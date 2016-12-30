User:Sunny Sharma
Contact Info
- Sunny Sharma
- Institute of Molecular Biosciences, Max-von-Laue Strasse-9, Campus Riedberg, Goethe University
- Frankfurt am Main, Hesse, Germany.
- Email me through OpenWetWare
Research Associate at Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main.
Education
- Research Associate at Institute of Molecular Biosciences, Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany [1]
- 2014, PhD (Biology), Goethe University, Frankfurt am Main, Germany [2]
- 2007, MS (Molecular Biology & Biochemistry), Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, India [3]
- 2005, BS, Bangalore University, Bangalore, India [4]
Awards
EMBO (European Molecular Biology Organisation) Long Term Fellowship. (2014-2016)[5]
DAAD (Deutsche Akademische Austauschdienst) PhD scholarship (2010 - 2013) [6]
CEF (Excellence Cluster-Frankfurt am Main) PhD fellowship (2009 - 2010) [7]
ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) Junior Research Fellowship (2009 - 2010) [8]
Research interests
- Ribosome Biogenesis
- RNA modifications
- Developmental Biology
- Immunology
- Gerontology
Publications
15) Mapping of Complete Set of Ribose and Base Modifications of Yeast rRNA by RP-HPLC and Mung Bean Nuclease Assay.[9]
14) Tuning the ribosome: the influence of rRNA modification on eukaryotic ribosome biogenesis and function.[10]
13) Ribosome biogenesis factor Tsr3 is the aminocarboxypropyl transferase responsible for 18S rRNA hypermodification in yeast and humans. [11]
12)‘View From A Bridge’: A New Perspective on Eukaryotic rRNA Base Modification.[12]
11) The reverse transcription signature of N-1-methyladenosine in RNA-Seq is sequence dependent.[13]
10) Yeast Kre33 and human NAT10 are conserved 18S rRNA cytosine acetyltransferases that modify tRNAs assisted by the adaptor Tan1/THUMPD1.[14]
9) Identification of a new ribose methylation in the 18S rRNA of S. cerevisiae.[15]
8) Methylation of ribosomal RNA by NSUN5 is a conserved mechanism modulating organismal lifespan.[16]
7) Absolute and relative quantification of RNA modifications via biosynthetic isotopomers.[17]
6) Partial methylation at Am100 in 18S rRNA of baker´s yeast shows ribosome heterogeneity on the level of eukaryotic rRNA modification. Plos One [18]
5) Identification of novel methyltransferases, Bmt5 and Bmt6, responsible for the m3U methylations of 25S rRNA in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.[19]
4) Yeast Nop2 and Rcm1 methylate C2870 and C2278 of the 25S rRNA, respectively.[20]
3) Identification of a novel methyltransferase, Bmt2, responsible for the N-1-methyl-adenosine base modification of 25S rRNA in Saccharomyces cerevisiae.[21]
2) Yeast Rrp8p, a novel methyltransferase responsible for m1A 645 base modification of 25S rRNA.[22]
1) Association of P2X7 receptor +1513 (A-->C) polymorphism with tuberculosis in a Punjabi population.[23]
Conferences/ Workshops
- Plenary talk at 10th Ribosome Synthesis meeting 19th-25th August, Brussels.[24]
- Seminar at RNA club, 16th October 2013 [25]
- Plenary talk at Yeast Meeting, Frankfurt 2013 [26]
- Poster presentation at 18th Annual RNA meeting of the RNA society, Davos, Switzerland [27]
- Seminar at RNA club, 26th September 2012 [28]
- Poster presentation at 9th International Conference on Ribosome Synthesis, Banff, Canada [29]
Useful links
- http://www.muk.uni-frankfurt.de/53895688/033?
- http://www.yeastgenome.org/
- http://www.rnaclub.de
- http://people.biochem.umass.edu/fournierlab/3dmodmap/main.php
- http://modomics.genesilico.pl/
- http://www.rna.icmb.utexas.edu/
- http://espript.ibcp.fr/ESPript/cgi-bin/ESPript.cgi
- http://www.sbg.bio.ic.ac.uk/phyre2/html/page.cgi?id=index