User:Patrick Hampson/Notebook/chem471/2016/12/06
From OpenWetWare
< User:Patrick Hampson | Notebook | chem471 | 2016 | 12(Difference between revisions)
|
(→Sample Preparation)
|
Current revision (22:17, 17 December 2016) (view source)
(→Data)
|Line 28:
|Line 28:
[[Image:BSA OO pH11.PNG]]
[[Image:BSA OO pH11.PNG]]
|+
|+
[[Image:BSA OO pH11 max.PNG]]
[[Image:BSA OO pH11 max.PNG]]
|+
|+
[[Image:BSA OO pH11 535max.PNG]]
[[Image:BSA OO pH11 535max.PNG]]
|+
<!-- ##### DO NOT edit below this line unless you know what you are doing. ##### -->
<!-- ##### DO NOT edit below this line unless you know what you are doing. ##### -->
Current revision
|Project name
| Main project page
Previous entry Next entry
|
Ocean Optics pH12
Sample Preparation
Stock Concentrations
Volumes used:
Data
The graph above displays our absorbance over time for our pH 12 solution. The absorbance is very low, as expected when no nano-particles are formed. There is a minuscule increase at the beginning, but it does not continue and plateaus quickly.
The graph above displays the maximum wavelength over time. The wavelength appears to fluctuate between 450-485 until approximately 10500 seconds, where it reaches approximately 535 nm.
This graph is depicts our absorbance at 535.15 nm over time. The trend increases, as we have seen in all of our experiments but it is so minuscule.