Tomlinson:Lab Members

Current revision
Ryan E. Tomlinson, Principal Investigator
Dr. Ryan Tomlinson is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Dr. Tomlinson obtained a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from Washington University in St. Louis after obtaining his B.S.E. in Biomedical Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. Before coming to Thomas Jefferson, Dr. Tomlinson completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Johns Hopkins University. Outside of the lab, he can be found watching Cardinals baseball and/or hanging out with his family.
Jino Park, Research Technician
Jino Park is a research technician in the Tomlinson Lab. Originally from the Philadelphia area, he graduated magna cum laude from Cornell University in 2016 with a degree in Biological Engineering. He holds out hope that the 76ers and Eagles will one day be good.
Other Lab Members
Could be you! Check out the Lab Openings