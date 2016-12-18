User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Hypercomputation

Hypercomputation
=== Synaptic hypercomputation ===
The Synaptic Hypercomputation (SH) hypothesis states that the continuous phase transition of conscious states evolve via discrete computations mediated by neurexins and neuroligins proteins. This non-classical neurocomputational model is controlled by [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/Synaptic_exocytosis|synaptic exocytosis]], generating neural criticality in the CNS.
The Synaptic Hypercomputation (SH) hypothesis states that the phase coherence of consciousness may emerges via monoaminergic connectivity. This non-classical neurocomputational model is controlled by [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/Synaptic_exocytosis|synaptic exocytosis]], regulating neural synchronicity in the CNS.
=== Pharmacological hypercomputation ===

  • Is pharmacological hypercomputation (PH) a dopamine-mediated synaptic function? (exocytosis)
  • Cannabinoids may rewire the brain connectivity by enhancing functional NMDA expression and cognitive intelligence.

Heteromeric transactivation of adenosine-CB1 receptors

How adenosine-CB1 heteromeric transactivation potentiate synaptic hypercomputation?

Neurexin-mediated trans-synaptic exocytosis

Could retrograde signaling promote synaptic proteins synthesis ? https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/17035546

Discussion

