Tomlinson:Lab Members

Ryan E. Tomlinson, Principal Investigator

Dr. Ryan Tomlinson is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Tomlinson obtained a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis after obtaining his B.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. Before coming to Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Tomlinson completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. Outside of the lab, he can be found watching Cardinals baseball and/or hanging out with his family.

Jino Park, Research Technician

Jino Park is a research technician in the Tomlinson Lab. Originally from the Philadelphia area, he graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University in 2016 with a degree in Biological Engineering. He holds out hope that the 76ers and Eagles will one day be good.









Other Lab Members

Could be you! Check out the Lab Openings