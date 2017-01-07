User:Constantine Simintiras

* <u>'''Simintiras CA'''</u> & Sturmey RG “Genistein crosses the bioartificial oviduct and alters secretion composition” Submitted to ''Reproductive Toxicology'' [IF: 2.771].

* <u>'''Simintiras CA'''</u> & Sturmey RG “Genistein crosses the bioartificial oviduct and alters secretion composition” ''' Submitted ''' to ''Reproductive Toxicology'' [IF: 2.771].

-

* Forde N, <u>'''Simintiras CA'''</u>, Sturmey RG, Blum H, Wolf E, Lonergan P, “Effect of Lactation on Conceptus-Maternal Interactions at the Initiation of Implantation in Cattle: I. Effects on Conceptus Transcriptome” ''' Submitted ''' to ''Biology of Reproduction'' [IF: 3.318].

+