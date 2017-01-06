VonHoldt:Location & People
Current revision
Lab meetings are weekly, Fri 1-2pm in Eno 209. Please sign up for a 20-min presentation either of your own material or of a paper you finding interesting!
Go here for the vonHoldt Lab's weekly Bioinformatics Workshop!
|Date
|Presenter
|Topic
|17 Feb 2017
|Lab meeting - Allie and 2nd year prep
|JC read:
|20 Jan 2017
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: starvation and small RNAs
|13 Jan 2017
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: epigen of sex reversal in fish
|6 Jan 2017
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: methylation and plasticity
|############################
|9 Dec 2016
|Lab meeting - Cat discusses her senior thesis project
|JC read:
|2 Dec 2016
|Lab meeting - Allie and rehab mange
|JC read:
|11 Nov 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: epigen, aggression and ants
|4 Nov 2016
|Lab meeting - BVH and Becky, bird inversions
|JC read:
|28 Oct 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: SV and repro strategies
|14 Oct 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: epigen and herbivory
|7 Oct 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read:
|30 Sept 2016
|Lab meeting - Liz
|A survey of microsat data for coyotes in the eastern U.S.
|16 Sept 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: SV and behavior
|9 Sept 2016
|Lab meeting - Quin
|YNP wolf MHC diversity and mange
|2 Sept 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: epigen and sex ratios
|26 Aug 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: epigen and stress, fact/fiction
|19 Aug 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: epigen and nutrition
|12 Aug 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: epigene and starlings
|5 Aug 2016
|Lab meeting -
|JC read: pea plants and resource variability
|8 July 2016
|Lab meeting - Quin; Rohan? VSU students?
|MHC & vaccines?
|1 July 2016
|Lab meeting - Kristin; VSU students?
|10 June 2016
|Lab meeting - Agnesa
|Epigenetic model
|27 May 2016
|Lab meeting - Allie
|13 May 2016
|Lab meeting - Becky
|6 May 2016
|Lab meeting -
|22 April 2016
|Lab meeting - Sam
|YNP and mange
|8 April 2016
|Lab meeting - Daniela/Jordy
|Coyotes; GRMD
|1 April 2016
|Lab meeting - Emily/Carly
|Behavioral genetics; Caribou genetics
|18 March 2016
|Lab meeting - Ilana
|11 March 2016
|Lab meeting - Linda
|Eastern wolf survey
|############################
|20 Nov 2015
|Lab meeting - Allie
|Squirrels
|4 Dec 2015
|Lab meeting - Ilana
|13 Nov 2015
|Lab meeting - Liz
|30 Oct 2015
|Lab meeting - Linda
|Shrikes
|25 Sept 2015
|Lab meeting - Allie
|25 Sept 2015
|Lab meeting - Liz
|18 Sept 2015
|Lab meeting - Kerry
|Guppy genomics
|11 Sept 2015
|Lab meeting - Becky
|Plant RADseq and speciation
|21 Aug 2015
|Lab meeting - Jordy
|31 July 2015
|Lab meeting - Carly
|24 July 2015
|Lab meeting - Ilana
|17 July 2015
|Lab meeting - Daniela
|Coyote genetics
|8 May 2015
|Lab meeting - Liz
|24 April 2015
|Lab meeting - Emily
|10 April 2015
|Lab meeting - Karlos
|27 March 2015
|Lab meeting - Jordy
|Telomeres and cancer
|27 Feb 2015
|Lab meeting - BVH
|Inversion paper (I will send around)
|############################
|9 October 2014
|Journal Club
|GEMMA (I will send paper around)
|2 October 2014
|Journal Club
|EWAsher (I will send paper around)
|25 September 2014
|Elizabeth
|18 September 2014
|Ryan
|11 September 2014
|Karlos
|Genetics and Disease modeling of YNP wolves
|14 August 2014
|Kerry
|Canid admixture and MSG
|24 July 2014
|Ilana (BVH may be late)
|Past doctoral work: Behavioral transcriptomics and guppies
|17 July 2014
|Rachelle
|Transposons and methylation in dogs and wolves
|10 July 2014
|Linda Rutledge (Trent University)