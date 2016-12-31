User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Brainstorming

(Nanotoxicity of metal oxide nanoparticles)
* [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=66293.0 Is quantum interference in brain activity possible?]
====Phase coherence of synaptic hypercomputation====
* Retrograde signaling and synaptogenesis regulate phase coherence of synaptic exocytosis?
* Retrograde signaling and synaptogenesis regulate phase coherence (synchronicity) of synaptic dopamine exocytosis?
* [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=67779 What is coherent synaptic transmission?]
Nanotoxicity of metal oxide nanoparticles

Microglial activation

  • Activation of the microglia by aluminium nanoparticles disrupt the cytokine/neurotrophin balance.
  • Possible role of microglia-derived BDNF signaling on intracellular Ca2+ elevation? [4]

Synaptic hypercomputation

Phase coherence of synaptic hypercomputation

Retrograde signaling

  • Allosteric modulation of glycine receptors by endocannabinoids
    • THC and anandamide may modulates synaptogenesis in the retina and brain through glycinergic transmission [5]
    • DHA facilitate NMDA receptor activation in the presence of glycine [6]
    • THC and anandamide enhance NMDA-dependent LTP through glycine receptor activation

CB1-induced cholinergic neurotransmission

  • Hypothalamic POMC neurons promote CB1-induced feeding [7]
  • Caffeine potentiate striatal neurotransmission through presynaptic CB1 receptor activation. [8]
  • Monoamine oxidase inhibition affects cannabinoid-induced synaptogenesis. [9]

intracellular CB1/BDNF signaling

  • CB1 receptor activation induce striatal neuroprotection through a PI3K/Akt/mTORC1/BDNF pathway. [10]

Political manipulations of psychiatry (Sluggish schizophrenia)

Ubiquity of consciousness

References

  1. Error fetching PMID 7350652: [Paper8]
    Dimethyl and monomethyl sulfate: presence in coal fly ash and airborne particulate matter.

  2. http://particleandfibretoxicology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/1743-8977-2-10 [Paper9]
    Combustion-derived nanoparticles: A review of their toxicology following inhalation exposure.

  3. http://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4617054/ [Paper10]
    Fine particulate matter in acute exacerbation of COPD.

  4. Error fetching PMID 25171395: [Paper11]
    Positive feedback loop of autocrine BDNF from microglia causes prolonged microglia activation.

  5. Error fetching PMID 16332990: [Paper2]
    Delta9-tetrahydrocannabinol and endogenous cannabinoid anandamide directly potentiate the function of glycine receptors.

  6. Error fetching PMID 7514666: [Paper3]
    Facilitatory effect of docosahexaenoic acid on N-methyl-D-aspartate response in pyramidal neurones of rat cerebral cortex.

  7. Error fetching PMID 25707796: [Paper4]
    Hypothalamic POMC neurons promote cannabinoid-induced feeding.

  8. Error fetching PMID 19027757: [Paper5]
    Caffeine drinking potentiates cannabinoid transmission in the striatum: interaction with stress effects.

  9. Error fetching PMID 23858446: [Paper6]
    Cognitive abnormalities and hippocampal alterations in monoamine oxidase A and B knockout mice.

  10. Error fetching PMID 25698444: [Paper7]
    The CB₁ cannabinoid receptor signals striatal neuroprotection via a PI3K/Akt/mTORC1/BDNF pathway.

  11. https://www.jstage.jst.go.jp/article/jts/36/3/36_3_267/_article [Paper1]
    Nasal instillation of nanoparticle-rich diesel exhaust particles slightly affects emotional behavior and learning capability in rats

