User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/RNS
From OpenWetWare
< User:Etienne Robillard | Notebook(Difference between revisions)
|
Current revision (18:59, 18 December 2016) (view source)
|Line 2:
|Line 2:
Features:
Features:
|-
* Brain-to-brain
|+
* Brain-to-brain
* Remote subliminal messaging and mental thoughts amplification
* Remote subliminal messaging and mental thoughts amplification
|-
* Active neural responses decoding via
|+
* Active neural responses decoding via pathways
|+
Design:
Design:
* [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/Artificial_telepathy|Notebook]]
* [[User:Etienne_Robillard/Notebook/Artificial_telepathy|Notebook]]
* [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=69375.0 Source code]
* [http://www.thenakedscientists.com/forum/index.php?topic=69375.0 Source code]
Current revision
Remote neural synchronicity (RNS) is novel neurocomputational protocol for mentally observing and transferring non-local/remote subliminal messages through synaptic hypercomputation.
Features:
- Brain-to-brain interconnectivity
- Remote subliminal messaging and mental thoughts amplification
- Active neural responses decoding via monoaminergic pathways
- VGCC interface (calmodulin)
Design: