Taylor:Publications

PUBLICATIONS 221. Arca, H.C., Mosquera-Giraldo, L.I., Taylor, L.S., and Edgar, K. J. (2017). Synthesis and characterization of alkyl cellulose ω-carboxyesters for amorphous solid dispersion. Cellulose. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s10570-016-1156-y 220. Nie, H., Xu, W., Taylor, L. S., Marsac, P. J., and Byrn, S. R. (2017). Crystalline solid dispersion-a strategy to slowdown salt disproportionation in solid state formulations during storage and wet granulation. International Journal of Pharmaceutics. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2016.12.014 219. Sato, T. and Taylor, L. S. (2017). Acceleration of the crystal growth rate of low molecular weight organic compounds in supercooled liquids in the presence of polyhydroxybutylate. CrystEngComm. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C6CE02177H 218. Gilley, A. D., Arca, H. C., Nichols, B. L. B., Mosquera-Giraldo, L. I., Taylor, L. S., Edgar, K. J., Neilson, A. P. (2107). Novel Cellulose-Based Amorphous Solid Dispersions Enhance Quercetin Solution Concentrations In Vitro. Carbohydrate Polymers. 157:86-93. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.carbpol.2016.09.067 217. Xie, T., and Taylor, L. S. (2017). Effect of Temperature and Moisture on the Physical Stability of Binary and Ternary Amorphous Solid Dispersions of Celecoxib. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 106(1):100-110. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.xphs.2016.06.017 216. Trasi, N. S., Purohit, H. S., Wen, H., Sun, D. D., and Lynne S. Taylor (2017). Non-sink dissolution behavior and solubility limit of commercial tacrolimus amorphous formulations. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 106(1):264-272. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.xphs.2016.09.016 215. Taylor, L. S., Rantanen, J., Paradkar, A., Kawashima, Y., and Zhang, J. (2017). Professor Peter York- A distinguished career in powders, processing and particle design. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 106(1):2-4. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.xphs.2016.09.006 214. Li, N., Mosquera-Giraldo, L. I., Borca, C. H., Ormes, J. D., Lowinger, M. Higgins, J. D., Slipchenko, L.V., and Taylor, L. S. (2016). A Comparison of the Crystallization Inhibition Properties of Bile Salts. Crystal Growth and Design. 16(12):7286-7300. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.cgd.6b01470 213. Tian, B., Tang, X., and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Investigating the Correlation between Miscibility and Physical Stability of Amorphous Solid Dispersions Using Fluorescence-based Techniques. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 13(11):3988-4000. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.6b00803 212. Mosquera-Giraldo, L. I., Borca, C. H., Meng, X., Edgar, K. J., Slipchenko, L.V, and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Mechanistic Design of Chemically Diverse Polymers with Applications in Oral Drug Delivery. Biomacromolecules. 17(11):3659-3671. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.biomac.6b01156 211. Nie, H., Su, Y., Zhang, M., Song, Y., Leone, A., Taylor, L.S., Marsac, P. J., Li, T., and Byrn, S. R. (2016). Solid-State Spectroscopic Investigation of Molecular Interactions between Clofazimine and Hypromellose Phthalate in Amorphous Solid Dispersions. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 13(11):3964-3975. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.6b00740 210. Lu, M. and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Vemurafenib: A Tetramorphic System Displaying Concomitant Crystallization from the Supercooled Liquid. Crystal Growth and Design. 16(10):6033-6042. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.cgd.6b01066 209. Nie, H., Xu, W., Ren, J., Taylor, L. S., Marsac, P. J., John, C. T., and Byrn, S. R. (2016). Impact of Metallic Stearates on Disproportionation of Hydrochloride Salts of Weak Bases in Solid-State Formulations. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 13(10):3541-3552. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.6b00630 208. Dong, Y., Mosquera-Giraldo, L. I, Troutman, J., Skogstad, B., Taylor, L. S. and Edgar, K. J. (2016). Amphiphilic Hydroxyalkyl Cellulose Derivatives for Amorphous Solid Dispersion Prepared by Olefin Cross-Metathesis. Polymer Chemistry. 7:4953-4963.http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C6PY00960C 207. Sun, D. D., Wen, H. and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Non-sink dissolution conditions for predicting product quality and in vivo performance of supersaturating drug delivery systems. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences.105(9):2477-2488. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.xphs.2016.03.024 206. Indulkar, A. S., Gao, Y., Raina, S. A., Zhang, G. G. Z., and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Exploiting the phenomenon of liquid-liquid phase separation for enhanced and sustained membrane transport of a poorly water soluble drug. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 13(6):2059-2069. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.6b00202 205. Schram, C. J., Smyth, R. J., Taylor, L. S. and Beaudoin, S. P. (2016). Understanding Crystal Growth Kinetics in the Absence and Presence of a Polymer Using a Rotating Disk Apparatus. Crystal Growth and Design. 16(5):2640-2645. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.cgd.5b01729 204. Li, N., Ormes, J. D. and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Leaching of Lopinavir Amorphous Solid Dispersions in Acidic Media. Pharmaceutical Research. 33(7):1723-1735. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-016-1913-5 203. Taylor, L. S. and Zhang, G. G. Z. (2016) Physical Chemistry of Supersaturated Solutions and Implications for Oral Absorption. Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews. 101:122-142. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.addr.2016.03.006 202. Alhalaweh, A., Bergström, C. A. S. and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Compromised in vitro dissolution and membrane transport of multidrug amorphous formulations. Journal of Controlled Release.229:172-182. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jconrel.2016.03.028 201. Jackson, M. J., Kestur, U. S., Hussain, M. A., and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Characterization of Highly Supersaturated Danazol Solutions – Impact of Polymers on Solution Properties and Phase Transitions. Pharmaceutical Research. 33(5):1276-1288. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-016-1871-y 200. Li., N. and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Nanoscale Infrared, Thermal, and Mechanical Characterization of Telaprevir-Polymer Miscibility in Amorphous Solid Dispersions Prepared by Solvent Evaporation. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 13(3):1123-1136. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5b00925 199. Schram, C. J., Beaudoin, S. P. and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Polymer Inhibition of Crystal Growth by Surface Poisoning. Crystal Growth and Design. 16(4):2094-2103. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.cgd.5b01779 198. Xie, T., and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Improved Release of Celexocib from High Drug Loading Amorphous Solid Dispersions Formulated with Polyacrylic Acid and Cellulose Derivatives. Molecular Pharmaceutics.13(3):873-884. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5b00798 197. Almeida e Sousa, L., Reutzel-Edens, S. M., Stephenson, G. A. and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Supersaturation Potential of Salt, Co-Crystal and Amorphous Forms of a Model Weak Base. Crystal Growth and Design. 16(2):737-748. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.cgd.5b01341 196. Dong, Y., Mosquera-Giraldo, L. I., Taylor, L. S. and Edgar, K. J. (2016). Design of Functionalized Cellulose Ethers for Amorphous Solid Dispersion via Olefin Cross-Metathesis. Biomacromolecules. 17(2):454-465. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.biomac.5b01336 195. Jackson, M. J., Kestur, U. S., Hussain, M. A., and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Dissolution of Danazol Amorphous Solid Dispersions: Supersaturation and Phase Behavior as a Function of Drug Loading and Polymer Type. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 13(1):223-231. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5b00652 194. Xie, T., and Taylor, L. S. (2016). Dissolution Performance of High Drug Loading Celecoxib Amorphous Solid Dispersions Formulated with Polymer Combinations. Pharmaceutical Research. 33(3):739-750. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-015-1823-y 193. Nie, H., Liu, Z., Marks, B. C., Taylor, L. S., Byrn, S. R. and Marsac, P. J. (2016). Analytical Approaches to Investigate Salt Disproportionation in Tablet Matrices by Raman Spectroscopy and Raman Mapping. Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis. 118:328-337. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jpba.2015.10.024 192. Allan, M., Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2016). Common-Ion Effects on the Deliquescence Lowering of Crystalline Ingredient Blends. Food Chemistry. 195:2-10. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.foodchem.2015.04.063 191. Li, N., Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2016). Heat Transport Model for the Deliquescence Kinetics of Crystalline Ingredients and Mixtures. Journal of Food Engineering. 169:298-308. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jfoodeng.2015.08.013 190. Purohit, H. S. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Miscibility of Itraconazole-Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Blends- Insights with High Resolution Analytical Methodologies. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 12(12):4542-4542. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5b00761 189. Trasi, N. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Dissolution Performance of Binary Amorphous Drug Combinations – Impact of a Second Drug on the Maximum Achievable Supersaturation. International Journal of Pharmaceutics. 496(2):282-290. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2015.10.026 188. Schram, C. J., Taylor, L. S. and Beaudoin, S. P. (2015). Influence of Polymers on the Crystal Growth Rate of Felodipine – Correlating Adsorbed Polymer Surface Coverage to Solution Crystal Growth Inhibition. Langmuir. 31(41):11279-11287. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.langmuir.5b02486 187. Liu, H., Taylor, L. S. and Edgar, K. E. (2015). The Role of Polymers in Oral Bioavailability Enhancement; A Review. Polymer. 77:399-415. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.polymer.2015.09.026 186. Raina, S. A., Alonzo, D. E., Zhang, G. G. Z., Gao, Y. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Using Environment-Sensitive Fluorescent Probes to Characterize Liquid-Liquid Phase Separation in Supersaturated Solutions of Poorly Water Soluble Compounds. Pharmaceutical Research. 32(11):3660-3673. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-015-1725-z 185. Schmitt, P. D., Trasi, N. S., Taylor, L. S. and Simpson, G. J. Finding the Needle in the Haystack – Characterization of Trace Crystallinity in a Commercial Formulation of Paclitaxel Protein-Bound Particles by Raman Spectroscopy Enabled by Second Harmonic Generation Microscopy. (2015) Molecular Pharmaceutics. 12(7):2378-2383. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5b00065 184. Sato, T. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Chiral Discrimination by a Cellulose Polymer: Differential Crystallization Inhibition of Enantiomers in Amorphous Dispersions. CrystEngComm. 17:5046-5053. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C5CE00810G 183. Trasi, N. S. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Thermodynamics of Highly Supersaturated Aqueous Solutions of Poorly Water Soluble Drugs – Impact of a Second Drug on the Solution Phase Behavior and Implications for Combination Products. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 104(8):2583-2593. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.24528 182. Raina, S. A., Zhang, G. G. Z., Alonzo, D. E., Wu, J., Zhu, D., Catron, N. D., Gao, Y. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Impact of Solubilizing Additives on Supersaturation and Membrane Transport of Drugs. Pharmaceutical Research. 32(10):3350-3364. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-015-1712-4 181. Christina, B., Taylor, L. S., and Mauer, L. J. (2015). Physical stability of L-ascorbic acid amorphous solid dispersions in different polymers: a study of polymer crystallization inhibitor properties. Food Research International. 76(3):867-877. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2015.08.009 180. Nie, H., Mo, H., Zhang, M., Song, Y., Fang, K., Taylor, L. S. Li, T. and. Byrn, S. R. (2015). Investigating the interaction pattern and structural elements of a drug-polymer complex at the molecular level. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 12(7)2459-2468. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5b00162 179. Indulkar, A., Box, K. J., Taylor, R., Ruiz, R., and Taylor, L. S. (2015). pH-Dependent Liquid-Liquid Phase Separation of Highly Supersaturated Solutions of Weakly Basic Drugs. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 12(7):2365-2377. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5b00056 178. Wegiel, L.A., Mosquera-Giraldo L.,Mauer, L.J. , Edgar, K.J., and Taylor, L.S. (2015) Phase Behavior of Resveratrol Solid Dispersions Upon Addition to Aqueous Media. Pharmaceutical Research. 32(10):3324-3337. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-015-1709-z 177. Chen, J., Mosquera-Giraldo L., Ormes, J. D., Higgins, J. D. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Bile Salts as Crystallization Inhibitors of Supersaturated Solutions of Poorly Water-Soluble Compounds. Crystal Growth and Design. 15(6):2593-2597. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.cgd.5b00392 176. Hsieh, Y-L., Merritt, J. M.; Yu, W., and Taylor, L. S. Salt Stability – The Effect of pHmax on Salt to Free Base Conversion. (2015). Pharmaceutical Research. 32(9):3110-3118. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-015-1691-5 175. Purohit, H. S. and Taylor, L. S. Phase Separation Kinetics in Amorphous Solid Dispersions Upon Exposure to Water. (2015) Molecular Pharmaceutics. 12(5):1623-1635. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.molpharmaceut.5b00041 174. Raina, S. A., Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Alonzo, D. E., Mo, H., Zhang, G. G. Z., Gao, Y. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Trends in the Precipitation and Crystallization Behavior of Supersaturated Aqueous Solutions of Poorly Water Soluble Drugs Assessed using Synchrotron Radiation. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 104(6):1981-1992. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.24423 173. Içten, E., Giridhar, A., Taylor, L. S., Nagy, Z. K., Reklaitis, G. V. (2015). Dropwise Additive Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products for Melt-Based Dosage Forms. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 104(5):1641-1649. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.24367 172. Toth, S., Schmitt, P. D., Snyder, G. R., Trasi, N. S., George, I. A., Taylor, L. S. and Simpson, G. J. (2015) Ab Initio Prediction of the Diversity of Second Harmonic Generation from Pharmaceutically Relevant Materials. Crystal Growth and Design. 15(2):581-586. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/acs.cgd.5b00020 171. Chen, J., Ormes, J. D., Higgins, J. D. and Taylor, L. S. (2015) Impact of Surfactants on the Crystallization of Aqueous Suspensions of Celecoxib Amorphous Solid Dispersion Spray Dried Particles. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 12(2):533-541. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp5006245 170. Mosquera-Giraldo L., and Taylor, L. S. Glass-Liquid Phase Separation in Highly Supersaturated Aqueous Solutions of Telaprevir. (2015) Molecular Pharmaceutics. 12(2):496-501. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp500573z 169. Trasi, N. S., Abbou-Oucherif, K., Litster, J. D. and Taylor, L. S. (2015) Evaluating the Influence of Polymers on Nucleation and Growth in Supersaturated Solutions of Acetaminophen. CrystEngComm. 17:1242-1248. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C4CE02179G 168. Almeida e Sousa, L., Reutzel-Edens, S. M., Stephenson, G. A. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Assessment of the Amorphous “Solubility” of a Group of Diverse Drugs Using New Experimental and Theoretical Approaches. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 12(2):484-495. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp500571m 167. Schram, C. J., Beaudoin, S. P. and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Impact of Polymer Conformation on the Crystal Growth Inhibition of a Poorly Water Soluble Drug in Aqueous Solution. Langmuir. 31(1):171-179. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/la503644m 166. Hsu, H-Y, Adigun, O. O., Taylor, L. S., Murad, S. and Harris, M. T. (2015). Impact of Surface Chemistry on Crystallization of Acetaminophen. Chemical Engineering Science. 126:1-9. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ces.2014.10.046 165. Lipasek, R.A., Li, N., Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2015) Effect of temperature and initial moisture content on the chemical stability and color change of various forms of vitamin C. International Journal of Food Properties. 18(4):862-879. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/10942912.2013.805770 164. Hsieh, Y-L., and Taylor, L. S. (2015). Salt Stability - Effect of Particle Size, Relative Humidity, Temperature and Composition on Salt to Free Base Conversion. Pharmaceutical Research. 32(2):549-561. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-014-1484-2 163. Raina, S. A., Alonzo, D. E., Zhang, G. G. Z., Gao, Y. and Taylor, L. S. (2014). Impact of Polymers on the Crystallization and Phase Transition Kinetics of Amorphous Nifedipine during Dissolution in Aqueous Media. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 11(10):3565-3576. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp500333v 162. Jackson, M. J., Toth S. J., Kestur, U. S., Huang, J. Qian, F., Hussain, M. A. Simpson, G. J., and Taylor, L. S. (2014). Impact of Polymers on the Precipitation Behavior of Highly Supersaturated Aqueous Danazol Solutions. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 11(9):3027-3038. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp500201s 161. Trasi, N., Baird, J. A. and Kestur, U. S. and Taylor, L. S. (2014). Factors Influencing Crystal Growth Rates from Undercooled Liquids of Pharmaceutical Compounds. Journal of Physical Chemistry B. 118(33):9974-9982. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jp504450h 160. Marks, J., Wegiel, L. A., Taylor, L. S. and Edgar, K. J. (2014). Pairwise Polymer Blends for Oral Drug Delivery. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 103(9):2871-2883. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.23991 159. Taylor, L. S. and Hancock, B. C. (2014) George Zografi and the Science of Solids and Surfaces. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 103(9):2592-2594. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.24000 158. Trasi, N. and Taylor, L. S. (2014). Nucleation and Crystal Growth of Amorphous Nilutamide –Unusual Low Temperature Behavior. CrystEngComm. 16:7186-7195. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C4CE00118D 157. Hsieh, Y-L., Box, K. and Taylor, L. S. (2014). Assessing the Impact of Polymers on the pH-Induced Precipitation Behavior of Poorly Water Soluble Compounds using Synchrotron Wide Angle X-Ray Scattering. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 103(9):2724-2735. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.23890 156. Raina, S. A., Zhang, G. G. Z., Alonzo, D. E., Wu, J., Zhu, D., Catron, N. D., Gao, Y. and Taylor, L. S. (2014). Enhancements and Limits in Drug Membrane Transport Using Supersaturated Solutions of Poorly Water Soluble Drugs. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 103(9):2736-2748. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.23826 155. Li, N., Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2014). The Physical and Chemical Stability of Amorphous (-)-Epi-Gallocatechin Gallate: Effects of Water Vapor Sorption and Storage Temperature. Food Research International. 58:112-123. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2014.01.043 154. Liu, H., Ilevbare, G. A., Cherniawskia, B. P., Ritchie, E. T., Taylor, L. S. and Edgar, K. J. (2014). Synthesis and Structure-property Evaluation of Cellulose ω-carboxyesters for Amorphous Solid Dispersions. Carbohydrate Polymers. 100:116-125. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.carbpol.2012.11.049 153. Hirshfield, L., Giridhar, A., Taylor, L. S., Harris, M. T., Reklaitis, G. V. (2014). Dropwise Additive Manufacturing of Pharmaceutical Products for Solvent-Based Dosage Forms. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 103(2):496-506. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.23803 152. Mosquera-Giraldo L., Trasi, N. S., and Taylor, L. S. (2014) Impact of Surfactants on the Crystal Growth of Amorphous Celecoxib. International Journal of Pharmaceutics. 461(1-2):251-257. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2013.11.057 151. Hsieh, Y-L., Yu, W., Xiang, Y., Pan, W., Waterman, K. C., Shalaev, E. Y., Shamblin, S. L. and Taylor, L. S. (2014). Impact of Sertraline Salt Form on the Oxidative Stability in Powder Blends. International Journal of Pharmaceutics. 461(1-2):322-330. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2013.11.054 150. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Raina, S. A., Hsieh, Y-L., Augustijns, P. and Taylor, L. S. (2014). Classification of the Crystallization Behavior of Amorphous Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Aqueous Environments. Pharmaceutical Research. 31(4):969-982. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-013-1216-z 149. Wegiel, L.A., Mauer, L.J. , Edgar, K.J., and Taylor, L.S. (2014). Curcumin Amorphous Solid Dispersions: The Influence of Intra and Intermolecular Bonding on Physical Stability. Pharmaceutical Development and Technology. 19(8):976-986. http://dx.doi.org/10.3109/10837450.2013.846374 148. Wegiel, L.A., Mauer, L.J. , Edgar, K.J., and Taylor, L.S. (2014). Mid-Infrared Spectroscopy as a Polymer Selection Tool for Formulating Amorphous Solid Dispersions. Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmacology. 66(2):244-255. http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/jphp.12079 147. Ghorab, M.K, Marrs, K, Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2014) Water-Solid Interactions between Amorphous Maltodextrin and Crystalline Sodium Chloride. Food Chemistry. 144:26-35. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.foodchem.2013.02.123 146. Ghorab, M.K, Toth, S J., Simpson, G. J., Mauer, L. J. and Taylor, L. S. (2014) Water-Solid Interactions in Amorphous Maltodextrin-Crystalline Sucrose Binary Mixtures. Pharmaceutical Development and Technology. 19(2):247-256. http://dx.doi.org/10.3109/10837450.2013.775157 145. Harrison A. J., Bilgili, E. A., Beaudoin, S. P. and Taylor, L. S. (2013) Atomic force microscope infrared spectroscopy of griseofulvin nanocrystals. Analytical Chemistry. 85(23):11449-11455. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ac4025889 144. Pereira, J. M., Mejia-Ariza, R., Ilevbare, G. A. McGettigan, H. E., Sriranganathan, N., Taylor, L. S., Davis, R. M. and Edgar, K. J. (2013) Interplay of Degradation, Dissolution and Stabilization of Clarithromycin and its Amorphous Solid Dispersions. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 10(12):4640-4653. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp400441d 143. Kestur, U. S. and Taylor, L. S. (2013). Evaluation of the Crystal Growth Rate of Felodipine Polymorphs in the Presence and Absence of Additives as a Function of Temperature. Crystal Growth and Design. 13(10):4349-4354 http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg400708p 142. Ilevbare, G. A., Liu, H., Pereira, J., Edgar, K. J., Taylor, L.S. (2013). Influence of Additives on the Properties of Nanodroplets Formed in Highly Supersaturated Aqueous Solutions of Ritonavir. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 10(9):3392-3403. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp400228x 141. Lipasek, R.A., Li, N., Schmidt, S. J. Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2013). Effect of Temperature on the Deliquescence Properties of Food Ingredients and Blends. Journal of Agriculture and Food Chemistry. 61(38):9241-2950. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jf402585t 140. Ilevbare, G. A. Liu, H, Edgar, K. J., Taylor, L.S. (2013). Impact of Polymers on the Crystal Growth Rate of Structurally Diverse Compounds from Aqueous Solution. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 10(6):2381–2393. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp400029v 139. Ilevbare, G. A. and Taylor, L. S. (2013). Liquid-Liquid Phase Separation in Highly Supersaturated Aqueous Solutions of Poorly-Water Soluble Drugs – Implications for Solubility Enhancing Formulations. Crystal Growth and Design. 13(4):1497-1509. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg301679h 138. Li, B., Konecke, S., Wegiel, L.A., Taylor, L.S. and Edgar, K.J. (2013) Both Solubility and Chemical Stability of Curcumin are Enhanced by Solid Dispersion in Cellulose Derivative Matrices. Cellulose. 98: 1108-1116. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.carbpol.2013.07.017 137. Li, B., Liu, H., Amin, M., Wegiel, L.A., Taylor, L.S. and Edgar, K.J. (2013).Enhancement of Naringenin Solution Concentration by Solid Dispersion in Cellulose Derivative Matrices. Cellulose. 20(4): 2137-2149. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s10570-013-9970-y 136. Li, B., Wegiel, L.A., Taylor, L.S. and Edgar, K.J. (2013). Stability and Solubility Enhancement of Resveratrol in Spray Dried Solid Dispersion with Cellulose Derivative Matrices. Cellulose. 20(3):1249-1260. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s10570-013-9889-3 135. Maltaş, D. C., Kwok, K., Wang, P., Taylor, L. S. and Ben-Amotz, D. (2013) Rapid Classification of Pharmaceutical Ingredients with Raman Spectroscopy Using Compressive Detection Strategy with PLS-DA Multivariate Filters. Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis.80:63-68. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jpba.2013.02.029 134. Zhou, Q., Toth, S J., Simpson, G. J., Hsu H-Y., Taylor L. S., Harris, M. T., (2013) Crystallization and Dissolution Behavior of Naproxen/Polyethylene Glycol Solid Dispersions. Journal of Physical Chemistry. 117(5):1494-1500. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jp3106716 133. Ilevbare, G. A., Liu, H, Edgar, K. J., Taylor, L.S. (2013). Maintaining Supersaturation in Aqueous Drug Solutions - Impact of Different Polymers on Induction Times. Crystal Growth and Design. 13(2):740-751. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg301447d 132. Kestur, U. S., Ivanisevic, I, Alonzo, D. E. and Taylor, L. S. (2013). Influence of Particle Size on the Crystallization Kinetics of Amorphous Felodipine Powders. Powder Technology.236:197–204. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.powtec.2012.02.010 131. Li, N., Taylor, L. S. Ferruzzi, M. G. and Mauer, L. J. (2013). Color and Chemical Stability of Tea Polyphenol (-)-Epigallocatechin-3-gallate in Solution and Solid States. Food Research International. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2012.11.019 130. Li, B., Konecke, S., Harich, K., Wegiel, L.A., Taylor, L.S. and Edgar, K.J. (2013). Solid Dispersion of Quercetin in Cellulose Derivative or PVP Matrix Influences both Solubility and Stability. Carbohydrate Polymers. 92(2):2033-2040. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.carbpol.2012.11.073 129. Hsu, H-Y, Toth, S. J., Simpson, G. J., Taylor, L. S., Harris, M. T. (2013) Effect of Substrates on Naproxen\Polyvinylpyrrolidone Solid Dispersions Formed via the Drop Printing Technique. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 102(2):638-648. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.23397 128. Abbou Oucherif, K. Raina, S., Taylor, L. S. and Litster, J. (2013) Quantitative Analysis of the Inhibitory Effect of HPMC on Felodipine Crystallization Kinetics Using Population Balance Modeling. CrystEngComm. 15:2197-2205. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/c2ce26490k 127. Christensen, N. P. A., Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Kwok, K., Taylor, L. S., Bond, A. D. Rades, T., Rantanen, J., Cornett, C. (2013) Rapid Insight into Heating-induced Phase Transformations in the Solid-state of the Calcium Salt of Atorvastatin using Multivariate Data Analysis.Pharmaceutical Research. 30(3):826-835. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-012-0923-1 126. Li, B., Harich, K., Wegiel, L.A., Taylor, L.S. and Edgar, K.J. (2013) Stability and Solubility Enhancement of Ellagic Acid in Cellulose Ester Solid Dispersions. Carbohydrate Polymers.92:1443-1450. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.carbpol.2012.10.051 125. Baird, J.A., Thomas, L.C., Aubuchon, S.R. and Taylor, L. S. (2013). Evaluating the Non-isothermal Crystallization Behavior of Organic Molecules from the Undercooled Melt State using Rapid Heat/Cool Calorimetry. CrystEngComm. 15(1):111-119. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C2CE26448J 124. Wegiel, L.A., Mauer, L.J. , Edgar, K.J., and Taylor, L.S.(2013) Crystallization of Amorphous Solid Dispersions of Resveratrol during Preparation and Storage – Impact of Different Polymers. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 102(1):171-184. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.23358 123. Back, K. R., Davey, R.J., Grecu, T., Hunter, C. A. and Taylor, L. S. (2012) Molecular Conformation and Crystallisation – The Case of Ethenzamide. Crystal Growth and Design. 12(12):6110-6117. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg301244x 122. Ilevbare, G. A., Liu, H., Edgar, K. J., Taylor, L.S. (2012). The Effect of Binary Additive Combinations on Solution Crystal Growth of the Poorly Water-Soluble Drug, Ritonavir. Crystal Growth and Design.12(12):6050-6060. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg301169t 121. Stoklosa, A. M., Lipasek, R. Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2012) Effects of Storage Conditions, Formulation, and Particle Size on Moisture Sorption and Flowability of Powders: a Study of Deliquescent Ingredient Blends. Food Research International. 49: 783-791. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2012.09.034 120. Kestur, U. S., Wanapun, D., Toth, S.J. , Wegiel, L. A., Simpson, G. J. and Taylor, L. S. (2012) Nonlinear Optical Imaging for Sensitive Detection of Crystals in Bulk Amorphous Powders. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 101(11):4201–4213. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.23280 119. Ilevbare, G. A. Liu, H, Edgar, K. J., Taylor, L.S. (2012). Inhibition of Solution Crystal Growth of Ritonavir by Cellulose Polymers – Factors Influencing Polymer Effectiveness. CrystEngComm. 14:6503-651. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C2CE25515D 118. Christensen, N. P. A., Rantanen, J., Cornett, C., and Taylor, L. S. (2012) Physical Stability of the Calcium Salt of Atorvastatin in the Presence of Acidic Excipients. European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics. 82:410-416. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ejpb.2012.07.003 117. Toth, S.J., Madden, J. T., and Taylor, L. S., Marsac, P.J., and Simpson, G. J. (2012) Selective Imaging of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients in Powdered Blends with Common Excipients Utilizing Two-Photon Excited Ultraviolet-Fluorescence and Ultraviolet-Second Order Nonlinear Optical Imaging of Chiral Crystals. Analytical Chemistry. 84(14):5859-5875. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ac300917t 116. Trasi, N. S. and Taylor, L. S. (2012). Effect of Polymers on Nucleation and Crystal Growth of Amorphous Acetaminophen. CrystEngComm. 14(16):5188-5197. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/C2CE25374G 115. Hsieh, Y-L., Ilevbare, G.A., Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Box, K., Sanchez-Felix, M. V. and Taylor, L. S. (2012) pH-Induced Precipitation Behavior of Weakly Basic Compounds – Determination of Extent and Duration of Supersaturation using Potentiometric Titration and Correlation to Solid State Properties. Pharmaceutical Research. 29(10):2738-2753. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-012-0759-8 114. Trasi, N. S., and Taylor, L. S. (2012). Effect of Additives on Crystal Growth and Nucleation of Amorphous Flutamide. Crystal Growth and Design.12(6):3221-3230. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg300370q 113. Ilevbare, G. A., Liu, H., Edgar, K. J., Taylor, L.S. (2012) Understanding Polymer Properties Important for Crystal Growth Inhibition – Impact of Chemically Diverse Polymers on Solution Crystal Growth of Ritonavir. Crystal Growth and Design. 12(6):3133-3143. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg300325p 112. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Lo, M., Kjoller, K., Marcott, C. and Taylor, L.S. (2012) Nanoscale Mid-Infrared Evaluation of the Miscibility Behavior of Blends of Dextran or Maltodextrin with Poly(vinylpyrrolidone). Molecular Pharmaceutics. 9(5):1459-1469. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp300059z 111. Kwok, K. and Taylor, L. S. (2012). Analysis of Counterfeit Cialis® Tablets Using Raman Microscopy and Multivariate Curve Resolution. Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis.66:126-135. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jpba.2012.03.026 110. Kwok, K. and Taylor, L. S. (2012). Analysis of the Packaging Enclosing a Counterfeit Pharmaceutical Tablet using Raman Microscopy and Two-dimensional Correlation Spectroscopy. Vibrational Spectroscopy. 161:176-182. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.vibspec.2012.02.018 109. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Lo, M., Kjoller, K., Marcott, C. and Taylor, L.S. (2012) Nanoscale Mid-Infrared Imaging of Phase Separation in a Drug-Polymer Blend. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 101(6):2066-2073. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.23099 108. Li, N., Taylor, L. S. Ferruzzi, M. G. and Mauer, L. J. (2012) Kinetic study of catechin stability: Effects of pH,concentration, and temperature. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. 60(51)12531-12539. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jf304116s 107. Zhou, Q. Harris, M. T., and Taylor L. S. (2012) Modification of Crystallization Behavior in Drug/Polyethylene Glycol Solid Dispersions. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 9(3):546-553. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp200546p 106. Alonzo, D.E., Raina, S., Zhou, D.,Gao, Y., Zhang, G.G.Z., and Taylor, L.S. (2012). Characterizing the Impact of Hydroxypropylmethyl Cellulose on the Growth and Nucleation Kinetics of Felodipine from Supersaturated Solutions. Crystal Growth and Design. 12(3):1538-1547. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg201590j. 105. Van Eerdenbrugh, B. and Taylor, L. S. (2012) . Molecular Weight Effects on the Miscibility Behavior of Dextran and Maltodextrin with Poly(vinylpyrrolidone). Pharmaceutical Research. 29(10):2754-2765. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-012-0689-5. 104. Weber, R. J. K., Benmore, C. J., Tumber, S. J., Tailor, A.N., Rey, C.A., Taylor, L. S. and Byrn, S. R. (2012) Acoustic Levitation: Recent Developments and Emerging Opportunities in Biomaterials Research. Eur. Biophys. J. 41(4):397-403. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s00249-011-0767-3 103. Baird, J. A. and Taylor, L.S. (2012) Evaluation of Amorphous Solid Dispersion Properties using Thermal Analytical Techniques. Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews. 64(5):396-421. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.addr.2011.07.009 102. Trasi, N. S., Fanwick, P. E. and Taylor, L.S. (2012). Nilutamide. Acta Crystallographica E.68(3):o591. http://dx.doi.org/10.1107/S1600536812003728 101. Baird, J. A., Santiago-Quinonez, D., Rinaldi, C. and Taylor, L. S. (2012). Role of Viscosity in Influencing the Glass-forming Ability of Organic Molecules from the Undercooled Melt State. Pharm. Res. 29(1):271-284. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-011-0540-4 100. Lipasek, R. A., Ortiz, J. C., Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2012) Effects of Anticaking Agents and Storage Conditions on the Moisture Sorption, Caking, and Flowability of Deliquescent Ingredients. Food Research International. 45(1):369-380. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.foodres.2011.10.037 99. Rumondor, A.C.F, Wikström, H., Van Eerdenbrugh, B. and Taylor, L. S. (2011). Understanding the Tendency of Amorphous Solid Dispersions to Undergo Amorphous–Amorphous Phase Separation in the Presence of Absorbed Moisture. AAPSPharmSciTech. 12(4):1209-1219. http://dx.doi.org/10.1208/s12249-011-9686-y 98. Kestur, U.S., Van Eerdenbrugh, B. and Taylor, L.S. (2011) Influence of polymer chemistry on crystal growth inhibition of two chemically diverse organic molecules. CrystEngComm. 13:6712-6718 http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/c1ce05822c 97. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., and Taylor L. S. (2011). An Ab Initio Polymer Selection Methodology to Prevent Crystallization in Amorphous Solid Dispersions by Application of Crystal Engineering Principles. CrystEngComm. 13:6171-6178. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/c1ce05183k 96. Lipasek, R. A., Taylor, L.S., and Mauer, L. J. (2011) Effects of Anticaking Agents and Relative Humidity on the Physical and Chemical Stability of Powdered Vitamin C. Journal of Food Science. 176(7):C1062-C1074 http://dx.doi.org/10.1111/j.1750-3841.2011.02333.x 95. Alonzo, D.E., Gao, Y.,Zhou, D., Mo, H., Zhang, G.G.Z., and Taylor, L.S. (2011) Dissolution and Precipitation Behavior of Amorphous Solid Dispersions. J. Pharm. Sci. 100(8):3316-3331. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.22579 94. Wanapun, D., Kestur, U. S., Kissick, D. J., Taylor, L. S., and Simpson, G. J. (2011) Single particle nonlinear optical imaging of trace crystallinity in an organic powder. Anal. Chem. 83(12):4745-4751. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ac1031397 93. Zhou, Q. Harris, M. T., and Taylor L. S. (2011) Time-resolved SAXS/WAXS study of the phase behavior and microstructural evolution of drug/PEG solid dispersions. Mol. Pharm. 8(3):932-939. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp200041j 92. Baird, J. A. and Taylor, L. S. (2011) Evaluation and Modeling of the Eutectic Composition of Various Drug-Polyethylene Glycol Solid Dispersions. Pharmaceutical Development and Technology. 16(3):201-211 http://dx.doi.org/10.3109/10837450903584936 91. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Alonzo, D. E. and Taylor L. S. (2011). Influence of particle size on the ultraviolet spectrum of particulate-containing solutions – implications for in-situ concentration monitoring using UV/Vis fiber-optic probes. Pharm. Res. 28(7):1643-1652. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-011-0399-4 90. Sung,P-F., Hsieh Y-L., Angonese, K. Dunn, D., King, K., Machbitz, R., Christianson, A. Taylor, L. S., Harris, M. T., (2011) Complex Dielectric Properties of Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), Anhydrous Lactose and α-Lactose Monohydrate Powders Using a Microwave-Based Open Reflection Resonator Sensor. J. Pharm. Sci. 100(7):2920-2934 http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.22516 89. Li, N., Taylor, L.S., and Mauer, L.J. (2011) Degradation kinetics of catechins in green tea powder: Effects of temperature and relative humidity. J. Agric. Food Chem. 59(11):6082-6090. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jf200203n 88. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., and Taylor L. S. (2011). Application of Mid-IR Spectroscopy for the Characterization of Pharmaceutical Systems. International Journal of Pharmaceutics. 417:3-16. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2010.12.011 87. Hiatt, A. N., Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2011). Effects of co-formulation of amorphous maltodextrin and deliquescent sodium ascorbate on moisture sorption and stability. International Journal of Food Properties. 14(4):726-740. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/10942910903374114 . 86. Guerrieri, P., Zemlyanov, D., and Taylor, L.S. (2011) A study of water adsorption on organic crystal surfaces using a modified X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy instrument. Anal. Chem. 83(3):1144-1147. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ac102550e 85. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Fanwick, P. E. and Taylor L. S. (2010).2-Butoxy-N-[2-(diethylamino)ethyl]-quinoline-4-carboxamide (dibucaine). Acta Crystallographica E. E66 o3189. http://dx.doi.org/10.1107/S1600536810045460 84. Kwok, K., Mauer, L. J. and Taylor, L.S. (2010) Kinetics of moisture-induced hydrolysis in powder blends stored at and below the deliquescence relative humidity: investigation of sucrose-citric acid mixtures. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. 58(22):11716-11724. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jf101941e 83. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Fanwick, P. E. and Taylor L. S. (2010). 1-[(Biphenyl-4-yl)(phenyl)methyl]-1H-imidazole (bifonazole). Acta Crystallographica Section E. E66 o2649. http://dx.doi.org/10.1107/S1600536810037876 82. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Fanwick, P. E. and Taylor L. S. (2010). 2-(Biphenyl-4-yl)acetic acid (felbinac). Acta Crystallographica E. E66 o2609. http://dx.doi.org/10.1107/S1600536810035828 81. Rumondor, A.C.F. and Taylor, L.S. (2010) Application of Partial Least Squares (PLS) Modeling in Quantifying Drug Crystallinity in Amorphous Solid Dispersions. International Journal of Pharmaceutics.398(1-2):155-160. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2010.07.049 80. Guerrieri, P., Rumondor, A.C.F., Li, T, and Taylor, L.S. (2010). Analysis of relationships between solid-state properties, counterion and developability of pharmaceutical salts. AAPS PharmSciTech. 11(3) 1212-1222. http://dx.doi.org/10.1208/s12249-010-9499-4 79. Zhou, Q., Taylor L. S. and Harris, M. T. (2010) Evaluation of the Microstructure of Semicrystalline Solid Dispersions. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 7(4):1291-1337. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp1000907 78. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., and Taylor L. S. (2010). Small Scale Screening to determine the Ability of Different Polymers to Inhibit Drug Crystallization upon Rapid Solvent Evaporation. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 7(4):1328-1337. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp1001153 77. Kestur, U. S., Lee, H., Santiago, D., Rinaldi, C., Won, Y-Y. and Taylor, L. S. (2010) Effects of the Molecular Weight and Concentration of Polymer Additives, and Temperature on the Melt Crystallization Kinetics of a Small Drug Molecule. Crystal Growth and Design. 10(8):3585-3596. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg1004853 76. Kwok, K., Mauer, L. J. and Taylor, L.S. (2010) Phase Behavior and Moisture Sorption Behavior of Deliquescent Powders. Chemical Engineering Science. 65:5639-5650 http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ces.2010.06.012. 75. Guerrieri, P., Zemlyanov, D., and Taylor, L.S. (2010) Dissociation of Water on the Surface of Organic Salts studied by X-ray Photoelectron Spectroscopy. Langmuir. 26(14): 11998-12002 http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/la101501p 74. Wanapun, D., Kestur, U. S., Kissick, D. J.,Simpson, G. J., and Taylor, L. S. (2010) Selective Detection and Quantitation of Organic Molecule Crystallization by Second Harmonic Generation Microscopy. Analytical Chemistry. 82(13): 5425-5432. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ac100564f 73. Van Eerdenbrugh, B., Baird, J. A. and Taylor, L. S. (2010). Crystallization tendency of active pharmaceutical ingredients following rapid solvent evaporation – classification and comparison with crystallization tendency from undercooled melts. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 99(9):3826-3838. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.22214 72. Baird, J. A., Van Eerdenbrugh, B and Taylor, L. S. (2010). A Classification System to Assess the Crystallization Tendency of Organic Molecules from Undercooled Melts. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 99(9):3787-3806. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.22197 71. Kestur, U.S. and Taylor, L.S. (2010). Role of Polymer Chemistry in Influencing Crystal Growth Rates from Amorphous Felodipine. CrystEngComm. 12:2390-2397. http://dx.doi.org/10.1039/c001905d 70. Hiatt, A. N., Ferruzzi, M. G., Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2011) Deliquescence behavior and chemical stability of vitamin C forms (ascorbic acid, sodium ascorbate, and calcium ascorbate) and blends. International Journal of Food Properties. 14(6):1330-1348 http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/10942911003650338 69. Hiatt, A. N., Taylor, L. S. and Mauer, L. J. (2010) Influence of simultaneous variations in temperature and relative humidity on chemical degradation of two vitamin C forms and implications for shelf-life models. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 58(6):3532-3540. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jf903342f 68. Rumondor, A.C.F. and Taylor, L.S. (2010) Effect of Polymer Hygroscopicity on the Phase Behavior of Amorphous Solid Dispersions in the Presence of Moisture. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 7(2):477-490. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp9002283 67. Alonzo, D.E., Zhang, G.G.Z., Zhou, D., Gao, Y., and Taylor, L.S. Understanding the Behaviour of Amorphous Pharmaceutical Systems During Dissolution. Pharmaceutical Research 27(4):608-618. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-009-0021-1 66. Rumondor, A.C.F., Konno, H., Marsac, P.J., and Taylor, L. S. (2010) Analysis of the Moisture Sorption Behavior of Amorphous Drug-Polymer Blends. Journal of Applied Polymer Science 117(2):1055-1063. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/app.31803 . 65. Mauer L. J. and Taylor, L. S. (2010). Water-Solids Interactions: Deliquescence. Annual Review of Food Science and Technology. 1:41-63. http://dx.doi.org/10.1146/annurev.food.080708.100915 64. Guerrieri, P., Jarring, K., and Taylor, L.S. (2010) Impact of Counterion on the Chemical Stability of Crystalline Salts of Procaine. J. Pharm. Sci. 99(9):3719-3730. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.22009 63. Rumondor, A.C.F., Jackson, M.J. and Taylor, L.S. (2010) Effects of Moisture on the Growth Rate of Felodipine Crystals in the Presence and Absence of Polymers. Crystal Growth and Design. 10(2):747-753. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg901157w 62. Mauer L. J. and Taylor, L. S. (2010). Deliquescence of Pharmaceutical Systems. Pharmaceutical Development and Technology. 15(6):582-594. http://dx.doi.org/10.3109/10837450903397594 61. Marsac, P.J., Rumondor, A.C.F., Nivens, D. E., Kestur, U. S.; Stanciu, L. and Taylor, L. S. (2010) Effect of Temperature and Moisture on the Miscibility of Amorphous Dispersions of Felodipine and Poly(vinyl pyrrolidone). Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 99(1):169-185 http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.21809. 60. Baird, J., Olayo-Valles, R., Rinaldi, C. and Taylor, L. S. (2010) Effect of Molecular Weight, Temperature, and Additives on the Moisture Sorption Properties of Polyethylene Glycol.Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 99(1):154-168 http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.21808. 59. Rumondor, A.C.F., Stanford, L. A. and Taylor, L.S. (2009) Effect of Polymer Type and Storage Relative Humidity on the Kinetics of Felodipine Crystallization from Amorphous Solid Dispersions. Pharm. Res. 26 (12):2599-2606. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-009-9974-3 58. Rumondor, A.C.F., Ivanisevic, I., Bates, S., Alonzo, D. E. and Taylor, L. S. (2009) Evaluation of Drug-Polymer Miscibility in Amorphous Solid Dispersion Systems. Pharm. Res. 26 (11):2523-2534. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-009-9970-7 57. Rumondor, A.C.F., Marsac, P.J., Stanford, L. A., and Taylor, L. S. (2009) Phase Behavior of Poly(vinylpyrrolidone) Containing Amorphous Solid Dispersions in the Presence of Moisture. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 6 (5):1492-1505. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp900050c 56. Guerrieri, P., and Taylor, L.S. (2009) Role of salt and excipient properties on disproportionation in the solid-state. Pharmaceutical Research 26(8):2015-2026. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-009-9918-y 55. Ortiz, J., Kestur U., Taylor, L.S. and Mauer, L.J. (2009) Interaction of environmental moisture with powdered green tea formulations: Relationship between catechin stability and moisture-induced phase transformations. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. 57(11):4691-4697.http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jf8038583 54. Gift, A.D., Luner, P.E., Luedeman, L., and Taylor, L.S. (2009). Manipulating hydrate formation during high shear wet granulation using polymeric excipients. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 98(12):4670-4683. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.21763 53. Wikström, H., Kakidas, C. and Taylor, L.S. (2009). Determination of hydrate transition temperature using transformation kinetics obtained using Raman spectroscopy. Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis. 49:247-252. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jpba.2008.11.008 52. Marsac, P.J., Li, T., and Taylor, L. S. (2009) Estimation of Drug-Polymer Miscibility and Solubility in Amorphous Solid Dispersions using Experimentally Determined Interaction Parameters. Pharmaceutical Research. 26(1):139-151. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-008-9721-1 51. Konno, H., Handa, T., Alonzo, D. E. and Taylor, L. S. (2008). Effect of Polymer Type on the Dissolution Profile of Amorphous Solid Dispersions Containing Felodipine. European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics. 70:493-499. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ejpb.2008.05.023 50. Hiatt, A.N. Ferruzzi, M., Taylor, L.S., and Mauer, L. J. (2008) Impact of deliquescence on the chemical stability of vitamins B1, B6, and C in powder blends. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry. 56 (15): 6471–6479. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jf800709f 49. Towler C. S., Li, T. Wikström, H, Remmick, D., Sanchez-Felix M. V. and Taylor, L. S. (2008) An investigation into the influence of counter-ion on the properties of some amorphous organic salts. Molecular Pharmaceutics. 5 (6): 946-955. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/mp8000342 48. Wikström, H.; Rantanen, J.; Gift, A. D. and Taylor, L. S. (2008) Towards an understanding of the factors influencing anhydrate-to-hydrate transformation kinetics in aqueous environments. Crystal Growth and Design. 8 (8): 2684–2693. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg070629e 47. Ortiz, J., Ferruzzi, M., Taylor, L.S. and Mauer, L.J. (2008) Interaction of Environmental Moisture with Powdered Green Tea Formulations: Effect on Catechin Chemical Stability. Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry 56:4068-4077. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jf800246s 46. Gift, A.D., Luner, P.E., Luedeman, L., and Taylor, L.S. (2008) Influence of Polymeric Excipients on Crystal Hydrate Formation Kinetics in Aqueous Slurries. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 97:5198-5211. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.21379 45. Marsac, P.J., Romary, D.P., Shamblin, S.L., Baird, J.A., and Taylor, L.S. (2008) Spontaneous Crystallinity Loss of Drugs in the Disordered Regions of Poly(ethylene oxide) in the Presence of Water. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences. 97: 3182-3194. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.21237 44. Guerrieri, P., Smith, D.T., and Taylor, L.S. (2008) Phase Behavior of Ranitidine HCl in the Presence of Atmospheric Moisture and Degradants – Influence on Chemical Reactivity. Langmuir 24:3850-3856. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/la703031c 43. Wikström, H., Carroll, W.J., and Taylor, L.S. (2008) Manipulating theophylline hydrate formation during high shear wet granulation through improved understanding of the role of pharmaceutical excipients. Pharmaceutical Research.25(4):923-978. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-007-9450-x 42. Konno, H., and Taylor, L.S. (2008) Ability of Different Polymers to Inhibit the Crystallization of Amorphous Felodipine in the Presence of Moisture. Pharmaceutical Research 25(4): 969-978. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-007-9331-3 41. Marsac, P.J., Konno, H., Rumondor, A.C.F., and Taylor, L.S. (2008) Recrystallization of Nifedipine and Felodipine from Amorphous Molecular Level Solid Dispersions Containing Poly(vinylpyrrolidone) and Sorbed Water. Pharmaceutical Research 25 (3):647-656. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-007-9420-3 40. Hu, Y., Wikström, H., Byrn, S.R., and Taylor, L.S. (2007) Estimation of the Transition Temperature for an Enantiotropic Polymorphic System from the Transformation Kinetics Monitored using Raman Spectroscopy. Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis 45:546–551. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jpba.2007.07.028 39. Romero-Torres, S., Wikström, H., Grant, E.R., and Taylor L.S. (2007) Monitoring of Mannitol Phase Behavior during Freeze-Drying Using Non-Invasive Raman Spectroscopy. PDA Journal of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology 61(2):131-145. 38. Towler, C.S., and Taylor, L.S. (2007) Spectroscopic Characterization of Inter-Molecular Interactions in Solution and Their Influence on Crystallization Outcome. Crystal Growth and Design 7(4):633-638. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/cg0602358 37. Gift, A.D., and Taylor, L.S. (2007) Hyphenation of Raman Spectroscopy with Gravimetric Analysis to Interrogate Water-Solid Interactions in Pharmaceutical Systems. Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis 43:14-23. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jpba.2006.06.025 36. Guerrieri P., Salameh A.K., and Taylor, L.S. (2007) Effect of Small Levels of Impurities on the Moisture Sorption Behavior of Ranitidine HCl. Pharmaceutical Research 24(1):147-156. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-006-9134-y 35. Salameh, A.K., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) Deliquescence Induced Caking in Binary Powder Blends. Pharmaceutical Development and Technology 11:453-464. http://dx.doi.org/10.1080/10837450600939057 34. Konno, H., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) Influence of Different Polymers on the Crystallization Tendency of Molecularly Dispersed Amorphous Felodipine. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 95(12):2692-2705. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.20697 33. Marsac, P.J., Shamblin, S.L., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) Theoretical and Practical Approaches for Prediction of Drug-Polymer Miscibility and Solubility. Pharmaceutical Research 23(10):2417-2425. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-006-9063-9 32. Marsac, P.J., Konno, H., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) A Comparison of the Physical Stability of Amorphous Felodipine and Nifedipine Systems. Pharmaceutical Research 23(10):2306-2316. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-006-9047-9 31. Hu, Y., Wikström, H., Byrn S.R., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) Analysis of the Effect of Particle Size on Polymorphic Quantitation by Raman Spectroscopy. Applied Spectroscopy 60(9):977-984. http://dx.doi.org/10.1366/000370206778397272 30. Wikström, H., Romero-Torres, S., Wongweragiat, S., Stuart Williams, J.A., Grant, E.R., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) On-Line Content Uniformity Determination of Tablets Using Low-Resolution Raman Spectroscopy. Applied Spectroscopy 60(6):672-681. http://dx.doi.org/10.1366/000370206777670684 29. Salameh, A.K., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) The Role of Deliquescence Lowering in Enhancing Chemical Reactivity in Physical Mixtures. Journal of Physical Chemistry B 110(20):10190-10196. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/jp0612376 28. Salameh, A.K., Mauer L.J., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) Deliquescence Lowering in Food Ingredient Mixtures. Journal of Food Science 71(1):E10-E16 27. Salameh, A.K., and Taylor, L.S. (2006) Physical Stability of Crystal Hydrates and Their Anhydrates in the Presence of Excipients. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 95(2):446-461. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.20532 26. Rantanen, J., Wikström, H., Rhea, F.E., and Taylor, L.S. (2005) Improved Understanding of Factors Contributing to Quantification of Anhydrate/Hydrate Powder Mixtures. Applied Spectroscopy 59(7):942-951. http://dx.doi.org/10.1366/0003702054411670 25. Wikström, H., Lewis, I.R., and Taylor, L.S. (2005) Comparison of Sampling Techniques for In-Line Monitoring Using Raman Spectroscopy. Applied Spectroscopy 59(7):934-941. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.20241 24. Salameh, A.K., and Taylor, L.S. (2005) Deliquescence in Binary Mixtures. Pharmaceutical Research 22(2):318-324. http://dx.doi.org/10.1007/s11095-005-1563-5 23. Rantanen, J., Wikström, H., Turner, R., and Taylor, L.S. (2005) Use of In-Line Near- Infrared Spectroscopy in Combination with Chemometrics for Improved Understanding of Pharmaceutical Processes. Analytical Chemistry 77(2):556-563. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ac048842u 22. Hu, Y., Liang, J., Myerson, A., and Taylor, L.S. (2005) Crystallization Monitoring by Raman Spectroscopy: Simultaneous Measurement of Desupersaturation Profile and Polymorphic Form in Flufenamic Acid Systems. Industrial and Engineering Chemistry Research 44(5):1233-1240. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ie049745u 21. Wikström, H., Marsac, P.J., and Taylor, L.S. (2005) In-Line Monitoring of Hydrate Formation During Wet Granulation Using Raman Spectroscopy. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 94(1):209-219. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.20241 20. Ringqvist, A., Taylor, L.S.,Ekelund, K., Ragnarsson, G., Engströme, S., and Axelsson, A. (2003) Atomic Force Microscopy Analysis and Confocal Raman Microimaging of Coated Pellets. International Journal of Pharmaceutics 267(1-2):35 47. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.ijpharm.2003.07.004 19. Santesson, S., Johansson, J., Taylor, L.S., Levander, I., Fox, S., Sepaniak, M., and Nilsson, S. (2003) Airborne Chemistry Coupled with Raman Spectroscopy. Analytical Chemistry 75(9):2177-2180. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/ac026302w 18. Johansson, J., Pettersson, S. and Taylor, L.S. (2002) Infrared Imaging of Laser-Induced Heating During Raman Spectroscopy of Pharmaceuticals. Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis 30:1223-1231. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0731-7085(02)00461-2 17. Ahlqvist, M.U.A., and Taylor, L.S. (2002) Water Dynamics in Channel Hydrates Investigated Using H/D Exchange. International Journal of Pharmaceutics 241(2):253-261. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0378-5173(02)00242-9 16. Tong, P., Taylor, L.S., and Zografi, G. (2002) Influence of Alkali Metal Counterions on the Glass Transition Temperature of Amorphous Indomethacin Salts. Pharmaceutical Research 19(5):649-654. http://dx.doi.org/10.1023/A:1015310213887 15. Tang, X.C., Pikal, M.J., and Taylor, L.S. (2002) The Effect of Temperature on Hydrogen Bonding in Crystalline and Amorphous Phases in Dihydropyridine Calcium Channel Blockers. Pharmaceutical Research 19(4):484-490. http://dx.doi.org/10.1023/A:1015199713635 14. Tang, X.C., Pikal, M.J., and Taylor, L.S. (2002) A Spectroscopic Investigation of Hydrogen Bond Patterns in Crystalline and Amorphous Phases in Dihydropyridine Calcium Channel Blockers. Pharmaceutical Research 19(4):477-483. http://dx.doi.org/10.1023/A:1015147729564 13. Ahlqvist, M.U.A., and Taylor, L.S. (2002) Water Diffusion in Hydrated Crystalline and Amorphous Sugars Monitored Using H/D Exchange. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 9(3):690-698. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.10068 12. Broman, E.; Khoo, C., and Taylor, L.S. (2001) A Comparison of Alternative Polymer Excipients and Processing Methods For Making Solid Dispersions of a Poorly Water Soluble Drug. International Journal of Pharmaceutics 222(1):139-151. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0378-5173(01)00709-8 11. Taylor, L.S., and Langkilde F.W., and Zografi, G. (2001) Fourier Transform Raman Spectroscopic Study of the Interaction of Water Vapor with Amorphous Polymers. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 90(7):888-901. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/jps.1041 10. Taylor, L.S., and Langkilde F.W. (2000) Evaluation of Solid State Forms Present in Tablets by Raman Spectroscopy. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 89(10):1342-1353. http://dx.doi.org/10.1002/1520-6017(200010)89:10<1342::AID-JPS12>3.0.CO;2-X 9. Taylor, L.S., and Zografi, G. (1998) Sugar-Polymer Hydrogen Bond Interactions in Lyophilised Amorphous Mixtures. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 87(12):1615-1621. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/js9800174 8. Shamblin, S.L., Taylor, L.S., and Zografi, G., and (1998) Mixing Behavior of Colyophilized Binary Systems. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 87(6):694-701. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/JS9704801 7. Taylor, L.S., and Zografi, G. (1998) The Quantitative Analysis of Crystallinity Using FT-Raman Spectroscopy. Pharmaceutical Research 15(5):755-761. http://dx.doi.org/10.1023/A:1011979221685 6. Taylor, L.S., and York, P. (1998) Effect of Particle Size and Temperature on the Dehydration Kinetics of Trehalose Dihydrate. International Journal of Pharmaceutics 167(1-2):215-221. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/S0378-5173(98)00065-9 5. Taylor, L.S.; Williams, A.C.; and York, P. (1998) Particle Size Dependent Molecular Rearrangements During the Dehydration of Trehalose Dihydrate-In Situ FT-Raman Spectroscopy. Pharmaceutical Research 15(8):1207-1214. http://dx.doi.org/10.1023/A:011935723444 4. Taylor, L.S., and York, P. (1998) Characterization of the Phase Transitions of Trehalose Dihydrate on Heating and Subsequent Dehydration. Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences 87(3):347-355. http://dx.doi.org/10.1021/js970239m 3. Taylor, L.S., and Zografi, G. (1997) Spectroscopic Characterization of Interactions between PVP and Indomethacin in Amorphous Molecular Dispersions. Pharmaceutical Research 14(12):1691-1698. http://dx.doi.org/10.1023/A:1012167410376 2. Taylor, L.S.; Williams, A.C.; and Mehta, V., and York, P. (1997) Characterization of Frozen Glucose Solutions. Pharmaceutical Development and Technology 2(4):395-402. 1. Taylor, L.S.; Williams, A.C.; Edwards, H.G.M.; Mehta, V.; Jackson, G.S.; Badcoe, I.G.; and Clarke, A., and York, P. (1995) Sucrose Reduces the Efficiency of Protein Denaturation by a Chaotropic Agent. Biochimica et Biophysica Acta 1253(1):39-46. http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/0167-4838(95)00142-H