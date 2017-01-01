Yeo lab:Reprints

|
Peer-reviewed articles
PubMed Link
Google Scholar
2016
- Park, J., Sun, B., and Yeo, Y. Albumin-coated nanocrystals for carrier-free delivery of paclitaxel. Journal of Controlled Release. In press.
- Yang, W.K., Lee C.H., Kim, M.H., Kim, S.H., Choi, H.Y., Yeo, Y., and Park, Y.C. Effects of Inhalable Microparticles of Seonpyejeongcheon-Tang in an Asthma Mouse Model. Journal of Pharmacopuncture. In press.
- Abouelmagd, S., Meng, F., Kim, B.K., Hyun, H., and Yeo, Y. Tannic acid-mediated surface functionalization of polymeric nanoparticles. ACS Biomaterials Science & Engineering. 2 (2016) 2294–2303.
- Meng, F.*, Han, N.*, Yeo, Y., Organic nanoparticle systems for spatiotemporal control of multimodal chemotherapy. Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery. In press. (*: co-first authors)
- Cho, E.J.*, Doh, K.O.*, Park, J.*, Hyun, H., Wilson, E., Snyder, P., Tsifansky, M.D., Yeo, Y., Zwitterionic chitosan for the systemic treatment of sepsis. Scientific Reports. 6, 29739; doi: 10.1038/srep29739 (2016). (*: co-first authors)
- Park, J., Kadasala, N.R., Abouelmagd, S.A., Castanares, M.A., Collins, D.S., Wei, A., Yeo, Y., Polymer-iron oxide composite nanoparticles for EPR-independent drug delivery. Biomaterials. 101 (2016) 285-295.
- Sun, B., Taha, M.S., Ramsey, B., Torregrosa-Allen, S., Elzey, B.D., and Yeo, Y. Intraperitoneal chemotherapy of ovarian cancer by hydrogel depot of paclitaxel nanocrystals. Journal of Controlled Release. 235 (2016) 91–98.
2015
- Pei, Y., Yeo, Y. Drug delivery to macrophages: challenges and opportunities. Journal of Controlled Release. (2016) 240: 202-211.
- Park, J., Park, J., Pei, Y., Xu, J., Yeo, Y. Pharmacokinetics and biodistribution of recently-developed siRNA nanomedicines. Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews. 104 (2016) 93–109.
- Park, C. G., Shasteen, C., Amoozgar, Z., Park, J., Kim, S.N., Lee, J., Lee, M.J., Suh, Y., Seok, H.K., Yeo*, Y., and Choy*, Y.B. Photo-crosslinkable Chitosan Hydrogel as a Bioadhesive for Esophageal Stents. Macromolecular Research. (2015) 23(9): 882-884.
- Abouelmagd, S., Ku, Y.J., and Yeo, Y. Low molecular weight chitosan-coated polymeric nanoparticles for sustained and pH-sensitive delivery of paclitaxel. Journal of Drug Targeting. (2015) 23(7-8):725-735.
- Yeo, Y. and Kim, B.K. Drug carriers: Not an innocent delivery man. AAPS J. (2015) DOI: 10.1208/s12248-015-9789-6.
- Abouelmagd, S.*, Sun, B.*, Chang, A., Ku, Y.J., and Yeo, Y. Release kinetics study of poorly water-soluble drugs from nanoparticles: Are we doing it right? Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2015) 12(3): 997–1003.(*: co-first authors)
- Cho, E.J.*, Sun, B.*, Doh, K.O., Wilson, E.M., Torregrosa-Allen, S., Elzey, B.D., Yeo, Y. Intraperitoneal delivery of platinum with in-situ crosslinkable hyaluronic acid gel for local therapy of ovarian cancer. Biomaterials. (2015) 37: 312-319. (*: co-first authors)
- Lee, J.H. and Yeo, Y. Controlled Drug Release from Pharmaceutical Nanocarriers. Chemical Engineering Science. (2015) 125: 75-84.
2014
- Han J-M, Jung I-C, Kang W, Kim S-S, Yeo Y, Park Y-C. Reliability and validity of Leicester Cough Questionnaire Korean version. Chronic Respiratory Disease. doi: 10.1177/1479972314536206.
- Abouelmagd, S.*, Hyun, H.*, and Yeo, Y. Extracellularly activatable nanocarriers for drug delivery to tumors. Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery. 11(10):1601-1618. (*: co-first authors)
- Park, J., Brust, T., Lee, H.J., Lee, S.C., Watts, V., and Yeo, Y. Polydopamine-Based Simple and Versatile Surface Modification of Polymeric Nano Drug Carriers. ACS Nano. (2014) 8 (4): 3347–3356.
- Feng, M., Ibrahim,B.M., Wilson, E.M., Doh, K.O., Bergman, B.K., Park, C., and Yeo, Y. Stabilization of a hyaluronate-associated gene delivery system using calcium ions. Biomaterials Science. (2014) 2: 936-942.
- Hoare, T., Yeo, Y., Bellas, E., Bruggeman, J.P., Kohane, D.S., Prevention of peritoneal adhesions using hyaluronic acid-hydroxypropylmethyl cellulose rheological blends. Acta Biomaterialia. (2014) 10: 1187–1193.
- Liu, K.C., Yeo, Y. Extracellular stability of nanoparticulate drug carriers. Archives of Pharmacal Research. (2014) 37 (1): 16-23.
- Park, Y. C., Jin, M., Kim, S. H, Kim, M.H., Namgung, U., Yeo, Y. Effects of inhalable microparticle of flower of Lonicera japonica in a mouse model of COPD. Journal of Ethnopharmacology. (2014) 151 (1): 123–130.
2013
- Amoozgar, Z., Park, J., Lin, Q., Weidle, J., Yeo, Y. Development of Quinic Acid-Conjugated Nanoparticles as a Drug Carrier to Solid Tumors. Biomacromolecules. (2013) 14(7): 2389–2395.
- Yeo, Y. Emerging Technology in Evaluation of Nanomedicine. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2013) 10(6): 2091–2092.
- Cho, E. J., Holback, H., Liu, K.C., Abouelmagd, S., Park, J., Yeo, Y. Nanoparticle characterization: State of the art, challenges, and emerging technologies. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2013) 10(6): 2093–2110.
- Gullotti, E., Park, J., Yeo, Y. Polydopamine-based surface modification for the development of peritumorally activatable nanoparticles. Pharmaceutical Research. (2013) 30:1956–1967.
- Liu, K.C., Yeo, Y. Zwitterionic chitosan-polyamidoamine dendrimer complex nanoparticles as a pH-sensitive drug carrier. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2013) 10(5): 1695-704.
- Chen, Y.N., Wu, C.C., Yeo, Y., Xu, P., Lin, T.L. A DNA prime-protein boost vaccination strategy targeting turkey coronavirus spike protein fragment containing neutralizing epitope against infectious challenge. Veterinary Immunology and Immunopathology. (2013) 152(3–4): 359–369.
2012
- Jee, J.P., Na, J.H., Lee, S., Kim, S.H., Choi, K., Yeo, Y., and Kwon, I.C. Cancer targeting strategies in nanomedicine: Design and application of chitosan nanoparticles. Current Opinion in Solid State & Materials Science. (2012) 16(6): 333–342.
- Sun, B. and Yeo, Y. Nanocrystals for the parenteral delivery of poorly water-soluble drugs. Current Opinion in Solid State & Materials Science. (2012) 16(6): 295–301.
- Doh, K.O. and Yeo, Y. Application of polysaccharides for surface modification of nanomedicines. Therapeutic Delivery. (2012) 3(12): 1447-1456.
- Gullotti, E. and Yeo, Y.: Beyond the imaging: Limitations of cellular uptake study in the evaluation of nanoparticles. J. Control. Release. (2012) 164(2): 170-176.
- Amoozgar, Z., Park, J., Lin, Q., and Yeo, Y.: Low molecular-weight chitosan as a pH-sensitive stealth coating for tumor-specific drug delivery. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2012) 9: 1262–1270. (One of the most read articles from Molecular Pharmaceutics between April and June 2012)
- Amoozgar, Z.*, Rickett, T.*, Park, J., Tuchek, C., Shi, R.#, and Yeo, Y.#: Semi-interpenetrating network of polyethylene glycol and photocrosslinkable chitosan as an in-situ forming nerve adhesive. Acta Biomaterialia. (2012) 8: 1849-1858. (*: co-first authors; #: co-corresponding authors)
- Bajaj, G., Van Alstine, W., and Yeo. Y.: Zwitterionic chitosan derivative, a new biocompatible pharmaceutical excipient, prevents endotoxin-mediated cytokine release. PLoS ONE. (2012) 7(1): e30899.
- Bajaj, G., Kim, M.R., Mohammed, S.I., and Yeo, Y.: Hyaluronic acid-based hydrogel for local delivery of paclitaxel in Intraperitoneal tumors. J. Control. Release. (2012) 158(3): 386-392.
- Bajaj, G., and Yeo, Y.: Erratum to “Hyaluronic acid-based hydrogel for regional delivery of paclitaxel to intraperitoneal tumors” [Journal of Controlled Release 158 (2012) 386–392]. J. Control. Release. (2012) 162(1): 257.
- Amoozgar, Z. and Yeo, Y., Recent advances in stealth coating of nanoparticle drug delivery systems. WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology. (2012) 4:219–233.
2011
- Ibrahim, B.M., Park, S., Han, B., and Yeo, Y.: A strategy to delivery genes to cystic fibrosis lungs: A battle with environment. J. Control. Release (2011) 155(2): 289-295.
- Yang, S.Y., Kang, W., Yeo, Y., Park, Y.C.: Reliability and Validity of Wisconsin Upper Respiratory Symptom Survey, Korean Version. J Epidemiol. (2011) 21(5): 313-318.
- Ibrahim, B.M., Tsifansky, M.D., Yang, Y., and Yeo, Y.: Challenges and advances in development of inhalable drug formulations for cystic fibrosis lung disease. Expert Opinion on Drug Delivery. (2011) 8(4): 451-466.
- Holback, H. and Yeo, Y.: Intratumoral drug delivery with nanoparticulate carriers. Pharm. Res. (2011) 28(8): 1819-1830.
- Yang, Y., Tsifansky, M.D., Shin, S., Lin, Q., and Yeo, Y.: Mannitol-guided delivery of ciprofloxacin in artificial cystic fibrosis mucus model. Biotech. Bioeng. (2011): 108(6) 1441–1449.
- Rickett, T.*, Amoozgar, Z.*, Tuchek, C.A., Park, J., Yeo, Y.#, and Shi, R.#: A rapidly photocrosslinkable chitosan hydrogel for peripheral neurosurgeries. Biomacromolecules. (2011) 12(1): 57-65. (*: co-first authors; #: co-corresponding authors)
- Byun, J.S., Yang, S.Y., Jeong, I.C., Hong, K.E., Kang, W., Yeo, Y., Park, Y.C.: Effects of So-cheong-ryong-tang and Yeon-gyo-pae-dok-san on the common cold: randomized, double blind, placebo controlled trial. Journal of Ethnopharmacology. (2011) 133 (2): 642-646.
2010
- Yeo, Y.: Battling with environments: Drug delivery to target tissues with particles and functional biomaterials. Therapeutic Delivery. (2010) 1(6): 757-761.
- Xu, P., Bajaj, G., Shugg, T., Van Alstine, W., and Yeo, Y.: Zwitterionic chitosan derivatives for pH-sensitive stealth coating. Biomacromolecules. (2010) 11(9): 2352-2358.
- Park, S.W., Shin, S., Kim, C.H., Ko, A.-r., Nam, M.H., Park, S.Y., Kim, S.J., Shon, Y.B., Galinsky, R.E., Kim, H., Yeo, Y., and Jin, D.: Differential effects of insufflated, subcutaneous, and intravenous growth hormone on bone growth, cognitive function and NMDA receptor subunit expression. Endocrinology. (2010)151(9):4418-4427.
- Rask, F., Dallabrida, S., Ismail, N., Amoozgar, Z., Yeo, Y., Rupnick, M., and Radisic, M. Photocrosslinkable chitosan modified with angiopoietin-1peptide, QHREDGS, promotes survival of neonatal rat heart cells J. Biomed. Mater. Res. A. (2010) 95(1):105-117.
- Bajaj, G. and Yeo, Y.: Drug delivery systems for intraperitoneal therapy. Pharm. Res. (2010) 27(5): 735-738.
- Ibrahim, B.M., Jun, S.W., Lee, M.Y., Kang, S. H. and Yeo, Y.: Development of inhalable dry powder formulation of basic fibroblast growth factor. Int. J. Pharm. (2010) 385: 66-72.
- Yang, Y., Tsifansky, M.D., Wu, C., Yang, H., Schmidt, G., and Yeo, Y.: Inhalable antibiotic delivery using a dry powder co-delivering recombinant deoxyribonuclease and ciprofloxacin for treatment of cystic fibrosis. Pharm. Res. (2010) 27(1): 151-160.
2009
- Xu, P., Quick, G., and Yeo, Y. Gene delivery through the use of a hyaluronate-associated intracellularly degradable cross-linked polyethyleneimine. Biomaterials. (2009) 30(29): 5834-5843.
- Gullotti, E. and Yeo, Y. Extracellularly activated nanocarriers: A new paradigm of tumor targeted drug delivery. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2009) 6(4):1041-1051. (The third most-accessed articles in Molecular Pharmaceutics during April-June 2009)
- Yang, Y., Bajaj, N., Xu, P., Ohn, K., Tsifansky, M.D., and Yeo, Y. Development of highly porous large PLGA microparticles for pulmonary drug delivery. Biomaterials. (2009) 30(10): 1947-1953.
- Xu, P., Gullotti, E., Tong, L., Highley, C.B., Errabelli, D.R., Hasan, T., Cheng, J.X., Kohane, D.S., and Yeo, Y. Intracellular drug delivery by poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) nanoparticles, revisited. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2009) 6(1):190-201. (One of the journal's top 20 most downloaded articles over the last 12 months)
2008
- Tsifansky, M.D.*, Yeo, Y.*, Evgenov, O.V., Bellas, E., Benjamin, J., Kohane, D.S. Microparticles for inhalational delivery of antipseudomonal antibiotics. The AAPS Journal. (2008) 10(2):254-260. (* authors contributed equally).
- Domnina, Y.A., Yeo, Y., Tse, J.Y., Bellas, E., and Kohane, D.S. Spray-dried lipid-hyaluronan-polymethacrylate microparticles for drug delivery in the peritoneum. J. Biomed. Mater. Res. (2008) 87(3): 825-831.
- Yeo, Y. and Kohane, D.S. Polymers in the prevention of peritoneal adhesions. Eur. J. Pharm. Biopharm. (2008) 68: 57-66.
- Yeo, Y. and Kohane, D.S. A hybrid system for preventing postsurgical adhesions. Ann. Surg. (2008) 247(4): 712.
- Snider, C. Lee, S.Y., Yeo, Y., Gregori, G.J., Robinson, J.P., and Park, K. Microenvironment-Controlled Encapsulation (MiCE) Process: Effects of PLGA Concentration, Flow Rate, and Collection Method on Microcapsule Size and Morphology. Pharm. Res. (2008) 25(1): 5-15.
2007
- Yeo, Y., Adil, M., Bellas, E., Astashkina, A., Chaudhary, N., and Kohane, D.S. Post-surgical adhesion prevention using a budesonide delivery system based on an in situ cross-linkable hyaluronan hydrogel. Journal of Controlled Release. (2007) 120 (3): 178-185.
- Zumbuehl, A., Ferreira, L., Kuhn, D., Asthashkina, A., Long, L., Yeo, Y., Iaconis, T., Ghannoum, M., Fink, G.R., Langer, R., Kohane, D.S. Antifungal hydrogels. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. (2007) 104(32): 12994-12998.
- Yeo, Y., Bellas, E., Highley, C.B., Langer, R., and Kohane, D.S. Peritoneal adhesion prevention with an in situ cross-linkable hyaluronan gel containing tissue-type plasminogen activator in a rabbit repeated-injury model. Biomaterials. (2007) 28(25): 3704-3713.
- Ito, T., Yeo, Y., Highley, C.B., Bellas, E., Kohane, D.S. Dextran- based in-situ cross-linked injectable hydrogels to prevent peritoneal adhesions. Biomaterials. (2007) 28(23): 3418-3426.
- Yeo, Y., Ito, T., Bellas, E., Highley, C.B., Marini, R., and Kohane, D.S., In situ cross-linkable hyaluronan hydrogels containing polymeric nanoparticles for preventing post-surgical adhesions. Ann. Surg. (2007) 245(5): 819-824.
- Ito, T., Fraser, I.P., Yeo, Y., Highley, C.B., and Kohane, D.S. Anti-inflammatory function of an in-situ cross-linkable conjugate hydrogel of hyaluronic acid and dexamethasone. Biomaterials. (2007) 28(10): 1778-1786.
- Ito, T., Yeo, Y., Highley, C.B., Bellas, E., Benitez, C., and Kohane, D.S. The prevention of peritoneal adhesions by in-situ cross-linking hydrogels of hyaluronic acid and cellulose derivatives. Biomaterials. (2007) 28(6): 975-983.
2006
- Yeo, Y., Geng, W., Ito, T., Kohane, D.S., Burdick, J., and Radisic, M., A photocrosslinkable hydrogel for myocyte cell culture and injection. J. Biomed. Mat. Res. (2006) 81B(2): 312-322.
- Jia, X., Yeo, Y., Clifton, R.J., Jiao, T., Kohane, D.S., Kobler, J., Zeitels, S.M., and Langer R. Hyaluronic Acid-Based Microgels and Microgel Networks for Vocal Fold Restoration. Biomacromolecules.(2006) 7(12): 3336-3344.
- Karp, J.M.*, Yeo, Y.*, Geng, W., Cannizarro, C., Yan, K., Kohane, D.S., Vunjak-Novakovic, G., Langer, R., and Radisic, M. A photolithographic method to create cellular micropatterns. Biomaterials. (2006) 27(27): 4755-4764. (* authors contributed equally)
- Fukuda, J., Khademhosseini, A., Yeo, Y., Yeh, J., Yang, X., Eng, G., Wang, C.-F., Kohane, D.S., and Langer, R. Micromolding of photocrosslinkable chitosan hydrogel for spheroid microarray and co-cultures. Biomaterials. (2006) 27(30): 5259-5267.
- Yeo, Y., Highley, C.B., Bellas, E., Ito, T., Marini, R., Langer, R., and Kohane, D.S., In situ cross-linkable hyaluronic acid hydrogels prevent post-operative abdominal adhesions in a rabbit model. Biomaterials. (2006) 27(27): 4698-4705.
- Yeo, Y., Burdick, J.A., Highley, C.B., Marini, R., Langer, R., and Kohane, D.S., Peritoneal application of chitosan and UV-cross-linkable chitosan. J. Biomed. Mater. Res. (2006) 78A(4): 668-675.
- Kohane, D.S., Tse, J.Y., Yeo, Y., Padera, R., Shubina, M., Langer, R., Biodegradable polymeric microspheres and nanospheres for drug delivery in the peritoneum. J. Biomed. Mater. Res. (2006) 77A(2): 351-361.
- Park, J.H., Ye, M., Yeo, Y., Lee, W.K., Paul, C., and Park, K., Reservoir-Type Microcapsules Prepared by the Solvent Exchange Method: Effect of Formulation Parameters on Microencapsulation of Lysozyme. Molecular Pharmaceutics. (2006) 3(2): 135-143.
<2005
- Yeo, Y., Bellas, E., Firestone, W., Langer, R., and Kohane, D.S., Complex coacervates for thermally sensitive controlled release of flavor compounds. J. Agric. Food Chem. (2005) 53(19): 7518-7525. (* Received news recognition in August 24, 2005 issue of Institute of Food Technologists Weekly Newsletter.)
- Yeo, Y. and Park, K., A new microencapsulation method using an ultrasonic atomizer based on interfacial solvent exchange. J. Controlled Release (2004) 100(3): 379-388.
- Yeo, Y. and Park, K., Characterization of reservoir-type microcapsules made by the solvent exchange method. AAPS PharmSciTech (2004) 5(4): article 52.
- Yeo, Y., Chen, A.U., Basaran, O.A., and Park, K., Solvent exchange method: a novel microencapsulation technique using dual microdispensers. Pharm. Res. (2004) 21(8): 1419-1427. Cover page.
- Yeo, Y. and Park, K., Control of encapsulation efficiency and initial burst in polymeric microparticle systems. Arch. Pharmacal Res. (2004) 27(1): 1-12.
- Yeo, Y., Basaran, O.A. and Park, K., A new process for making reservoir-type microcapsules using ink-jet technology and interfacial phase separation. J. Controlled Release (2003) 93(2): 161-173.
- Yeo, Y., Baek, N. and Park, K., Microencapsulation methods for delivery of protein drugs. Biotechnol. Bioprocess Eng. (2001) 6: 213-230.
Book
Nanoparticulate Drug Delivery Systems: Strategies, Technologies, and Applications Y. Yeo (Ed). John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Hoboken, New Jersey. April 2013.
Book Chapters
- Yeo, Y. and Park, K. A new microencapsulation technique based on the solvent exchange method (Chapter 17). In: Svenson, S. (Ed.), Polymeric Drug Delivery I - Particulate Drug Carriers, ACS Symposium Series, Vol. 923, American Chemical Society, Washington, DC. 2006: 448 pp
- Lee, S.C., Yeo, Y. and Park, K. Albumin modification. In: Ma, P.X. and Elisseeff, J. (Eds.), Scaffolding in Tissue Engineering. Taylor & Francis. 2005: 283-299
- Yeo, Y. and Park, K. Recent advances in microencapsulation technology. In: Encyclopedia of Pharmaceutical Technology. Marcel Dekker, Inc. 2005: E-EPT-120028567
- Yeo, Y. and Park, K., Microencapsulation of protein drugs: a novel approach. In: Wise, D.L., Hasirci, V., Lewandrowski, K.-U., Yaszemski, M.J., Altobelli, D.E. and Trantolo, D.J. (Eds.), Biomaterials handbook–Advanced applications of basic sciences and bioengineering. Marcel Dekker, Inc. 2004: 305-332
Book Review
Microdrop Generation (Eric R. Lee. CRC Press, Boca Raton, FL. 2003. 252 pp.) in Pharmaceutical Research (2003) 20(12): 2048-2049.
Patents
- Park, K., Yeo, Y., 2004. Microencapsulation using ultrasonic atomizers, United States Patent 6,767,637.
- Yeo, Y., Chen, A.U., Basaran, O.A. and Park, K., 2003. Microencapsulation of drugs by solvent exchange, United States Patent 6,599,627.
- Lee, H.H., Cho, J.W., Kim, C.Y., Song, J.D., Park, C.M., Yoon, H.J., Yeo, Y., Paick, J.S. and Pai, C.M., 1996. Transdermal drug delivery device for treating erectile dysfunction. PCT Int. Appl. 9632141.