1; 28(7): E19.PMID: 10710436.
- Sangdun Choi and Rod A. Wing (2000) Construction of Bacterial Artificial Chromosome (BAC) Libraries. In Plant Molecular Biology Manual (2 ed) Kluwer Academic Publishers, The Netherlands (S. Gelvin and R. Schilperoort, Eds.) H5, 1-28.
- Sangdun Choi (2000) Functional genomics. The Biochemistry News 19(3): 215-219.
- Tomkins, J. P., Miller-Smith, H., Sasinowski, M., Choi, S., Sasinowska, H., Verce, M., Freedman, D. L., Dean, R. A., and Wing, R. A. (2000) Physical map and organization of the Ochrobactrum anthropi genome using bacterial artificial chromosome contigs. Microbial & Comparative Genomics 4(3): 203-217.
