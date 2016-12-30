User:Constantine Simintiras
==Constantine Simintiras==
- Date of Birth November 1989
- Nationality British/Greek
- Institutional Email hycs3@hyms.ac.uk
- Office Telephone +44 (0) 1482 466 756
- Personal Email constantine.simintiras10@alumni.imperial.ac.uk
- Twitter @simintiras
Education
PhD. Medical Sciences (Full Scholarship)
January 2012 — October 2016
Hull York Medical School, UK
PGCert. Research Methods (Funded)
May 2012 — May 2015
Hull York Medical School, UK
DIC. and MSc. Biomedical Engineering
October 2010 — November 2011
Imperial College, London, UK.
BSc. Biochemistry
October 2007 — July 2010
Halifax College, University of York, UK
International Baccalaureate (IB)
September 2005 — May 2007
Anatolia International School, Greece
Employment
Research Fellow in Reproductive Endocrinology and Metabolism
February 2015 — Present
Hull York Medical School, UK - [1]
Window and Door Production Line Factory Worker
June — August 2004, 2005, and 2006
EPAL, Greece - [2]
Research
Peer Reviewed Publications
- Simintiras CA, Fröhlich T, Sathyapalan T, Arnold G, Ulbrich S, Leese HJ, Sturmey RG, (2017) “Modelling Aspects of Oviduct Fluid Formation in vitro” In press at Reproduction [IF: 3.174] (doi: 10.1530/REP-15-0508) - [3].
- Forde N, Maillo V, O’Agora P, Simintiras CA, Sturmey RG, Ealy AD, Spencer TE, Gutierrez-Adan A, Rizos D, Lonergan P, (2016) “Sexually Dimorphic Gene Expression in Male and Female Bovine Conceptuses at the Initiation of Implantation” In press at Biology of Reproduction [IF: 3.318] (doi: 10.1095/biolreprod.116.139857) - [4].
- Forde N, Simintiras CA, Sturmey RG, Mamo S, Spencer TE, Bazer FW, Lonergan P, (2014), “Amino Acids in the Uterine Luminal Fluid Reflect the Temporal Changes in Transporter Expression in the Endometrium and Conceptus During Early Pregnancy in Cattle” Plos One [IF: 3.234], 9(6):e100010 (doi: 10.1371/journal.pone.0100010) - [5].
Manuscripts in Submission
- Simintiras CA & Sturmey RG “Genistein crosses the bioartificial oviduct and alters secretion composition” Submitted to Reproductive Toxicology [IF: 2.771].
- Forde N, Simintiras CA, Sturmey RG, Blum H, Wolf E, Lonergan P, “Effect of Lactation on Conceptus-Maternal Interactions at the Initiation of Implantation in Cattle: I. Effects on Conceptus Transcriptome” Submitted to Biology of Reproduction [IF: 3.318].
- Leane S, Herlihy M, Curran F, Kenneally J, Forde N, Simintiras CA, Sturmey RG, Lucy MC, Lonergan P, Butler ST, “The Effect of Exogenous Glucose Infusion on Early Embryonic Development in Lactating Dairy Cows” Submitted to Journal of Dairy Science [IF: 3.02].
- Bauersachs S, Simintiras CA, Sturmey RG, Krebs S., Bick J, Blum H, Wolf E, Lonergan P, Forde N, “Effect of Lactation on Conceptus-Maternal Interactions at the Initiation of Implantation in Cattle: II. Effects on the Endometrial Transcriptome" Submitted to Biology of Reproduction [IF: 3.318].
Abstracts in International Conference Proceedings
- Maillo V, Simintiras CA, Sturmey R, Lonergan P, Rizos D, (2017), “Spatial Differences in Metabolites and Energy Substrates in the Bovine Oviduct.” International Embryo Transfer Society (IETS), Austin, Texas, USA. Abstract published in Reproduction, Fertility & Development [IF: 2.40], 29(1):144.
- Simintiras CA, Sathyapalan T, Leese HJ, Sturmey RG, (2016), “The Effects of Hyperandrogenism on Bovine Oviduct Epithelial Cell Physiology and Secretion in vitro.” Presented by poster at The Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR), San Diego, California, USA.
- Simintiras CA, Sathyapalan T, Leese HJ, Sturmey RG, (2014), “Amino Acid, Glucose, and Ionic Profiles of Bovine Oviduct Epithelial Cell Secretions in Response to Oestrogen, Progesterone, Testosterone, and Fibroblast Exposure.” Presented by poster at The World Congress of Reproductive Biology (WCRB), Edinburgh, Scotland, UK.
- Valckx S, Simintiras CA, McKeegan P, Sturmey R, Cortvrindt R, Bols PEJ, Leroy JLMR, (2014), “Long Term Elevated NEFA Concentrations During in vitro Murine Follicle Growth Reduce Oocyte Developmental Competence and Alter Subsequent Embryo Metabolism.” The European Embryo Transfer Association (AETE), Dresden, Germany.
- Simintiras CA, Sathyapalan T, Leese HJ, Sturmey RG, (2014), “Amino Acid and Glucose Profiles of Bovine Oviduct Epithelial Cell Secretions in Response to Oestrogen, Progesterone, and Fibroblast Exposure.” Presented by poster at The Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR), Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA.
- Simintiras CA, Courts FL, Sturmey RG, (2012), “Genistein Transport Across the Bovine Oviduct Epithelium.” Presented by poster at The International Embryo Transfer Society (IETS), Hanover, Germany. Abstract published in Reproduction, Fertility & Development [IF: 2.40], 25(1):208-209 (doi: 10.1071/RDV25N1AB123) - [6].
Awarded Funding
Early Career Travel Award ($500) - [7]
Public Library of Science, USA
July 2016
Larry Ewing Memorial Travel Fund ($375)
Society for the Study of Reproduction, USA
May 2016
General Travel Grant (£500)
The Biochemical Society, UK
July 2014
External Recognition
The White Horse Inn, Beverley, UK - [8]
Invited to deliver a public talk as part of the Café Scientifique event series
Title: The Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) of making babies
28.09.2016
The Houses of Parliament of Great Britain and Northern Ireland - [9]
Represented The Biochemical Society and posed a question to the Government Chief Scientific Adviser as part of the Royal Society of Biology (RSB) Voice of the Future (VoF) event
01.03.2016
Middleton Hall, The University of Hull, UK
Delivered a public talk as part of The Familey Trust Charity award shortlisting
04.03.2013
Invited Reviewer
- Reproduction [IF: 3.174] (2016)
- Metabolomics [IF: 3.661] (2016)
- Scientific Reports [IF: 5.228] (2016)
- Plos One [IF: 3.234] (2015)
Teaching Experience
Lab Supervisor
1 x PhD. Medical Sciences
Hull York Medical School, UK
September 2015 — Present
Lab Demonstrator
MBBS. Medical Student 'Making Cows in The Lab' Practical Sessions
Hull York Medical School, UK
April 2015 and 2016
Lab Supervisor
3 x BSc. Biomedical Sciences Final Year Projects
The University of Hull, UK
September 2013 — April 2015
Lab Demonstrator
MBBS. Medical Student 'Biochemical Skills' Practical Sessions
Hull York Medical School, UK
September 2013 — August 2014
Professional Memberships
Society for the Study of Reproduction (SSR)
2014 - Present
European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE)
2012 - Present
The Biochemical Society
2012 - Present
Awards and Honours
Silver Award for Research on DNA Analysis
PrimerDesign, UK
2014 and 2015
Best Oral and Poster Presentation Awards
Hull York Medical School, UK
2012, 2013, 2014, and 2016
Postgraduate Student Representative
Hull York Medical School, UK
September 2012 — August 2013
Undergraduate Summer Studentship (Fully Funded)
Professor Colin Kleanthous Group, The University of York, UK
June 2009 — August 2009