User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Artificial telepathy

(Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol)
=== Remote neurocomputational electrodynamics  ===
* Neural representations
* Neural representations  
* Neural communication and computation
* [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/26744848 Neural synchronicity]
* Remote neural brain waves decoding and monitoring
* [https://www.google.com/patents/US20130127708 Cell-phone based wireless and mobile brain-machine interface]
** [https://www.google.com/patents/US20130127708 Cell-phone based wireless and mobile brain-machine interface]
=== Pulsed microwave exposure affect corticostriatal pathways ===
Elements of artificial telepathy

Brainstorming

Mental thoughts amplification

Research highlights:

  • The psychological addiction to THC is strictly a mental activity of the subconscious system.
  • The subconscious system and dopamine works together to increase cerebral blood flow (CBF) in the frontal lobe.
  • Extrasynaptic dopamine exocytosis regulates neural synchronicity in calcium-dependent (VDCC) pathways.
  • Experimentally-induced mental thoughts amplification is correlated with neural synchronicity.

Remote mental thoughts amplification protocol

Remote Mental Thoughts Amplification (RMTA):

Non-thermal bioeffects of EMF radiation

Remote neurocomputational electrodynamics

Pulsed microwave exposure affect corticostriatal pathways

See also

