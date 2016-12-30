|
The most exciting phrase to hear in science, the one that heralds new discoveries,
is not 'Eureka!' (I found it!) but 'That's funny ...' - Isaac Asimov (1920 - 1992)
News
- "Albumin-coated nanocrystals for carrier-free delivery of paclitaxel" by Joonyoung Park, Bo Sun, and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in Journal of Controlled Release. (12/30/16)
- "Tannic acid-mediated surface functionalization of polymeric nanoparticles" by Sara Abouelmagd, Fanfei Meng, Bieong-Kil Kim, Hyesun Hyun, and Yoon Yeo, is accepted for publication in ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering. (10/27/16)
- Yihua Pei receives the 2016-2017 Ronald W. Dollens Graduate Scholarship. Congratulations! (9/12/16)
- Joonyoung Park wins the 2016 Baxter Young Investigator Award (1st tier award). Congratulations! (8/18/16)
- "Organic nanoparticle systems for spatiotemporal control of multimodal chemotherapy" by Fanfei Meng, Ning Han, and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery. (7/22/16)
- "Zwitterionic chitosan for the systemic treatment of sepsis", by Eun Jung Cho, Kyung-Oh Doh, Jinho Park, Hyesun Hyun, Erin Wilson, Paul Snyder, Michael Tsifansky, Yoon Yeo, is accepted for publication in Scientific Reports. (6/23/16)
- "Polymer-iron oxide composite nanoparticles for EPR-independent drug delivery" by Jinho Park, Naveen Kadasala, Sara Abouelmagd, Mark Castanares, David Collins, Alexandar Wei, and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in Biomaterials (6/3/16)
- Jun Xu receives the 2016 Lilly Endowment Gift Graduate Research Award. Congratulations! We thank the Lilly Endowment for the support! (6/2/16)
- "Intraperitoneal chemotherapy of ovarian cancer by hydrogel depot of paclitaxel nanocrystals" by Bo Sun, Maie Taha, Benjamin Ramsey, Sandra Torregrosa-Allen, Bennett D. Elzey, and Yoon Yeo is accepted for publication in Journal of Controlled Release. (5/25/16)
- Dr. Bo Sun receives his Ph.D. degree at the 2016 Spring commencement ceremony! (5/13/16)
- Yihua Pei receives the Chaney Graduate Student Travel Award. Congratulations! (4/27/16)
- Yihua Pei receives the PRF research grant fellowship. Congratulations! (4/21/16)
- Sheryhan Ahmed returns to Egypt after a year of visiting scholarship. Good luck! (11/29/16)
- Yeo lab welcomes Jianping (Jennifer) Wang, visiting scholar from China Pharmaceutical University. (9/20/16)
- Yeo lab welcomes Liang (Elaine) Pang, visiting scholar from Fudan University. (9/19/16)
- Yeo lab welcomes Hassan Tamam from Assiut University. He joins the lab as a visiting scholar. (7/5/16)
- Dr. Bo Sun leaves Purdue and embarks on a new career at Johns Hopkins as a post-doctoral associate. Yeo lab wishes him a good luck! (6/30/16)
