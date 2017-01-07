User:Maiko Furubayashi
From OpenWetWare
(Difference between revisions)
|
Current revision (15:06, 7 January 2017) (view source)
|Line 356:
|Line 356:
*[https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E4%B8%96%E7%95%8C%E6%9C%80%E5%8F%A4%E3%81%AE%E4%B8%80%E8%A6%A7 世界最古の一覧]
*[https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E4%B8%96%E7%95%8C%E6%9C%80%E5%8F%A4%E3%81%AE%E4%B8%80%E8%A6%A7 世界最古の一覧]
*[http://sebpearce.com/bullshit/ New-Age Bullshit Generator]
*[http://sebpearce.com/bullshit/ New-Age Bullshit Generator]
|-
*[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_human_evolution Timeline of human evolution
|+
*[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Timeline_of_human_evolution Timeline of human evolution
|+
]
|}
|}
Current revision
Maiko Furubayashi
- 古林 真衣子
- Postdoctoral Associate, Voigt Lab, MIT
- maiko.furubayashi at gmail dot com
- 2005-2009 Department of Applied Chemistry & Biotechnology, Chiba University, Japan (BS in Engineering)
- 2009-2014 Department of Applied Chemistry & Biotechnology, Chiba University, Japan (PhD in Engineering) Advisor: Daisuke Umeno
- 2011-2014 Research Fellow (DC1) of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science
- 2014- Postdoctoral Associate at Synthetic Biology Center, Department of Biological Engineering, Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Publications
- Furubayashi M, Ikezumi M, Takaichi S, Maoka T, Hemmi H, Ogawa T, Saito K, Tobias AV, Umeno D. A highly selective biosynthetic pathway to non-natural C50 carotenoids assembled from moderately-selective enzymes, Nature Commun., accepted
- Furubayashi M*, Li L*, Katabami A, Saito K, Umeno D. Directed evolution of squalene synthase for dehydrosqualene biosynthesis. FEBS Lett 588, 3375-3381 (2014)
- Furubayashi M, Ikezumi M, Kajiwara J, Iwasaki M, Fujii A, Li L, Saito K, Umeno D. A High-Throughput Colorimetric Screening Assay for Terpene Synthase Activity Based on Substrate Consumption. PLoS ONE 9: e93317 (2014)
- Furubayashi M, Li L, Katabami A, Saito K, Umeno D, Construction of carotenoid biosynthetic pathways using squalene synthase. FEBS Lett 588, 436-442 (2014)
- Furubayashi M, Saito K, Umeno D, Evolutionary analysis of the functional plasticity of Staphylococcus aureus C30 carotenoid synthase, J Biosci Bioeng 117, (2014)
- Furubayashi M, Umeno D, Directed Evolution of Carotenoid Synthases for the Production of Unnatural Carotenoids. Methods Mol Biol 892, 245-253 (2012) link
- Tashiro Y, Furubayashi M, Morijiri T, Suzuki K, Yasuno K, Matsuno S, Katabami A, Saito K, Umeno D, Escherichia coli robots that freeze, smell, swell, and time-keep. Synthetic Biology, IET., 1, 41-43 (2007)
Presentations
Oral
- Furubayashi M, A highly specific synthetic metabolic pathway assembled from promiscuous enzymes. Synthetic Biology 6.0 Conference (SB6.0), Imperial Collage London, July 2013 (Lightning Talks Track 1)
Poster
- Furubayashi M, Li L. Takaichi S, Saito K and Umeno D, Evolutionary engineering of biosynthetic pathwaysfor non-natural C50 carotenoids. International Conference of Natural Products Biosynthesis (ICNPB), Awaji, Japan, June 17-22, 2012.
- Furubayashi M, Takaichi S, Misawa N, Umeno D, Specific non-natural C50 carotenoid pathways constructed by the combinatorial expression of laboratory-evolved enzymes. The 16th International Symposium on Carotenoids, Krakow, Poland, July 17 – 22, 2011.
- Furubayashi M, Ikezumi M, Saito K, Umeno D, Efficient and selective production of non-natural carotenoids by combinatorial expression of laboratory-evolved enzymes. Synthetic Biology 5.0 Conference (SB5.0), San Francisco, CA, June 2011
- Furubayashi M, Saito K, Umeno D, In-laboratory genetic drift of carotenoid synthase and its evolution of size specificity. The international chemical congress of Pacific basin societies (Pacifichem 2010), Honolulu, HI, December 2010
- Furubayashi M, Morijiri T, Karasawa T, Abe D, Ikezumi M, Fukushima S, Nakajima K, Yasuno K, Mihashi M, Kaneda T, Sugaya S, Katabami A, Matsuno S, Okuyama S, Umeno D, iGEM Chiba: Swimmy Bacteria, Aromatic E. coli, Balloon E. coli, and E. clock. iGEM Jamboree, Cambridge, MA, November 2006
Awards
- Research Fellow (DC1) of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science, 2011-2014.
- Exemption from Repayment upon Graduation for Graduate School Students with Outstanding Result, JASSO Scholarship, 2009-2011.
研究業績（日本語）
論文・総説
- 古林真衣子, 梅野太輔, 人工代謝経路構築のための進化分子工学, 伏見譲（監修）進化分子工学〜高速分子進化によるタンパク質・核酸の開発〜, エヌ・ティー・エス (2013) link
- 梅野太輔, 冨永将大, 古林真衣子, 池紘平, 代謝経路と制御ネットワークの組織的な進化工学技術, 生物工学会誌 91, 333-336 (2013) TOC pdf
- 古林真衣子, 梅野太輔, 代謝ネットワーク建設のための進化分子工学―進化的デザインによる非天然代謝経路の創出―, 植田充美（監修）合成生物工学の隆起 ―有用物質の新たな生産法構築をめざして―, シーエムシー出版 (2012) link
- 古林真衣子, 田代洋平, 梅野太輔, 材料科学のための合成生物学, 未来材料, 10, 2-7 (2010) link
- 梅野太輔, 古林真衣子, 三沢典彦, 第３章・カロテノイドの生合成, 宮下和夫（監修）カロテノイドの科学と最新応用技術, シーエムシー出版, pp.27-37 (2009) link
- 梅野太輔, 田代洋平, 古林真衣子, 細胞のプログラム死と合成生物学. 極限環境微生物学会誌, 7, 31-35 (2008) link
特許
- 梅野太輔，古林真衣子，三沢典彦，高市真一「炭素数５０のカロテノイドの製造方法」特願2011-130326 (2011/6/10)
- 梅野太輔，生悦住茉友，古林真衣子，方波見彰仁，斎藤恭一「テルペン合成酵素遺伝子のスクリーニング方法」特願 2009‐264294 (2009/11) / 特開2011-125334 (2011/6/30)
受賞
- ○古林真衣子，生悦住茉友，高市真一，斎藤恭一，梅野太輔「人工代謝経路によるC50-β-Caroteneの生合成」日本農芸化学会関東支部 2011年度大会，若手奨励賞（口頭発表・学生部門）
- iGEM Chiba，千葉大学 平成１８年度課外活動等による学長表彰（コンペ部門）(2007)
べんりリンク
かきもの
よみもの