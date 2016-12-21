User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/DHA

(Neuroprotective properties of DHA)
Current revision (09:53, 21 December 2016) (view source)
(References)
 
Current revision

Contents

DHA (docosahexaenoic acid)

Intracellular DHA delivery promote homeostatic synaptic plasticity and neuroprotection in the hippocampus by increasing BDNF/CREB signaling

  • BDNF-induced synaptogenesis is enhanced by intracellular DHA delivery to neural stem/progenitor cells (NSPCs)
  • Increased CREB function (phosphorylation) may protect neurons from glutamate excitoxicity and neuroinflammation.
    • DHA increase CREB function by upregulation of mature BDNF (mBDNF) levels
    • mBDNF transactivate the TrkB receptor and decrease the excitability of GABAergic interneurons. [1]

Neuroprotective properties of DHA

  • DHA is neuroprotective and controlled by the P2X7 purinoreceptor. [2]
  • DHA exert proneurogenic functions on activated microglia cells. [3]

DHA and vitamin D control of serotonin synthesis

DHEA (N-docosahexaenoyl ethanolamide)

  • Ethanolamide metabolite of DHA.
  • Derivative of anandamide.
  • A synaptogenic endocannabinoid with antiglutamatergic and neuroprotective effects that induce synaptogenesis in vivo. [4]

References

  1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/19812317 [Paper1]
    Mature BDNF, but not proBDNF, reduces excitability of fast-spiking interneurons in mouse dentate gyrus.

  2. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/25504554 [Paper2]
    Purine receptors are required for DHA-mediated neuroprotection against oxygen and glucose deprivation in hippocampal slices.

  3. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/22057807 [Paper3]
    Docosahexaenoic acid modulates inflammatory and antineurogenic functions of activated microglial cells.

  4. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2930808/ [Paper4]
    Cannabinoid receptor-dependent and -independent anti-proliferative effects of omega-3 ethanolamides in androgen receptor-positive and -negative prostate cancer cell lines.

  5. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/10681412 [Paper5]
    Regulation of calcium signalling by docosahexaenoic acid in human T-cells. Implication of CRAC channels.

See also

