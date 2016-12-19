User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Research
OpenWetWare
* Experimental parapsychology
* Calmodulin-mediated dopaminergic modulation of neural synchronicity
|+
== Retrograde signaling as a novel neuroprotection model ==
Revision as of 05:41, 19 December 2016
Research Interests
- Aluminium-induced oxidative stress and chronic neuroinflammation of the CNS
- Gulf war syndrome
- Glutamatergic system/neurotransmission
- Glutamate-induced excitotoxicity
- Glutaminase
- Astrocytes/mitochondria
- CB1 expression in hippocampal astrocytes and mitochondria
- Astrocytes/microglia
- astrocytes-mediated neuroprotection
- astroglia
- Intracellular DHA delivery to striatal neurons
- Neuroprotective effects of PPAR-gamma agonists
- Extracellular ATP releases/ATP-mediated gliotransmission
- Effects of adenosine antagonism on retrograde synaptic activity
- Neuroprotection by endocannabinoids of the hippocampus
- Adult hippocampal neurogenesis regulation by CB1 receptor
- Endocannabinoid-mediated neuroprotection against synthetic neurotoxicants of the CNS
- Intrinsic brain activity modulation by atypical antipsychotics
- Drug-induced parkinsonism/schizophrenia (neuronal injury)
- Antipsychotic-induced dopamine hypersensitivity
- Interneuronal quantum coherence in microtubules: Implications for quantum processing of consciousness and free will
- Orch OR theory of consciousness
- Neuronal morphogenesis and maturation
- Synaptogenesis
- Monoamine oxidase inhibitors
- Monoaminergic neurotransmission
- Synaptic quantum tunnelling
- Supramolecular properties of water in biological systems
- Vibrational spectrum of biological water activity
- Biological hypercomputation
- Neuronal phase coherence of synaptic hypercomputation
- Long-term memory formation
- Vitamin D binding protein
- Fatty acid binding proteins
- Self-organized criticality (SOC) in microtubules dynamics
- Biological utilization of quantum nonlocality
- Neurexins/neuroligins modulation of endocannabinoid signaling
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Accumulative effects of metal oxide nanoparticles exposure on AECOPD.
- Regulation of homeostatic synaptic plasticity by endocannabinoids
- Phase-transition-driven synaptic exocytosis and neurotransmission
- Synaptic phase transition
- Reactive microgliosis
- microglial internalization
- Endogenous retrograde signaling
- Neuroendocrine responses
- PM2.5 translocation and internalization (microglia)
- Arachidonic acid
- Quantum cognition
- Artificial telepathy
- Corticostriatal connectivity
- Fos-like immunoreactivity (FLI)
- Bioelectromagnetism
- Experimental parapsychology
- Calmodulin-mediated dopaminergic modulation of neural synchronicity
- The radicalisation of science
Retrograde signaling as a novel neuroprotection model
The neuropsychological aspects of endocannabinoid based neuroprotection has emerged as a mature research area. My current research aim to investigate methods for exploiting the endocannabinoid levels for neuroprotection purpose. In particular, the study of retrograde signaling can be helpful to understand how cannabinoids fine-tune dopaminergic receptors availability.
Intracellular delivery of synaptamide to neurons by endocannabinoids
This notebook propose a experimental method for delivery of synaptamide (DHA) to dopaminergic neurons using endogenous retrograde signaling.
Purinergic effects of DHA on neurotransmission, a putative endocannabinoid induced by P2X7 agonists
P2X7 receptor mediate synaptogenic DHA signaling and intracellular signal transduction pathways relevant to PPAR-induced neural differentiation. Hence, intracellular THC delivery may induce PPAR-dependent activity for DHA-mediated neural differentiation and proliferation of hippocampal progenitor cells through modulation of P2X7 receptor.
Neuroprotective effects of cannabinoids after traumatic brain injury and drug-induced neuronal damage
Programming of hippocampal progenitor cells by anandamide trafficking
Hypercomputation in living organisms
I aim to understand how biological hypercomputation evolved in living organisms.