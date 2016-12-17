User:Patrick Hampson/Notebook/chem471/2016/12/07

Sample Preparation
Data
 
[[Image:Fluorph11emissionamf.PNG]]
The graph above displays our emission maximum over the duration of the experiment. It is consistent throughout the trial.
[[Image:Fluorph11integratedamf.PNG]]
The graph above displays the emission intensity. It increases (spike) initially, and continues to increase throughout the experiment, but the increase is very minor.
[[Image:Fluorph11scansparta.PNG]]
The graph above is from selected scans 0-900. This graph shows the transformation of fluorescence as the initial reactants and formed intermediates are converted into fluorescent products.
[[Image:Fluorph11scanspartb.PNG]]
The graph above is from selected scans 1080-4500. The peak has been established around 350+ but is still rigid.
[[Image:Fluorph11scanspartc.PNG]]
The graph above is from selected scans 4680-10800. The peak has solidified just above 350 nm.
Fluorescence pH12

Sample Preparation

  1. [Au]=0.25 mM
  2. [BSA]=3.125 uM
  3. Vf=3000 uL

Stock Concentrations

  1. [BSA]= 30.4 uM
  2. [Au]= 3.37 mM
  3. [NaOH]= 1 M

Volumes used:

  1. 308.38 uL BSA
  2. 225.55 uL Au
  3. 2439.06 uL H2O
  4. 30.00 uL NaOH

Data

