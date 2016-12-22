User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Artificial telepathy

(Brainstorming)
(Brainstorming)
 
* Human-assisted neural devices (HAND): http://scholarship.law.cornell.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=1721&context=cilj
** Brain-to-text technology
*** Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR)
* Telepathic dreams
** [http://neurosurgery.washington.edu/Lectures/science.1234330.full.pdf Neural Decoding of Visual Imagery During Sleep]

Contents


Elements of artificial telepathy

Brainstorming

Mental thoughts amplification

Research highlights:

  • The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
  • The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.
  • The dopamine reward modulation by THC administration produces a neural synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.
  • Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with neural synchronicity.

Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol

Remote Mental Thoughts Amplification (RMTA):

  • Subconscious system hack (Protocol) activated by endocannabinoids (THC) and dopamine signaling fine-tuning brain-to-brain connectivity through increased dopamine D2 receptors activity. The remote capacity of RMTA require a internet connection to access mental/subliminal content.

Synthetic Biology will conquer your synaptic potential!!!

  • Neural (cognitive) synchronicity hint: Endocannabinoids may stimulate brain-to-brain connectivity depending on THC levels in the blood.
  • Subconscious/Cerebral blood flow (CBF) hijack/increase via dopamine-dependent pathways (VDCC) may enhance synaptic hypercomputation: Source code
  • Keywords: synaptic hypercomputation, brain-to-brain connectivity, dopamine, subconscious, mental imagery, iPv4, remote subliminal communication, subliminal messages, quantum cognition, subliminal decoding, RMTA, creativity drive, calmodulin
  • See also: Remote neural synchronicity

Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation

Remote neurocomputational electrodynamics

Pulsed microwave exposure affect corticostriatal pathways

See also

