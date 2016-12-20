Tomlinson:Lab Members

Current revision

Ryan E. Tomlinson, Principal Investigator

Tomlinson

Dr. Ryan Tomlinson is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Tomlinson obtained a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis after obtaining his B.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. Before coming to Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Tomlinson completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. Outside of the lab, he can be found watching Cardinals baseball and/or hanging out with his family.

Jino Park, Research Technician

Park

Jino Park is a research technician in the Tomlinson Lab. Originally from the Philadelphia area, he graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University in 2016 with a degree in Biological Engineering. He holds out hope that the 76ers and Eagles will one day be good.



Other Lab Members

Anonymous

Could be you! Check out the Lab Openings

