User:Etienne Robillard/Notebook/Synaptic exocytosis
From OpenWetWare
< User:Etienne Robillard | Notebook(Difference between revisions)
|
Current revision (08:44, 31 December 2016) (view source)
(→Dopamine exocytosis)
|Line 13:
|Line 13:
=== Dopamine exocytosis ===
=== Dopamine exocytosis ===
* The phasic dopaminergic signaling in the frontal lobe may regulate neuronal synchronicity.
* The phasic dopaminergic signaling in the frontal lobe may regulate neuronal synchronicity.
|+
=== Vibrationally assisted tunneling and neuromodulation of synaptic function===
=== Vibrationally assisted tunneling and neuromodulation of synaptic function===
Current revision
Contents
Exocytotic types of biological phase transition
Retrograde signaling
- How retrograde signaling modulate the nonlocality of synaptic exocytosis?
- Endocannabinoid-mediated synaptic hypercomputation
Synaptogenesis
Interneuronal quantum coherence domains
- "The conformational states of β−neurexin can directly or indirectly via CASK and Mint-1 control the exocytosis." [1]
Dopamine exocytosis
- The phasic dopaminergic signaling in the frontal lobe may regulate neuronal synchronicity.
- The quantum-like collapse of the wavefunction via dopaminergic neuromodulation is regulated by neuronal synchronicity.
Vibrationally assisted tunneling and neuromodulation of synaptic function
- neuroquantum coherent model of consciousness: [1]
Synaptic phase transitions
- Synaptic phase coherence (Synonym), Neuronal phase coherence (Synonym)
- Phase-transition-driven synaptic exocytosis: a hypothesis and its physiological and evolutionary implications.
- What are quantum phase transitions?
- is synaptic phase coherence a function of hypercomputation?
References
Error fetching PMID 26551563:
- http://philsci-archive.pitt.edu/1355/1/NQ.pdf
- Error fetching PMID 26551563:
Neuromodulation of excitatory synaptogenesis in striatal development.
-