Windbichler:Positions

Current revision

Image:WindbichlerSynbio5.jpg

<<home

open positions:




BBSRC funded research on genetic control:

Research Associate


B&MGF funded research on malaria control using gene drive:

3 open positions:

Research Associate (mosquito-parasite interactions)

Research Associate (synthetic biology)

Research Associate (mosquito genetics)







