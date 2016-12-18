User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Hypercomputation

-

The Synaptic Hypercomputation (SH) hypothesis states that the continuous phase transition of conscious states evolve via discrete computations mediated by neurexins and neuroligins proteins . This non-classical neurocomputational model is controlled by [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/Synaptic_exocytosis|synaptic exocytosis]], generating neural criticality in the CNS.

+