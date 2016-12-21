User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/DHA
DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)
Intracellular DHA delivery promote homeostatic synaptic plasticity and neuroprotection in the hippocampus by increasing BDNF/CREB signaling
- BDNF-induced synaptogenesis is enhanced by intracellular DHA delivery to neural stem/progenitor cells (NSPCs)
- Increased CREB function (phosphorylation) may protect neurons from glutamate excitoxicity and neuroinflammation.
- DHA increase CREB function by upregulation of mature BDNF (mBDNF) levels
- mBDNF transactivate the TrkB receptor and decrease the excitability of GABAergic interneurons. [1]
Neuroprotective properties of DHA
- DHA is neuroprotective and controlled by the P2X7 purinoreceptor. [2]
- DHA exert proneurogenic functions on activated microglia cells. [3]
DHA and vitamin D control of serotonin synthesis
DHEA (N-docosahexaenoyl ethanolamide)
- Ethanolamide metabolite of DHA.
- Derivative of anandamide.
- A synaptogenic endocannabinoid with antiglutamatergic and neuroprotective effects that induce synaptogenesis in vivo. [4]
References
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19812317
Mature BDNF, but not proBDNF, reduces excitability of fast-spiking interneurons in mouse dentate gyrus.
-
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25504554
Purine receptors are required for DHA-mediated neuroprotection against oxygen and glucose deprivation in hippocampal slices.
-
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22057807
Docosahexaenoic acid modulates inflammatory and antineurogenic functions of activated microglial cells.
-
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2930808/
Cannabinoid receptor-dependent and -independent anti-proliferative effects of omega-3 ethanolamides in androgen receptor-positive and -negative prostate cancer cell lines.
-
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10681412
Regulation of calcium signalling by docosahexaenoic acid in human T-cells. Implication of CRAC channels.
-