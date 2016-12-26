Yeo lab:Reprints

2016
(2016)
 
[http://scholar.google.com/citations?user=p85NBE4AAAAJ&hl=en&oi=ao Google Scholar]
[http://scholar.google.com/citations?user=p85NBE4AAAAJ&hl=en&oi=ao Google Scholar]
2016

  1. Yang, W.K., Lee C.H., Kim, M.H., Kim, S.H., Choi, H.Y., Yeo, Y., and Park, Y.C. Effects of Inhalable Microparticles of Seonpyejeongcheon-Tang in an Asthma Mouse Model. Journal of Pharmacopuncture. In press.
  2. Abouelmagd, S., Meng, F., Kim, B.K., Hyun, H., and Yeo, Y. Tannic acid-mediated surface functionalization of polymeric nanoparticles. ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering. 2 (2016) 2294–2303.
  3. Meng, F.*, Han, N.*, Yeo, Y., Organic nanoparticle systems for spatiotemporal control of multimodal chemotherapy. Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery. In press. (*: co-first authors)
  4. Cho, E.J.*, Doh, K.O.*, Park, J.*, Hyun, H., Wilson, E., Snyder, P., Tsifansky, M.D., Yeo, Y., Zwitterionic chitosan for the systemic treatment of sepsis. Scientific Reports. 6, 29739; doi: 10.1038/srep29739 (2016). (*: co-first authors)
  5. Park, J., Kadasala, N.R., Abouelmagd, S.A., Castanares, M.A., Collins, D.S., Wei, A., Yeo, Y., Polymer-iron oxide composite nanoparticles for EPR-independent drug delivery. Biomaterials. 101 (2016) 285-295.
  6. Sun, B., Taha, M.S., Ramsey, B., Torregrosa-Allen, S., Elzey, B.D., and Yeo, Y. Intraperitoneal chemotherapy of ovarian cancer by hydrogel depot of paclitaxel nanocrystals. Journal of Controlled Release. 235 (2016) 91–98.

2015

  1. Pei, Y., Yeo, Y. Drug delivery to macrophages: challenges and opportunities. Journal of Controlled Release. (2016) 240: 202-211.
  2. Park, J., Park, J., Pei, Y., Xu, J., Yeo, Y. Pharmacokinetics and biodistribution of recently-developed siRNA nanomedicines. Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews. 104 (2016) 93–109.
  3. Park, C. G., Shasteen, C., Amoozgar, Z., Park, J., Kim, S.N., Lee, J., Lee, M.J., Suh, Y., Seok, H.K., Yeo*, Y., and Choy*, Y.B. Photo-crosslinkable Chitosan Hydrogel as a Bioadhesive for Esophageal Stents. Macromolecular Research. (2015) 23(9): 882-884.
  4. Abouelmagd, S., Ku, Y.J., and Yeo, Y. Low molecular weight chitosan-coated polymeric nanoparticles for sustained and pH-sensitive delivery of paclitaxel. Journal of Drug Targeting. (2015) 23(7-8):725-735.
  5. Yeo, Y. and Kim, B.K. Drug carriers: Not an innocent delivery man. AAPS J. (2015) DOI: 10.1208/s12248-015-9789-6.
  6. Abouelmagd, S.*, Sun, B.*, Chang, A., Ku, Y.J., and Yeo, Y. Release kinetics study of poorly water-soluble drugs from nanoparticles: Are we doing it right? Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2015) 12(3): 997–1003.(*: co-first authors)
  7. Cho, E.J.*, Sun, B.*, Doh, K.O., Wilson, E.M., Torregrosa-Allen, S., Elzey, B.D., Yeo, Y. Intraperitoneal delivery of platinum with in-situ crosslinkable hyaluronic acid gel for local therapy of ovarian cancer. Biomaterials. (2015) 37: 312-319. (*: co-first authors)
  8. Lee, J.H. and Yeo, Y. Controlled Drug Release from Pharmaceutical Nanocarriers. Chemical Engineering Science. (2015) 125: 75-84.

2014

  1. Han J-M, Jung I-C, Kang W, Kim S-S, Yeo Y, Park Y-C. Reliability and validity of Leicester Cough Questionnaire Korean version. Chronic Respiratory Disease. doi: 10.1177/1479972314536206.
  2. Abouelmagd, S.*, Hyun, H.*, and Yeo, Y. Extracellularly activatable nanocarriers for drug delivery to tumors. Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery. 11(10):1601-1618. (*: co-first authors)
  3. Park, J., Brust, T., Lee, H.J., Lee, S.C., Watts, V., and Yeo, Y. Polydopamine-Based Simple and Versatile Surface Modification of Polymeric Nano Drug Carriers. ACS Nano. (2014) 8 (4): 3347–3356.
  4. Feng, M., Ibrahim,B.M., Wilson, E.M., Doh, K.O., Bergman, B.K., Park, C., and Yeo, Y. Stabilization of a hyaluronate-associated gene delivery system using calcium ions. Biomaterials Science. (2014) 2: 936-942.
  5. Hoare, T., Yeo, Y., Bellas, E., Bruggeman, J.P., Kohane, D.S., Prevention of peritoneal adhesions using hyaluronic acid-hydroxypropylmethyl cellulose rheological blends. Acta Biomaterialia. (2014) 10: 1187–1193.
  6. Liu, K.C., Yeo, Y. Extracellular stability of nanoparticulate drug carriers. Archives of Pharmacal Research. (2014) 37 (1): 16-23.
  7. Park, Y. C., Jin, M., Kim, S. H, Kim, M.H., Namgung, U., Yeo, Y. Effects of inhalable microparticle of flower of Lonicera japonica in a mouse model of COPD. Journal of Ethnopharmacology. (2014) 151 (1): 123–130.

2013

  1. Amoozgar, Z., Park, J., Lin, Q., Weidle, J., Yeo, Y. Development of Quinic Acid-Conjugated Nanoparticles as a Drug Carrier to Solid Tumors. Biomacromolecules. (2013) 14(7): 2389–2395.
  2. Yeo, Y. Emerging Technology in Evaluation of Nanomedicine. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2013) 10(6): 2091–2092.
  3. Cho, E. J., Holback, H., Liu, K.C., Abouelmagd, S., Park, J., Yeo, Y. Nanoparticle characterization: State of the art, challenges, and emerging technologies. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2013) 10(6): 2093–2110.
  4. Gullotti, E., Park, J., Yeo, Y. Polydopamine-based surface modification for the development of peritumorally activatable nanoparticles. Pharmaceutical Research. (2013) 30:1956–1967.
  5. Liu, K.C., Yeo, Y. Zwitterionic chitosan-polyamidoamine dendrimer complex nanoparticles as a pH-sensitive drug carrier. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2013) 10(5): 1695-704.
  6. Chen, Y.N., Wu, C.C., Yeo, Y., Xu, P., Lin, T.L. A DNA prime-protein boost vaccination strategy targeting turkey coronavirus spike protein fragment containing neutralizing epitope against infectious challenge. Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology. (2013) 152(3–4): 359–369.

2012

  1. Jee, J.P., Na, J.H., Lee, S., Kim, S.H., Choi, K., Yeo, Y., and Kwon, I.C. Cancer targeting strategies in nanomedicine: Design and application of chitosan nanoparticles. Current Opinion in Solid State & Materials Science. (2012) 16(6): 333–342.
  2. Sun, B. and Yeo, Y. Nanocrystals for the parenteral delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs. Current Opinion in Solid State & Materials Science. (2012) 16(6): 295–301.
  3. Doh, K.O. and Yeo, Y. Application of polysaccharides for surface modification of nanomedicines. Therapeutic Delivery. (2012) 3(12): 1447-1456.
  4. Gullotti, E. and Yeo, Y.: Beyond the imaging: Limitations of cellular uptake study in the evaluation of nanoparticles. J. Control. Release. (2012) 164(2): 170-176.
  5. Amoozgar, Z., Park, J., Lin, Q., and Yeo, Y.: Low molecular-weight chitosan as a pH-sensitive stealth coating for tumor-specific drug delivery. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2012) 9: 1262–1270. (One of the most read articles from Molecular Pharmaceutics between April and June 2012)
  6. Amoozgar, Z.*, Rickett, T.*, Park, J., Tuchek, C., Shi, R.#, and Yeo, Y.#: Semi-interpenetrating network of polyethylene glycol and photocrosslinkable chitosan as an in-situ forming nerve adhesive. Acta Biomaterialia. (2012) 8: 1849-1858. (*: co-first authors; #: co-corresponding authors)
  7. Bajaj, G., Van Alstine, W., and Yeo. Y.: Zwitterionic chitosan derivative, a new biocompatible pharmaceutical excipient, prevents endotoxin-mediated cytokine release. PLoS ONE. (2012) 7(1): e30899.
  8. Bajaj, G., Kim, M.R., Mohammed, S.I., and Yeo, Y.: Hyaluronic acid-based hydrogel for local delivery of paclitaxel in Intraperitoneal tumors. J. Control. Release. (2012) 158(3): 386-392.
    • Bajaj, G., and Yeo, Y.: Erratum to “Hyaluronic acid-based hydrogel for regional delivery of paclitaxel to intraperitoneal tumors” [Journal of Controlled Release 158 (2012) 386–392]. J. Control. Release. (2012) 162(1): 257.
  9. Amoozgar, Z. and Yeo, Y., Recent advances in stealth coating of nanoparticle drug delivery systems. WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology. (2012) 4:219–233.

2011

  1. Ibrahim, B.M., Park, S., Han, B., and Yeo, Y.: A strategy to delivery genes to cystic fibrosis lungs: A battle with environment. J. Control. Release (2011) 155(2): 289-295.
  2. Yang, S.Y., Kang, W., Yeo, Y., Park, Y.C.: Reliability and Validity of Wisconsin Upper Respiratory Symptom Survey, Korean Version. J Epidemiol. (2011) 21(5): 313-318.
  3. Ibrahim, B.M., Tsifansky, M.D., Yang, Y., and Yeo, Y.: Challenges and advances in development of inhalable drug formulations for cystic fibrosis lung disease. Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery. (2011) 8(4): 451-466.
  4. Holback, H. and Yeo, Y.: Intratumoral drug delivery with nanoparticulate carriers. Pharm. Res. (2011) 28(8): 1819-1830.
  5. Yang, Y., Tsifansky, M.D., Shin, S., Lin, Q., and Yeo, Y.: Mannitol-guided delivery of ciprofloxacin in artificial cystic fibrosis mucus model. Biotech. Bioeng. (2011): 108(6) 1441–1449.
  6. Rickett, T.*, Amoozgar, Z.*, Tuchek, C.A., Park, J., Yeo, Y.#, and Shi, R.#: A rapidly photocrosslinkable chitosan hydrogel for peripheral neurosurgeries. Biomacromolecules. (2011) 12(1): 57-65. (*: co-first authors; #: co-corresponding authors)
  7. Byun, J.S., Yang, S.Y., Jeong, I.C., Hong, K.E., Kang, W., Yeo, Y., Park, Y.C.: Effects of So-cheong-ryong-tang and Yeon-gyo-pae-dok-san on the common cold: randomized, double blind, placebo controlled trial. Journal of Ethnopharmacology. (2011) 133 (2): 642-646.

2010

  1. Yeo, Y.: Battling with environments: Drug delivery to target tissues with particles and functional biomaterials. Therapeutic Delivery. (2010) 1(6): 757-761.
  2. Xu, P., Bajaj, G., Shugg, T., Van Alstine, W., and Yeo, Y.: Zwitterionic chitosan derivatives for pH-sensitive stealth coating. Biomacromolecules. (2010) 11(9): 2352-2358.
  3. Park, S.W., Shin, S., Kim, C.H., Ko, A.-r., Nam, M.H., Park, S.Y., Kim, S.J., Shon, Y.B., Galinsky, R.E., Kim, H., Yeo, Y., and Jin, D.: Differential effects of insufflated, subcutaneous, and intravenous growth hormone on bone growth, cognitive function and NMDA receptor subunit expression. Endocrinology. (2010)151(9):4418-4427.
  4. Rask, F., Dallabrida, S., Ismail, N., Amoozgar, Z., Yeo, Y., Rupnick, M., and Radisic, M. Photocrosslinkable chitosan modified with angiopoietin-1peptide, QHREDGS, promotes survival of neonatal rat heart cells J. Biomed. Mater. Res. A. (2010) 95(1):105-117.
  5. Bajaj, G. and Yeo, Y.: Drug delivery systems for intraperitoneal therapy. Pharm. Res. (2010) 27(5): 735-738.
  6. Ibrahim, B.M., Jun, S.W., Lee, M.Y., Kang, S. H. and Yeo, Y.: Development of inhalable dry powder formulation of basic fibroblast growth factor. Int. J. Pharm. (2010) 385: 66-72.
  7. Yang, Y., Tsifansky, M.D., Wu, C., Yang, H., Schmidt, G., and Yeo, Y.: Inhalable antibiotic delivery using a dry powder co-delivering recombinant deoxyribonuclease and ciprofloxacin for treatment of cystic fibrosis. Pharm. Res. (2010) 27(1): 151-160.

2009

  1. Xu, P., Quick, G., and Yeo, Y. Gene delivery through the use of a hyaluronate-associated intracellularly degradable cross-linked polyethyleneimine. Biomaterials. (2009) 30(29): 5834-5843.
  2. Gullotti, E. and Yeo, Y. Extracellularly activated nanocarriers: A new paradigm of tumor targeted drug delivery. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2009) 6(4):1041-1051. (The third most-accessed articles in Molecular Pharmaceutics during April-June 2009)
  3. Yang, Y., Bajaj, N., Xu, P., Ohn, K., Tsifansky, M.D., and Yeo, Y. Development of highly porous large PLGA microparticles for pulmonary drug delivery. Biomaterials. (2009) 30(10): 1947-1953.
  4. Xu, P., Gullotti, E., Tong, L., Highley, C.B., Errabelli, D.R., Hasan, T., Cheng, J.X., Kohane, D.S., and Yeo, Y. Intracellular drug delivery by poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) nanoparticles, revisited. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2009) 6(1):190-201. (One of the journal's top 20 most downloaded articles over the last 12 months)

2008

  1. Tsifansky, M.D.*, Yeo, Y.*, Evgenov, O.V., Bellas, E., Benjamin, J., Kohane, D.S. Microparticles for inhalational delivery of antipseudomonal antibiotics. The AAPS Journal. (2008) 10(2):254-260. (* authors contributed equally).
  2. Domnina, Y.A., Yeo, Y., Tse, J.Y., Bellas, E., and Kohane, D.S. Spray-dried lipid-hyaluronan-polymethacrylate microparticles for drug delivery in the peritoneum. J. Biomed. Mater. Res. (2008) 87(3): 825-831.
  3. Yeo, Y. and Kohane, D.S. Polymers in the prevention of peritoneal adhesions. Eur. J. Pharm. Biopharm. (2008) 68: 57-66.
  4. Yeo, Y. and Kohane, D.S. A hybrid system for preventing postsurgical adhesions. Ann. Surg. (2008) 247(4): 712.
  5. Snider, C. Lee, S.Y., Yeo, Y., Gregori, G.J., Robinson, J.P., and Park, K. Microenvironment-Controlled Encapsulation (MiCE) Process: Effects of PLGA Concentration, Flow Rate, and Collection Method on Microcapsule Size and Morphology. Pharm. Res. (2008) 25(1): 5-15.

2007

  1. Yeo, Y., Adil, M., Bellas, E., Astashkina, A., Chaudhary, N., and Kohane, D.S. Post-surgical adhesion prevention using a budesonide delivery system based on an in situ cross-linkable hyaluronan hydrogel. Journal of Controlled Release. (2007) 120 (3): 178-185.
  2. Zumbuehl, A., Ferreira, L., Kuhn, D., Asthashkina, A., Long, L., Yeo, Y., Iaconis, T., Ghannoum, M., Fink, G.R., Langer, R., Kohane, D.S. Antifungal hydrogels. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. (2007) 104(32): 12994-12998.
  3. Yeo, Y., Bellas, E., Highley, C.B., Langer, R., and Kohane, D.S. Peritoneal adhesion prevention with an in situ cross-linkable hyaluronan gel containing tissue-type plasminogen activator in a rabbit repeated-injury model. Biomaterials. (2007) 28(25): 3704-3713.
  4. Ito, T., Yeo, Y., Highley, C.B., Bellas, E., Kohane, D.S. Dextran- based in-situ cross-linked injectable hydrogels to prevent peritoneal adhesions. Biomaterials. (2007) 28(23): 3418-3426.
  5. Yeo, Y., Ito, T., Bellas, E., Highley, C.B., Marini, R., and Kohane, D.S., In situ cross-linkable hyaluronan hydrogels containing polymeric nanoparticles for preventing post-surgical adhesions. Ann. Surg. (2007) 245(5): 819-824.
  6. Ito, T., Fraser, I.P., Yeo, Y., Highley, C.B., and Kohane, D.S. Anti-inflammatory function of an in-situ cross-linkable conjugate hydrogel of hyaluronic acid and dexamethasone. Biomaterials. (2007) 28(10): 1778-1786.
  7. Ito, T., Yeo, Y., Highley, C.B., Bellas, E., Benitez, C., and Kohane, D.S. The prevention of peritoneal adhesions by in-situ cross-linking hydrogels of hyaluronic acid and cellulose derivatives. Biomaterials. (2007) 28(6): 975-983.

2006

  1. Yeo, Y., Geng, W., Ito, T., Kohane, D.S., Burdick, J., and Radisic, M., A photocrosslinkable hydrogel for myocyte cell culture and injection. J. Biomed. Mat. Res. (2006) 81B(2): 312-322.
  2. Jia, X., Yeo, Y., Clifton, R.J., Jiao, T., Kohane, D.S., Kobler, J., Zeitels, S.M., and Langer R. Hyaluronic Acid-Based Microgels and Microgel Networks for Vocal Fold Restoration. Biomacromolecules.(2006) 7(12): 3336-3344.
  3. Karp, J.M.*, Yeo, Y.*, Geng, W., Cannizarro, C., Yan, K., Kohane, D.S., Vunjak-Novakovic, G., Langer, R., and Radisic, M. A photolithographic method to create cellular micropatterns. Biomaterials. (2006) 27(27): 4755-4764. (* authors contributed equally)
  4. Fukuda, J., Khademhosseini, A., Yeo, Y., Yeh, J., Yang, X., Eng, G., Wang, C.-F., Kohane, D.S., and Langer, R. Micromolding of photocrosslinkable chitosan hydrogel for spheroid microarray and co-cultures. Biomaterials. (2006) 27(30): 5259-5267.
  5. Yeo, Y., Highley, C.B., Bellas, E., Ito, T., Marini, R., Langer, R., and Kohane, D.S., In situ cross-linkable hyaluronic acid hydrogels prevent post-operative abdominal adhesions in a rabbit model. Biomaterials. (2006) 27(27): 4698-4705.
  6. Yeo, Y., Burdick, J.A., Highley, C.B., Marini, R., Langer, R., and Kohane, D.S., Peritoneal application of chitosan and UV-cross-linkable chitosan. J. Biomed. Mater. Res. (2006) 78A(4): 668-675.
  7. Kohane, D.S., Tse, J.Y., Yeo, Y., Padera, R., Shubina, M., Langer, R., Biodegradable polymeric microspheres and nanospheres for drug delivery in the peritoneum. J. Biomed. Mater. Res. (2006) 77A(2): 351-361.
  8. Park, J.H., Ye, M., Yeo, Y., Lee, W.K., Paul, C., and Park, K., Reservoir-Type Microcapsules Prepared by the Solvent Exchange Method: Effect of Formulation Parameters on Microencapsulation of Lysozyme. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2006) 3(2): 135-143.

<2005

  1. Yeo, Y., Bellas, E., Firestone, W., Langer, R., and Kohane, D.S., Complex coacervates for thermally sensitive controlled release of flavor compounds. J. Agric. Food Chem. (2005) 53(19): 7518-7525. (* Received news recognition in August 24, 2005 issue of Institute of Food Technologists Weekly Newsletter.)
  2. Yeo, Y. and Park, K., A new microencapsulation method using an ultrasonic atomizer based on interfacial solvent exchange. J. Controlled Release (2004) 100(3): 379-388.
  3. Yeo, Y. and Park, K., Characterization of reservoir-type microcapsules made by the solvent exchange method. AAPS PharmSciTech (2004) 5(4): article 52.
  4. Yeo, Y., Chen, A.U., Basaran, O.A., and Park, K., Solvent exchange method: a novel microencapsulation technique using dual microdispensers. Pharm. Res. (2004) 21(8): 1419-1427. Cover page.
  5. Yeo, Y. and Park, K., Control of encapsulation efficiency and initial burst in polymeric microparticle systems. Arch. Pharmacal Res. (2004) 27(1): 1-12.
  6. Yeo, Y., Basaran, O.A. and Park, K., A new process for making reservoir-type microcapsules using ink-jet technology and interfacial phase separation. J. Controlled Release (2003) 93(2): 161-173.
  7. Yeo, Y., Baek, N. and Park, K., Microencapsulation methods for delivery of protein drugs. Biotechnol. Bioprocess Eng. (2001) 6: 213-230.

Book

Nanoparticulate Drug Delivery Systems: Strategies, Technologies, and Applications Y. Yeo (Ed). John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Hoboken, New Jersey. April 2013.

Book Chapters

  1. Yeo, Y. and Park, K. A new microencapsulation technique based on the solvent exchange method (Chapter 17). In: Svenson, S. (Ed.), Polymeric Drug Delivery I - Particulate Drug Carriers, ACS Symposium Series, Vol. 923, American Chemical Society, Washington, DC. 2006: 448 pp
  2. Lee, S.C., Yeo, Y. and Park, K. Albumin modification. In: Ma, P.X. and Elisseeff, J. (Eds.), Scaffolding in Tissue Engineering. Taylor & Francis. 2005: 283-299
  3. Yeo, Y. and Park, K. Recent advances in microencapsulation technology. In: Encyclopedia of Pharmaceutical Technology. Marcel Dekker, Inc. 2005: E-EPT-120028567
  4. Yeo, Y. and Park, K., Microencapsulation of protein drugs: a novel approach. In: Wise, D.L., Hasirci, V., Lewandrowski, K.-U., Yaszemski, M.J., Altobelli, D.E. and Trantolo, D.J. (Eds.), Biomaterials handbook–Advanced applications of basic sciences and bioengineering. Marcel Dekker, Inc. 2004: 305-332

Book Review

Microdrop Generation (Eric R. Lee. CRC Press, Boca Raton, FL. 2003. 252 pp.) in Pharmaceutical Research (2003) 20(12): 2048-2049.

Patents

  1. Park, K., Yeo, Y., 2004. Microencapsulation using ultrasonic atomizers, United States Patent 6,767,637.
  2. Yeo, Y., Chen, A.U., Basaran, O.A. and Park, K., 2003. Microencapsulation of drugs by solvent exchange, United States Patent 6,599,627.
  3. Lee, H.H., Cho, J.W., Kim, C.Y., Song, J.D., Park, C.M., Yoon, H.J., Yeo, Y., Paick, J.S. and Pai, C.M., 1996. Transdermal drug delivery device for treating erectile dysfunction. PCT Int. Appl. 9632141.

