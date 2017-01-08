User:Timothee Flutre/Notebook/CR AGAP/2014/05/01

About OpenStreetMap Motivation : natural phenomena are, by essence, geolocalized. The flap of a butterfly's wing is more likely to cause a tornado in Oklahoma than in Lozère. Desert locusts are more likely to plague Ethiopia than Germany. Racial profiling and child hunger are more likely to occurr in some parts of the world than in others. How do we deal with such geographical information? Where and how do we store it, from frontiers between countries to vagaries of a lonely mountain trail? Should such information be private? Who should update it? How should we use it? One possible answer is OpenStreetMap (OSM), a collaborative project to create a free editable map of the world.

Beginners: download JOSM, a free software written in Java allowing to edit the content of the database OpenStreetMap (download the file "josm-tester.jar" in ~/bin) open a terminal and launch it like this java -jar ~/bin/josm-tested.jar inside JOSM, download all the data from a piece of the map (not too big, otherwise it will take too much time) use Ctrl-w to remove symbols start editing if you want to commit your changes, you need to create an account on OSM (all your edits are then visible on your profile) Help : tutorial, map features, tag info, filtering tool (overpass-turbo)

Projects : trip planners, itineraries

Geographic information systems (GIS): it may not be adequate to add any geolocalized elements to OpenStreetMap, but you can use free software QGIS

Mobile: OruxMaps (track logger), OsmAnd (online/offline maps) Idea: I would like to be able to use overpass-turbo over whole France to retrieve all institutions (e.g. CNRS, INRA, universities, etc). One first step would be to replace the map at the bottom of this webpage by a similar map based on OpenStreetMap. Other websites : iTouchmap: click on the map to find the latitude and longitude of a point JGN: print maps, notably from IGN Géoportail: create itineraries based on IGN maps, and export them into the KML format (then, use this site to convert it into GPX) VisuGPX: visualize, share and compare itineraries tutorial in R

