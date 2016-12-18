Welcome to Xu lab! Graduate Research Assistant position is available for highly self-motivated student. Please contact Dr. Xu (xup@sccp.sc.edu) for detailed information.

News Dr. Xu was promoted to Associate Professor with tenure. Special thanks to all the past and current hard-working group members for their great contributions.(12/18/2016)

Bei was named as Graduate of the Year of the South Carolina College of Pharmacy. Congratulations! (06/07/2016)

Bei and Huacheng received their Ph.D. degree at the 2016 Spring commencement ceremony 01 02 03. Congratulations Dr. Cheng and Dr. He! (05/07/2016)

Congratulations to Eleni! She won the ASPIRE-I (Track II) grant award from The Office of the Vice President for Research of USC. (04/25/2016)

Congratulations to Huacheng! He has successfully defended his dissertation. (04/07/2016)

Congratulations to Bei! She has successfully defended her dissertation. (04/06/2016)

"A novel double-negative feedback loop between miR-489 and the HER2-SHP2-MAPK signaling axis regulates breast cancer cell proliferation and tumor growth" , a study collaborated with Dr. Hexin Chen that Eleni and Peisheng participated in as co-authors, is accepted for publication in Oncotarget (03/03/16)

Our patent application, Preparation of triple responsive nanogel system and its application, has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The issued patent number is 9,283,281. (02/24/2016)

"Cancer cell selective-killing polymer/copper combination " by Huacheng is accepted for publication in Biomaterials Science and selected as back cover. (10/29/2015)

Our patent application, Tetrary gene delivery system for gene therapy and methods of its use, has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The issued patent number is 9,168,230. (10/27/2015)

Our patent application, Preparation of nanogel cocktail and its application, has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The issued patent number is 9,149,535. (10/06/2015).

Our patent application, Charge reversible polymers, has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The issued patent number is 9,145,472. (09/29/2015)

Congratulations to Bei! She won the 2015 RiteDose Award. (08/06/2015)

"Gold Nanosphere Gated Mesoporous Silica Nanoparticle Responsive to NIR Light and Redox Potential as a Theranostic Platform for Cancer Therapy " by Bei and Huacheng is accepted for publication in Journal of Biomedical Nanotechnology. (06/14/2015)

Our patent application, Nanoparticles for cytoplasmic drug delivery to cancer cells, has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The issued patent number is 8,945,629. (02/03/2015)

"Dual secured nano-melittin for safe and effective eradicating cancer cells" by Bei and Bindu is accepted for publication in Journal of Materials Chemistry B. (10/28/2014)

According to Google Scholar, Dr. Xu's publications have been cited 1000 times. (10/25/2014)

Congratulations to Bei! She won the best oral presentation award (3rd place) in the DDBS Graduate Symposium. (10/23/2014)

Congratulations to Huacheng! He won one of the best abstract awards in the NanoDDS 2014 and gave a short presentation in the Symposium. (10/06/2014)

Our patent application, Dual Secured Therapeutic Peptide Delivery System, has been approved by the US Patent and Trademark Office. The issued patent number is 8,809,277. Congratulations to Bei and Bindu! (08/19/14)

"Triple-responsive Expansile Nanogel for Tumor and Mitochondria Targeted Photosensitizer Delivery" by Huacheng and Tu is accepted for publication in Biomaterials. (08/01/14)

Congratulations to Jason! He receives Science Undergraduate Research Fellowship (SURF) from South Carolina Honors College. (05/14/14)

"Redox Potential Ultrasensitive Nanoparticle for Targeted Camptothecin Delivery to HER2-Positive Cancer Cells" by Remant and Bei is accepted for publication in Molecular Pharmaceutics. (04/29/14)

Dr. Xu receives the ASPIRE-I (Advanced Support Programs for Innovative Research Excellence)award from the Office of the Vice President for Research of USC. (04/25/14)

Congratulations to Bei! She receives SPARC (Support to Promote Advancement of Research and Creativity) Graduate Fellowship from the Office of the Vice President for Research of USC. (01/13/14)

Our book chapter "Natural cationic polymers for gene delivery" is accepted for publication in the ebook Advances and Challenges in Delivery of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics by Future Science Group . (12/19/13)

Congratulations to Huacheng! He receives SPARC (Support to Promote Advancement of Research and Creativity) Graduate Fellowship from the Office of the Vice President for Research of USC. (04/09/13)

"Smart-bombing cancer, Alzheimer’s disease and more" University of South Carolina News (03/14/13)

Congratulations to Dr. Xu! He receives the American Cancer Society Institutional Research Grant (ACS-IRG) from The University of South Carolina South Carolina College of Pharmacy. (02/19/13)

"A DNA prime-protein boost vaccination strategy targeting turkey coronavirus spike protein fragment containing neutralizing epitope against infectious challenge" is accepted for publication in Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology. (02/08/13)

Congratulations to Dr. Xu! He was named as a USC Breakthrough Rising Star of 2013. (01/15/13)

Congratulations to Benjamin! Our group has been awarded funding through the Magellan Scholar Program to support BENJAMIN BRUMMEL's undergradute research. (12/10/12)

Our paper recently published in Molecular Pharmaceutics, (2012) 9 (9), 2719-2729, "pH and redox dual responsive nanoparticle for nuclear targeted drug delivery", was listed among the top 10 Most Read Articles published in this journal over one month period (10/29/12)

"Droplet Sorting Based on the Number of Encapsulated Particles Using a Solenoid Valve" , a study at Virginia Tech that Huacheng and Peisheng participated in as co-authors, is accepted for publication in Lab on a Chip (10/15/12)

"Multicompartment Intracellular Self-Expanding Nanogel for Targeted Delivery of Drug Cocktail" by Remant is accepted for publication in Advanced Materials (09/03/12)



"pH and Redox Dual Responsive Nanoparticle for Nuclear Targeted Drug Delivery" by Remant and Bindu is accepted for publication in Molecular Pharmaceutics (08/09/12)

Congratulations! Bei Cheng receives travel grant from The University of South Carolina in supporting her travel to the ACS 244th National Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, August 19-23, 2012, (06/18/12)

Dr. Xu receives support from the ASPIRE-I (Advanced Support Programs for Innovative Research Excellence). (04/06/12)

"Design of Serum Compatible Tetrary Complexes for Gene Delivery " is accepted for publication in Macromolecular Bioscience. (02/13/12)

Dr. Xu receives the AACP New Investigator Award. (01/05/12)

"Chemical Transfection of Cells in Picoliter Aqueous Droplets in Fluorocarbon Oil" is accepted for publication in Analytical Chemistry. (10/09/11)

Dr. Xu chaired the Targeted Drug Delivery Systems and Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems sessions at the International Conference on Pharmaceutics & Novel Drug Delivery Systems 7-8 June, Las Vegas,USA. (06/11/11)

Dr. Xu has been invited to be a member of the editorial board of the Journal of" Pharmaceutica Analytica Acta". (03/31/11)

"Charge-reversal polyamidoamine dendrimer for cascade nuclear drug delivery" is accepted for publication in Nanomedicine. (10/07/10)

"Zwitterionic chitosan derivatives for pH-sensitive stealth coating" is accepted for publication in Biomacromolecules. (7/26/10)

Dr. Xu receives the Promising Investigator Research Award (PIRA) . (04/13/10) Personnel Dr. Renjith P. Johnson from Pusan National University, Korea, joins the lab on May 4th, 2015 as a post-doctoral associate. Welcome aboard!

Dr. Eleni Markoutsa from the University of Patras, Greece, joins the lab on October 16th, 2014 as a post-doctoral associate. Welcome aboard!

Julie Finnell from the Intergrated Biomedical Science PhD Program joins the lab for summer lab rotation. Welcome!

Mitchell Mills from South Carolina Governor's School joins the lab (SPRI, Summer, 2014). Welcome!

Yi Zhong from Zhejiang University, (Hangzhou, China) joins the lab (Summer exchange student, 2013). Welcome!

Emily Hattaway from South Carolina Governor's School joins the lab (SPRI, Summer, 2013). Welcome!

Jason C. Eckert from South Carolina Governor's School joins the lab (SPRI, Summer, 2012). Welcome!

Bei Cheng from Wuhan University, China, joins the lab on August 12th, 2011 as a graduate student. Welcome!

Huacheng He from Zhejiang University, China, joins the lab on August 10th, 2011 as a graduate student. Welcome!

Dr. Remant Bahadur K.C. from Chonbuk National University, Korea, joins the lab on December 1st, 2010 as a post-doctoral associate. Welcome aboard!

Jittima Luckanagul (BMS) joins the lab for rotation training. Welcome!

Contact information: Peisheng Xu, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Pharmaceutics Department of Drug Discovery and Biomedical Sciences South Carolina College of Pharmacy University of South Carolina

715 Sumter St, 609A Columbia, SC, 29208 Phone: 803-777-0075 Fax: 803-777-8356 xup@sccp.sc.edu

