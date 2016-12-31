User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Brainstorming
Nanotoxicity of metal oxide nanoparticles
- Metal oxide nanoparticles includes:
- silicon dioxide
- titanium dioxide
- aluminium oxide
- barium oxide
- iron oxide
- cadmium
- arsenic
- dimethyl sulfate and monomethyl sulfate[1]
- Exposure to metal oxide NPs is nanotoxic and cause inflammation via oxidative stress. [2]
- Coal fly ash is a source of metal oxide NPs.
- Fine particulate matter induce chronic COPD pathogenesis.[3]
- Is geoengineering destroying life?
- What are the consequences of being sprayed with barium and aluminium?
- Are drug nanoparticles harmful in the same way that pollutants are?
Microglial activation
- Activation of the microglia by aluminium nanoparticles disrupt the cytokine/neurotrophin balance.
- Possible role of microglia-derived BDNF signaling on intracellular Ca2+ elevation? [4]
Synaptic hypercomputation
- Biological utilization of quantum nonlocality: Is synaptic hypercomputation a function of exocytosis?
- Is quantum interference in brain activity possible?
Phase coherence of synaptic hypercomputation
- Retrograde signaling and synaptogenesis regulate phase coherence (synchronicity) of synaptic dopamine exocytosis?
- What is coherent synaptic transmission?
Retrograde signaling
- Allosteric modulation of glycine receptors by endocannabinoids
CB1-induced cholinergic neurotransmission
- Hypothalamic POMC neurons promote CB1-induced feeding [7]
- Caffeine potentiate striatal neurotransmission through presynaptic CB1 receptor activation. [8]
- Monoamine oxidase inhibition affects cannabinoid-induced synaptogenesis. [9]
intracellular CB1/BDNF signaling
- CB1 receptor activation induce striatal neuroprotection through a PI3K/Akt/mTORC1/BDNF pathway. [10]
Political manipulations of psychiatry (Sluggish schizophrenia)
- Modern psychiatry is a pseudoscience; Its goal is to alienate conscious freedom based on pseudoscientific voodoo.
- Schizophrenia is a scam to subvert consciousness with antipsychotics (AP)
- "Psychiatry as a means of intimidation": http://schizophreniabulletin.oxfordjournals.org/content/36/1/33.full
- Psychiatry is psychological oppression.
Ubiquity of consciousness
- The brain is not the source of consciousness: http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/19420889.2015.1085138
- Intrinsic awareness (IA); A machine has no internal purpose within. http://arxiv.org/abs/1101.2422
References
- Error fetching PMID 7350652:
Dimethyl and monomethyl sulfate: presence in coal fly ash and airborne particulate matter.
-
- http://particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-8977-2-10
Combustion-derived nanoparticles: A review of their toxicology following inhalation exposure.
-
- http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4617054/
Fine particulate matter in acute exacerbation of COPD.
-
Positive feedback loop of autocrine BDNF from microglia causes prolonged microglia activation.
-
Delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol and endogenous cannabinoid anandamide directly potentiate the function of glycine receptors.
-
Facilitatory effect of docosahexaenoic acid on N-methyl-D-aspartate response in pyramidal neurones of rat cerebral cortex.
-
Hypothalamic POMC neurons promote cannabinoid-induced feeding.
-
Caffeine drinking potentiates cannabinoid transmission in the striatum: interaction with stress effects.
-
Cognitive abnormalities and hippocampal alterations in monoamine oxidase A and B knockout mice.
-
The CB₁ cannabinoid receptor signals striatal neuroprotection via a PI3K/Akt/mTORC1/BDNF pathway.
-
- https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/jts/36/3/36_3_267/_article
Nasal instillation of nanoparticle-rich diesel exhaust particles slightly affects emotional behavior and learning capability in rats
-