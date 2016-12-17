User:Patrick Hampson/Notebook/chem471/2016/12/06

Ocean Optics pH12

Sample Preparation

[Au]=0.25 mM [BSA]=3.125 uM Vf=3000 uL

Stock Concentrations

[BSA]= 30.4 uM [Au]= 3.37 mM [NaOH]= 1 M

Volumes used:

308.38 uL BSA 225.55 uL Au 2439.06 uL H2O 30.00 uL NaOH

Data

The graph above displays our absorbance over time for our pH 12 solution. The absorbance is very low, as expected when no nano-particles are formed. There is a minuscule increase at the beginning, but it does not continue and plateaus quickly.

The graph above displays the maximum wavelength over time. The wavelength appears to fluctuate between 450-485 until approximately 10500 seconds, where it reaches approximately 535 nm.

This graph is depicts our absorbance at 535.15 nm over time. The trend increases, as we have seen in all of our experiments but it is so minuscule.